Photos and videos show the insane floods drenching Malaysia, where over 10,000 have been evacuated

Heavy rain is expected to continue in Pahang, Terengganu, and Sabah, with another possible wave of floods coming at the end of December. Twitter / @Banjir2019

“Rain, rain, go away” should be the song on every Malaysian’s mind right now as the annual monsoon season continues to rage on.

But the rain won’t be disappearing anytime soon.

In a Bernama report, Johor’s First Minister, Dr Sahruddin Jamal, was quoted as saying that there is another “possible wave of floods” at the end of December.

As of Monday afternoon, The Straits Times (ST) reported that the number of people evacuated in Johor state had doubled to 9,348 from 3,934 on Sunday (Dec 15).

ST added that nationwide, more than 10,000 flood victims have been evacuated and taken to nearly 100 relief centres, of which 85 are in Johor.

Additionally, a heavy rainfall alert was issued by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) on Tuesday (Dec 17) afternoon for several districts in Terengganu, Pahang, and Sabah.

The authority expects torrential rain in Jerantut, Maran, Kuantan, Bera, Pekan and Rompin in Pahang, and Dungun and Kemaman in Terengganu until Tuesday.

Meanwhile, heavy downpours are expected to soak Ranau, Kota Belud, Sandakan and Kudat in Sabah until Wednesday (Dec 18).

As of Tuesday, The Star reported that the northeast monsoon rains have caused flooding in nine out of 10 districts in Johor.

The photos below show the brutal waters that have fallen on the southern state these past few days.

Twitter user @Banjir2019 – which seems to be an account dedicated to sharing flood news in Malaysia – shared photos of Mawai Lama, Johor, where homes were submerged by murky brown waters.

Needless to say, cars were completely submerged as well.

Even buses were not spared, as this Kota Tinggi photo shared by Twitter user @PandanganRakyat, shows.

Aerial photos of Kota Tinggi shared by media company Berita RTM also revealed trees and homes threatened by the rising water.

16 Dis -Tinjauan udara dibuat dikawasan Mawai, Mersing, Sedili dan Kota Tinggi bagi melihat situasi terkini keadaan banjir di kawasan terjejas. Sumber gambar : JBPM Johor. pic.twitter.com/qwMrD66Lpi — BeritaRTM (@beritartm) December 16, 2019

Another photo posted on Twitter showed an established called River Station living up to its name quite literally.

Elsewhere, in Kuala Lumpur, floods reached shopping centres as well.

Shoppers in IKEA Cheras were forced to take off their shoes and wade around ankle-high waters in the basement carpark of the building.

The New Straits Times (NST) quoted IKEA Malaysia as saying that the flooding was caused by damage done to its drainage system from construction works beyond its property.

Animals are in some of the most danger, but citizens like Bojod Azmi (below), have saved stranded animals from flood waters.

