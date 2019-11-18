24 animals that became endangered in the last decade

The Splendid Toadfish and African Lion are just two of the many animal species that became endangered in the last 10 years.

The Splendid Toadfish and African Lion are just two of the many animal species that became endangered in the last 10 years.
Tambako the Jaguar/Getty Images

Humans need animals to live in a balanced ecosystem.

An African safari.
Londolozi Images/Mint Images via Getty Images

Living in a balanced ecosystem keeps us from having to make all our food in a lab or pollinating our own plants.

Bees pollinate flowers and crops, and some species make honey.
REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Animals help keep the natural world moving, and without them, we’d have to do all the things that happen naturally ourselves.

A worker feeds pigs at a farm in Xibaishan village in Hebei.
Reuters

The more animals that go extinct, the closer we are to having to recreate the natural world ourselves. Sadly, within just the past decade, several species have become endangered.

The Amur Leopard is the most critically endangered species in the world.
Ilya Naymushin/Reuters

Subspecies of lions in India and West and Central Africa are threatened by human development.

Some subspecies of lions are endangered.
Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider

They are endangered because of habitat loss and having to compete with hunters for prey.

Some subspecies of lions are endangered.
Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider

While the okapi looks like a mixture of different mammals, it’s one of the oldest mammal species in the world. The central African creature is endangered primarily because of deforestation.

And so is it’s famous cousin, the giraffe. There are nine subspecies of giraffes, and three of them are endangered.

Endangered subspecies not pictured.
TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images

The biggest threats to the tallest animal in the world are the loss of habitat to development and poachers. Some people poach giraffes because of food insecurity in their villages, while others poach the animal for sport, keeping their tails as a symbol of high status.

A Giraffe Center in Kenya.
Harrison Jacobs/Business Insider

People have also been known to keep an oryx horn as a lucky charm after a hunt, and the East African oryx has also been added to the endangered species list.

The East African oryx’s horns are considered a lucky charm in some cultures.
Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images

Like the giraffe, the oryx is threatened by people hunting them and developing their habitats.

An oryx in Africa.
Hang Dinh/Shutterstock

And five subspecies of African antelope, including the Mountain Reedbuck, are now endangered because of hunting and development.

A Mountain Reedbuck.
Catherine Withers-Clarke/Getty Images

In Southern Africa, the grey crowned crane is losing its habitat to agriculture. On top of that, pollutants from agriculture are degrading the wetlands where the crane breeds.

The grey crowned crane can be found in southern Africa.
Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images

Another South African bird, the hooded vulture, is endangered too, because of agricultural pollution and loss of habitat.

A hooded vulture.
Nimit Virdi/500px/Getty Images

A different kind of South African bird was added to the endangered list, too: The African penguin is a subspecies of penguin that’s threatened by industrial fishing.

A pair of African penguins.
Mike Korostelev/Getty Images

Found just east of Southern Africa in Madagascar, the southern woolly lemur is endangered because it lost the majority of its habitat to agriculture.

Southern Woolly Lemur not pictured.
LouieLea/Shutterstock

And so is the Steppe eagle, found in Asia and parts of Africa.

A Steppe eagle in flight.
Avalon/Contributor/Getty Images

In the Americas, the Mexican Orange Beauty is an endangered species of tarantula found in Mexico.

A close-up of a Mexican Orange Beauty.
Milan Zygmunt/Shutterstock

They face many threats to their habitat and lifestyle, including agriculture, development, and being used as pets.

Mexican Orange Beauty not pictured.
Carl Court/Getty

Warmer water temperatures in Canada have kept Chinook salmon from thriving, so much so that they’re now endangered, too.

Hawaii’s yellow-faced bees became endangered in 2016, and they were the first bees to be added to the US Endangered Species list.

Yellow-faced bees not pictured.
LagunaticPhoto/Getty Images

These bees face many threats, including habitat destruction, invasive species, and natural disasters.

Yellow-faced bees not pictured.
REUTERS/David W Cerny

Similarly, the rusty patched bumblebee was the first US bee subspecies to be listed as endangered in the continental US. The population decline comes from development and agriculture.

A rusty patched bumblebee.
axeiz77/Getty Images

The spotted turtle is another endangered species in the US that’s broken records. This turtle lives in the eastern US.

A 2015 report by the Endangered Species Coalition named this turtle one of the 10 US species most threatened by habitat fragmentation.

Spotted turtle not pictured.
Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

Habitat fragmentation led to the decline of the US’s Great Green Macaw, too, which is also endangered.

The Great Green Macaw can be found in the Americas.
Alan Tunnicliffe Photography/Getty Images

While it’s also threatened by development, mining, and tourism, the San Jose Brush rabbit is critically endangered mainly because of introduced predators, like cats, goats, and dogs.

A San Jose Brush rabbit.
Mark Rightmire/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

Down in Peru, the Paramo toad is facing critical endangerment after decades of being threatened by mining and agriculture. In fact, there are believed to be less than 50 of them left.

A Paramo toad.
Edvard Mizsei/Shutterstock

Another Peruvian animal has been added to the list as well. The Andean night monkey is threatened by deforestation.

A night monkey in Peru.
nicolasdecorte/Getty Images

Another monkey on the list comes from Africa. The endangered Red-capped Mangabey is illegally hunted for meat, and its habitat is being developed for agriculture.

A Red-capped Mangabey.
gnagel/Getty Images

The world’s most threatened subspecies of sea lions is the New Zealand sea lion. The species is endangered because of commercial fishing, which not only harms the sea lions …

A New Zealand sea lion.
Dariusz Wiejaczka/500px/Getty Images

… it also harms their source of food — arrow squids — leaving them to starve.

A New Zealand sea lion.
Flickr/rosino

The woolly flying squirrel is a lot bigger than this, but they’ve become so endangered that it’s hard to find a photo of them. In fact, this northern Pakistani cave dweller is the heaviest gliding mammal in the world. It’s endangered mainly because of deforestation.

Woolly flying squirrel not pictured.
Stan Tekiela Author/Naturalist/Wildlife Photographer/Getty Images

Off the coast of Belize, the Splendid Toadfish is endangered as a result of tourism and overfishing.

A Splendid Toadfish in its habitat.
AndamanSE/Getty Images

