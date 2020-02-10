Photos show ice melting in Antarctica as it records its highest temperature ever

caption Ice along the Antarctic Peninsula in 2017 (left) and 2020 (right). source Mario Tama / Getty Images and Reuters / Ueslei Marcelino

Antarctica recorded its highest temperature ever – about 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18.3 degrees Celsius) at the northern tip of the Antarctic Peninsula, on February 6, according to Reuters.

The new high temperature breaks the previous record of 63.5 degrees Fahrenheit (17.5 degrees Celsius), set in 2015.

The continent has also experienced a surge in tourism, with 56,000 people visiting Antarctica during the 2018-2019 season – a 53% increase over the past four years.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Antarctica has recorded its highest temperature ever, according to Reuters.

Temperatures reached about 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18.3 degrees Celsius) at Esperanza Base, in Hope Bay at the northern tip of the Antarctic Peninsula, on February 6. The new high temperature breaks the previous record of 63.5 degrees Fahrenheit (17.5 degrees Celsius), set in 2015.

caption A melting iceberg seen near Fournier Bay, Antarctica on February 3. source Reuters / Ueslei Marcelino

The temperature record comes as there are increasing concerns about ice melt on the continent, according to Reuters.

“We hear a lot about the Arctic, but this particular part of the Antarctic peninsula is warming very quickly,” World Meteorological Organization (WMO) spokesperson Clare Nullis said on Friday in Geneva.

“The amount of ice lost annually from the Antarctic ice sheet increased at least six-fold between 1979 and 2017,” Nullis said.

“The melting from these glaciers, you know, means we are in big trouble when it comes to sea level rise.”

The Argentine research base Esperanza, on the northern tip of #Antarctic Peninsula, saw a new record temperature of 18.3°C today (old one 17.5°C on 24 March 2015), per @SMN_Argentina.

Details of previous record at https://t.co/19Un83mmHn#ClimateChange pic.twitter.com/ZKvzr765Am — WMO | OMM (@WMO) February 6, 2020

Sea levels would rise by about 240 feet (73 meters) if all the glaciers in Antarctica melted, according to Time.

caption Ice along the Antarctic Peninsula in 2017. source Mario Tama / Getty Images

This amount would leave coastal cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, Sydney, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Mumbai, and Amsterdam underwater.

caption Ice cover on King George Island, off the Antarctic Peninsula, in 2019. source Pierre Suu / Getty Images

As Antarctica warms, tourism on the continent has reached record levels. About 56,000 people traveled to Antarctica during the 2018-2019 season, a 53% increase over the number of tourists in 2014-2015, according to the International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators.

caption Exposed rock is visible in Orne Harbour, near the Antarctic Peninsula, on February 6. source Reuters / Ueslei Marcelino

Read more:

A few climate models are now predicting an unprecedented and alarming spike in temperatures – perhaps as much as 5 degrees Celsius

Yes, the climate has changed before. But warming has never hit the entire planet at once the way it is now, new research shows

Airbnb is offering a month-long trip to Antarctica to join a climate research expedition

You can now travel to Antarctica on a luxurious superyacht