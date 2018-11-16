There’s an abandoned luxury hotel on a remote island in Japan and the eerie photos will give you goosebumps

caption The Hachijo Royal Hotel has been abandoned since 2006. source Courtesy of Natalia Sobanskan

Hachijo Royal Hotel was once one of the biggest hotels in Japan, drawing people to its remote island for beach vacations and relaxation. Today it lies in ruins. The abandoned hotel has not seen guests in over a decade, becoming overrun with moss and mildew.

Polish photographer Natalia Sobanska traveled to the French baroque-style hotel to capture the dilapidated building. Her photos are a glimpse into the hotel rooms that once welcomed guests from all over Japan but now has fallen to pieces.

Since it was difficult for locals to get a passport in the ’60s, they traveled locally. Stunning Hachijojima Island, just a short ferry ride from the mainland, seemed like the perfect spot for a luxury resort.

caption Hachijo Royal Hotel was one of few places the Japanese could travel to. source Courtesy of Natalia Sobanskan

The Hachijo Royal Hotel was built in 1963 and quickly flourished, becoming one of the largest in Japan.

caption The hotel is on Hachijojima Island. source Courtesy of Natalia Sobanskan

Once overseas travel became more commonplace around the turn of the century, the remote island wasn’t seen as a desirable vacation destination any longer.

caption The Japanese began to travel to South East Asia instead of their home islands. source Courtesy of Natalia Sobanskan

The hotel officially closed in 2006, leaving behind everything to crumble in the heat.

caption An abandoned car remains in the driveway. source Courtesy of Natalia Sobanskan

A lot of the décor still remains in the exact location it was left over a decade ago.

caption The decor remains the same. source Courtesy of Natalia Sobanskan

Likewise, some parts of the hotel are almost fully intact, alluding to its once lively past.

caption The phone booth where guests would make phone calls. source Courtesy of Natalia Sobanskan

The pool table still stands in the game room.

caption Guests were able to play pool on the ground floor. source Courtesy of Natalia Sobanskan

The grand piano that used to entertain thousands of guests now remains untouched in the rotting hotel.

caption Guests were once entertained by a grand piano. source Courtesy of Natalia Sobanskan

The swimming pool is now filled with murky water.

caption The pool was a main attraction at the hotel. source Courtesy of Natalia Sobanska

While Sobanska has traveled all over the world to photograph abandoned places, she says the Hachijo Royal Hotel stands out for its unique style.

caption The upholstered furniture remains intact. source Courtesy of Natalia Sobanskan

For example, ornate statues that pay homage to the Greeks are common throughout the hotel.

caption Elaborate statues are every where. source Courtesy of Natalia Sobanskan

She spent seven hours in the ruins photographing the “classic Japan style destroyed by nature.”

caption The chairs remain untouched. source Courtesy of Natalia Sobanskan

Not surprisingly, Sobanska says the resort is eerily quiet.

caption Large open spaces are now empty. source Courtesy of Natalia Sobanskan

But “not creepy or scary as people think.”

caption The walls are crumbling to the floor. source Courtesy of Natalia Sobanskan

The rooms themselves did not age as well as the common spaces.

caption The beds and walls are now destroyed. source Courtesy of Natalia Sobanskan

The crumbled ceilings now lay scattered over the decaying floor.

caption Ten years have changed the rooms dramatically. source Courtesy of Natalia Sobanskan

A mixture of hot air and saltwater has helped make these ruins a jungle.

caption Plants are now growing inside the building. source Courtesy of Natalia Sobanskan

“In abandoned places, I am captivated by how nature takes back what it owns,” Sobanska said.

caption Greenery can be seen throughout the building. source Courtesy of Natalia Sobanskan

She continued, “It sounds absurd, but when you see it with your own eyes, it’s just a natural beauty.”

caption The television sets remain. source Courtesy of Natalia Sobanskan

Just a peek at the view out the windows helps you understand the natural beauty and how people were drawn to this scenic escape.

caption The views of the island are breathtaking. source Courtesy of Natalia Sobanskan

