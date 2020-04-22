Photos show how athletes and performers are keeping fit during lockdown with creative home workouts

caption A composite image of Australian athletes Matt Wilson and Cate Campbell working out in isolation. source Ryan Pierse/Getty/Chris Hyde/Getty

Professional athletes and dancers across the world have had their year derailed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The global sports calendar has all but been decimated.

They still need to stay in shape though, and many are making the best of their situation.

These photos show athletes and dancers in domestic settings – weights being lifted in backyards and garages, people cycling in living rooms, or across ropes threaded through gardens.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories

They’re just like everyone else, except they’re professional athletes or dancers.

More than a third of the world is currently experiencing some form of coronavirus lockdown. The lockdown has put the global sports calendar on hold, and people can’t attend shows.

But while the shows and games are on pause athletes need to keep fit, and they’re doing that around the world, using whatever is on hand.

These photos show athletes and dancers exercising in domestic settings – weights being lifted in backyards and garages, people cycling in living rooms or across ropes threaded through gardens. One athlete has a child watching, another is framed by hanging washing.

Here are athletes from Germany, France, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Lebanon, Australia, and New Zealand, all doing their best to break a sweat.

In Sydney, Australia, Olympic canoeist Jess Fox, who has won two Olympic medals, trained in her swimming pool on April 18.

caption Australian Olympic canoeist Jess Fox trains in her swimming pool at her home on April 18 in Sydney, Australia. source Ryan Pierse/Getty

She worked out outside of the pool, too. Here, she held herself up along with the canoe.

caption Australian Olympic Canoeist Jess Fox trains at her home on April 18 in Sydney, Australia. source Ryan Pierse/Getty

Australian Olympic kayaker Jo Bridgen-Jones worked out in her garage facing a car on April 21.

caption Australian Olympic kayaker Jo Brigden-Jones trains in isolation in her garage at home on April 21 in Sydney, Australia. source Cameron Spencer/Getty

Australian breaststroke swimmer Matt Wilson, who currently holds the Commonwealth record for 200m breaststroke, worked out in his garage on April 21, too.

caption Australian breaststroke swimmer Matt Wilson trains at his home on April 21, in Sydney. Wilson is the current Commonwealth record holder for the 200m Breaststroke. source Ryan Pierse/Getty

He also exercised outside, not far from the washing drying in the sun.

caption Australian breaststroke swimmer Matt Wilson trains at his home on April 21 in Sydney, Australia. source Ryan Pierse/Getty

In Brisbane, Olympic swimmer Cate Campbell trained outside her home. She did pull-ups while weighed down with some reasonably heavy-looking bottles on April 16.

caption Australian Olympic swimmer Cate Campbell trains in isolation at her house on April 16 in Brisbane, Australia. source Chris Hyde/Getty

Elsewhere in Brisbane, Australian boxer Jeff Horn trained outside his home, while a child watched from inside on April 20.

caption Australian boxer Jeff Horn trains at his home on April 20 in Brisbane, Australia. source Bradley Kanaris/Getty

In Germany, hockey player Timur Oruz trained on a bicycle on his balcony in Cologne on April 17.

caption Hockey national player Timur Oruz trains at home on April 17 in Cologne, Germany. source Lars Baron/Bongarts/Getty

In the Netherlands, cyclist Tom Dumoilin dressed the part to ride in a virtual race from the living room of a holiday home on April 19.

caption Dutch cyclist Tom Dumoulin rides during the virtual tour of the Amstel Gold Race at a holiday home in Valkenburg on April 19, the first time in history. source Robin Van Lonkhuijsen / ANP / AFP / Getty

In Belgium, the bike training was a little more intense for mountain bike world champion Kenny Belaey who rode across a rope in his garden on April 16.

caption Multiple Belgian World Champion mountain bike trials cyclist Kenny Belaey trains in his garden on April 16 in Aalter, Belgium. source Tim de Waele/Getty

In Italy, Luca Campeotto, who was part of Team Italy in the Para Athletics European Championships and the Para Athletics World Championships, trained outside using what materials were available on April 21.

caption Luca Campeotto trains in isolation on April 21 in Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy. source Marco Mantovani/Getty

Elsewhere in Italy, dancer Alessio Monforte trained in his kitchen on April 14.

caption Alessio Monforte, Italian dancer and member of the MiR Dance Company, trains at home on April 14 in North Rhine-Westphalia, Gelsenkirchen. source Caroline Seidel/ Picture Alliance / Getty

In Berlin, ballet dancer Vivian Assam Koohnavard trained in her apartment on March 31.

caption Vivian Assam Koohnavard, ballet dancer, trains in her one-room apartment in the Berlin district of Charlottenburg on March 31. source Britta Pedersen/picture alliance / Getty

In Leipzig, British ballet dancer Luke Francis practiced in a living room of a rental on April 3.

caption British ballet dancer Luke Francis, member of Leipzig’s opera house practices during an online training session at his rental apartment, where he stays confined due to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus on April 3 in Leipzig. source Ronny Hartmann / AFP / Getty

In Paris, an Irish dancer named Isabelle practiced outside her home on April 14. She began her workout on the ground…

caption Irish dancer from the Moulin Rouge, Isabelle, practices in the street next to her home in Paris on April 14. source Franck Fife / AFP / Getty

…Before taking off, in the street near her home.

caption Irish dancer from the Moulin Rouge, Isabelle, practices in the street next to her home in Paris on April 14. source Franck Fife / AFP / Getty

In Beirut, Sherazade Mami, a professional dancer practiced on her apartment building rooftop on April 4.

caption Sherazade Mami, a 28-year-old Tunisian professional dancer practices while wearing a surgical mask on the roof of her apartment building on the eastern outskirts of Beirut on April 4. source Joseph Eid / AFP / Getty

In New Zealand, football player Annalie Longo was also caught mid-air as she practiced her shots on a trampoline on April 8.

caption New Zealand Football Ferns player Annalie Longo training in isolation in her backyard on April 8 in Christchurch, New Zealand. source Kai Schwoerer/Getty

Elsewhere in New Zealand, weightlifter David Liti trained on his driveway in Te Kauwhata on April 8.

caption New Zealand weightlifter David Liti training in isolation on the road and driveway outside his home due to the Coronavirus lockdown on April 8 in Te Kauwhata, New Zealand. source Phil Walter / Getty

He rested on the road afterward.