11 heartwarming photos of newly adopted children and their families

About 135,000 children are adopted in the United States each year and the number is even higher internationally. In celebration of national adoption day, we’ve rounded up some of the most heartwarming photos of newly adopted kids and their families.

Placeda Era sits with her newly adopted daughter Ke’miyah Era during a ceremony in an adoption court on National Adoption Day marked at the Miami Children’s Museum on November 20, 2015.

Judges from Miami-Dade County Juvenile Court officiated the finalizing of more than 50 adoptions in courtrooms set up inside the museum on the day when a national effort is given to raise awareness of the more than 100,000 children in foster care waiting to find permanent families.

Nathalie Ogando sits with her adopted cousin, Lean Martinez, 5, after she was adopted.

Grace Gonzalez sits with her adopted daughter Bella Gonzalez, 2.

Lisa Alvarez hugs her foster child Lola Rial before she is adopted during an a ceremony on National Adoption Day.

source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Giselle Malagon kisses Alyssa Malagon as she and her husband Victor Malagon adopt her during an adoption ceremony.

source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Destiny Era, Jamar Era and Ke’miyah Era stand together after being adopted during a ceremony in an adoption court.

source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Davion Navar Henry Only and his adoptive mother and former caseworker Connie Going laugh during their formal adoption ceremony on April 22, 2015, in St. Petersburg, Florida.

source Tim Boyles/Getty Images

Davion’s story of being in the foster care system all of his life gained worldwide attention when he stood in front of a church congregation in 2013 and begged for someone to adopt him.

April DeBoer, left, and spouse Jayne Rowse, center, are hugged by Judge Karen McDonald, as Ken DeBoer, holds 18-month-old Kennedy after an adoption ceremony.

They sued the state in 2012, initially challenging Michigan’s restrictions on joint adoption and later the ban on gay marriage at the suggestion of the judge in the case.

Lance Cpl. Christopher Mohedano-Hernandez, second from left, and members of his family Rosa Mohedano, second from right, and Kate Mohendano, right, greet a another newly adopted child, Chinaza Thornhill, 4 months, and her adoptive mother Chinyere Thornhill, left, after an adoption ceremony.

Mohedano-Hernandez was adopted as well.

Lance Cpl. Christopher Mohedano-Hernandez participates in an adoption ceremony in Mineola, NY, on December 24, 2013.

The US Marine home on leave was formally adopted by his stepfather in a Christmas Eve adoption ceremony held in a suburban New York courtroom.

Australian father Murray House, left, from Tasmania is handed by his wife Kerri their newly-adopted Thai daughter Alin, who is two-and-a-half, for the first time.

The couple also has another adopted child.

