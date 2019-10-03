A look inside the abandoned and crumbling Băile Neptun resort, where Roman god Hercules and Austrian royalty reportedly once visited

caption The once-opulent resort is now crumbling, abandoned, and has been declared a public danger as the spa’s architecture rapidly deteriorates. source Courtesy of Roman Robroek

Băile Herculane is a small resort town in Romania, located between the Mehedinți Mountains and the Cerna Mountains.

The Băile Neptun spa dates back to the 1700s, but historians believe the healing thermal springs found in the region have been used for thousands of years to treat various ailments.

Legend has it that Roman god Hercules and members of the Roman Empire aristocracy once bathed in the mineral waters of Băile Herculane.

Băile Neptun has also been host to Austrian royalty.

However, the once-opulent resort is now crumbling, abandoned, and has been declared a public danger as the spa’s architecture rapidly deteriorates.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Băile Neptun resort, located in Băile Herculane, Romania, is the site of local lore and has a history dating back to 153 AD, when Roman aristocracy would visit the town to bathe in its healing waters.

Legend also has it that Roman hero and god Hercules stopped by the rivers that flow through the area to bathe and soak in the region’s healing hot water springs. Multiple statues of Hercules have been found throughout the village, and although this myth has no way to be proven, it does give insight into the rich cultural history of Băile Herculane.

Urban photographer Roman Robroek visited the town to learn more about its deep history and snap photos of what is left behind. The crumbling ruins of the Băile Neptun resort are deteriorating by the day and, according to an article by Vice, the town itself is also falling into disrepair, dissuading tourists from visiting the once-famous spa town.

Read more: 35 haunting photos of what abandoned buildings look like from the inside that will give you the chills

Here are 24 photos that show the abandoned and crumbling Băile Herculane resort, where Hercules and Austrian royalty reportedly once visited.

Băile Herculane is located in the valley of the Cerna river in Romania and sits between two mountain regions, the Mehedinți Mountains to the east and the Cerna Mountains to the west.

caption Băile Herculane is located in the valley of the Cerna river in Romania. source Courtesy of Roman Robroek

Source: Roman Robroek

The history of Băile Herculane stretches back about 2,000 years to the time of the Roman Empire.

caption An aerial view of Băile Herculane. source Courtesy of Roman Robroek

Source: Herculane Project

The area was first known as “Ad Aquas Herculi Sacras.” This translates roughly to “the holy waters of Hercules.”

caption The exterior of the old Băile Neptun resort. source Courtesy of Roman Robroek

Source: Travel Guide Romania

The hot springs found in Băile Herculane contain the element sulfur, which is known for smelling like rotten eggs.

caption The exterior of the old Băile Neptun resort. source Courtesy of Roman Robroek

Source: Travel Guide Romania

However, odor aside, sulfur water is thought to offer multiple health benefits including pain relief, reducing inflammation, and healing certain skin ailments such as psoriasis, dermatitis, and certain fungal infections.

caption The exterior of the old Băile Neptun resort. source Courtesy of Roman Robroek

Source: Fox News

The healing waters of Băile Herculane inspired residents there to build a resort — Băile Neptun, named after the Roman god of water and sea.

caption A passageway running through the Băile Neptun resort. source Courtesy of Roman Robroek

Source: Travel Guide Romania

The imperial baths, now known as Băile Neptun, were built between 1883 and 1886.

caption The interior of Băile Neptun. source Courtesy of Roman Robroek

Source: The Strait Times

Băile Herculane — and the Băile Neptun spa — was a favorite destination among members of the Roman Empire aristocracy and Austrian royalty.

caption The interior of Băile Neptun. source Courtesy of Roman Robroek

Source: The Strait Times

Austrian Emperor Franz Joseph even called Băile Herculane “the most beautiful resort on the continent” in 1852.

caption The private cabin of Emperor Franz Josef. source Courtesy of Roman Robroek

Source: Travel Guide Romania

Emperor Franz Joseph’s wife, Empress Elisabeth, also enjoyed spending time in the spa town.

caption A window inside Băile Neptun. source Courtesy of Roman Robroek

Source: The Strait Times

Known by the name Princess Sisi, she reportedly visited the spa multiple times during the 1880s in an effort to cure her rheumatism in the mineral waters and enjoy long walks throughout the village.

caption The interior of Băile Neptun. source Courtesy of Roman Robroek

Source: The Strait Times

The Empress even had her own private residence in the center of town.

caption Empress Elizabeth’s private residence in Băile Herculane. source Courtesy of Roman Robroek

Source: Roman Robroek

Mass tourism in Băile Herculane grew while under communist rule, and hotels were erected to accommodate tourists coming to bathe in the mineral waters.

caption Debris inside Băile Neptun. source Courtesy of Roman Robroek

Source: Vice

However, over the years, fewer and fewer tourists visited, and much of Băile Herculane fell into ruin.

caption A long hallway inside Băile Neptun leading to the reception hall. source Courtesy of Roman Robroek

Source: Vice

Băile Neptun is now completely abandoned, and although there are still operating spas in Băile Herculane, they do not compare in the slightest to the glorious buildings and amenities that once were there.

caption A large room inside the spa. source Courtesy of Roman Robroek

Source: Vice

Urban photographer Roman Robroek reports that while visiting the ruins of the once luxurious imperial baths and photographing the architecture, he noticed remnants of the town’s Roman history throughout.

caption A long hallway inside Băile Neptun. source Courtesy of Roman Robroek

Source: Roman Robroek

“In the resort, Roman origins are present throughout the building. For example, plaques dedicated to Hercules, Aesculap, and Hygeia (protective gods of this place) can be found,” he said.

caption The ceramic fountain inside the reception hall. source Courtesy of Roman Robroek

Source: Roman Robroek

However, although visitors can get an idea for what the resort once looked like all those years ago, much of the remaining architecture is deteriorating quickly.

caption The Apollo bath. source Courtesy of Roman Robroek

“Unfortunately, at the end of the 20th century, the building fell into decay. Authorities have been doing nothing to preserve or save the historic building,” says Robroek. “Thus far, the legal situation is causing a lot of delay and in the meantime, a large part of the roof of the buildings collapsed. This means that the weather will have an even greater impact on the process of decay on the building.”

caption A decrepit hallway inside the spa. source Courtesy of Roman Robroek

Source: Roman Robroek

The Neptun baths have since been declared a public danger, and little is being done to prevent the structures from collapsing entirely.

caption A large pool inside Băile Neptun. source Courtesy of Roman Robroek

Source: News.ro

Many structures in Băile Herculane have been sold to private investors, including the baths, casino, the library, and a couple of hotels.

caption The casino bar entrance. source Courtesy of Roman Robroek

Source: Vice

Along the corridors of the once-grand hallways, rubble and debris line the floors.

caption A hallway leading towards the Apollo bath. source Courtesy of Roman Robroek

A few symbols of grandeur remain in Băile Herculane, like a ceramic fountain in the middle of the Băile Neptun reception hall, and the Hercules statue, installed in 1847, in the center of town.

caption The ceramic fountain inside the reception hall. source Courtesy of Roman Robroek

Source: Travel Guide Romania

For now, unless the government or various protective groups like the “Herculane Project” are able to intervene and restore some of the remaining buildings, like they are doing with this one, the Herculane baths will continue to deteriorate, overcome by nature and the passage of time.

caption A print showing what the Băile Herculane building Pavilion 6 will look like once it is finished being restored. source Courtesy of Roman Robroek

Source: Herculane Project