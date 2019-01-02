Depressing photos show closed Washington, DC monuments and attractions as the government shutdown continues

caption A young girl reads a sign outside the closed National Museum of African American History. source Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

With no end in sight for the US government shutdown, many Washington, DC museums and attractions have been forced to close their doors.

The Smithsonian temporarily closed 17 museums on Wednesday. The National Zoo is now shuttered as well.

Many tourists arrived at the sites, only to discover closure signs posted on doors and gates.

Washington, DC, has been a bit quieter the last few days as a partial government shutdown now enters its second week.

During this time, hundreds of thousands of federal employees have been put on furlough, with some choosing to work without pay.

While many national parks, museums, and attractions have attempted to remain open, Wednesday saw the closure of 17 Smithsonian-run museums, including the National Museum of American History.

The National Zoo has also shut down, bringing a temporary end to its beloved “Panda Cam.”

Sidewalks along the National Mall are now strewn with garbage amid a backdrop of empty monuments.

All the while, President Trump is holding firm on his desire for a $5.6 billion border wall between Mexico and the US.

On the same day that the Smithsonian shuttered its museums, Trump declined to compromise on congressional funding, saying the shutdown would last “as long as it takes” to secure his demands.

In the meantime, visitors have been disappointed by the sight of closed museums, and citizens have been angered by the filth lining their streets. Take a look at the current state of affairs in Washington, DC.

The Smithsonian announced the closure of all of its museums on Wednesday.

Signs were posted outside the National Museum of American History, which receives around 6 million annual visitors.

The National Zoo also closed its gates to visitors, though they insisted that “all animals will continue to be fed and cared for.”

Twitter users were up in arms about the suspension of the zoo’s “Panda Cam,” which live streams the activity of three giant pandas.

A few tourists traveled to The National Museum of African American History, only to encounter signs saying it was closed.

A seven-year-old boy peered inside the museum to catch a glimpse.

Unsuspecting tourists also encountered an empty carousel at the National Mall on Wednesday.

The National Archives closed its doors at the beginning of the shutdown on December 22.

The National Christmas Tree was closed temporarily, though it reopened in time for the holiday.

The closure of the National Park Service resulted in trash-laden streets throughout the city.

Litter remains scattered near the base of the Washington Monument.

The White House can be seen behind an overflowing trash can.

The Russell Rotunda at the US Capitol building is eerily desolate.

On day six of the shutdown, the halls outside Democratic House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer’s office were filled with boxes and furniture.

Democrats will take control of the US House of Representatives on Thursday, though it’s unlikely to put an end to the shutdown.

