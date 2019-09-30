8 beautiful Airbnbs that can cost you less than $100 per night

caption These cozy and stylish Airbnb rentals can also be extremely affordable. source Courtesy of Airbnb

When it comes to planning a vacation or weekend getaway, finding an affordable place to stay can be harder than it looks.

Luckily, there are quite a few adorable and cozy Airbnb rentals you can stay in for less than $100 per night, depending on when you book.

Here are eight Airbnb rentals you can stay in for under $100 per night, and one for just $53 per night.

Looking to book a weekend getaway? You may be able to snag a beautiful Airbnb for under $100 a night.

These Airbnb rentals all go for as low as $53 per night, depending on the dates you choose, which is a truly incredible deal.

Whether you’re looking to plan an affordable weekend getaway, or simply love scrolling through gorgeous Airbnb rentals, look no further. Plus, since every home on this list is an Airbnb Plus rental, it’s been verified by Airbnb for in-person quality and high living standards.

Here are eight Airbnb rentals you can stay in for under $100 per night.

Note: The prices listed below for each listing reflect the current average price at the time of this article’s posting on Sept. 30, 2019. Airbnb nightly rates may change depending on which date you select, and average rates may fluctuate.

This cozy garden-level apartment in Seattle, Washington features a private entrance, an open floor plan living room, modern furnishings, and a beautiful stonework patio. The home was rated 4.99 out of 5 stars from 146 reviews and runs for about $99/night.

caption The exterior of the “City Garden Retreat in Vibrant Walkable Neighborhood” listing. source Courtesy of Airbnb

Sleeping space in the City Garden Retreat includes a queen-size bed and a pullout sofa bed. Though this space is small, it’s perfect for a weekend away and extremely quaint. Plus, the nearby Seattle downtown area, Woodland Park Zoo, University of Washington, and more are just a short car ride away.

caption The bedroom area inside the studio apartment. source Courtesy of Airbnb

“The garden is multi-textured and gorgeous in any season, a true urban oasis that we love to share,” says host Patrick on the listing’s Airbnb page.

caption French doors lead out to the lush garden and patio. source Courtesy of Airbnb

Explore Houston while staying in this bright and homey abode nestled between Montrose and the Museum District. Houston is home to incredible cuisine, thrift shopping, and gorgeous weather. For an average price of just $75/night, this guesthouse is a total steal.

caption The living room features cozy bohemian elements, tons of house plants, stunning wall art, and an eclectic sensibility. source Courtesy of Airbnb

The house was rated 4.99 out of 5 stars from 80 guest reviews. The listing states that the beautifully-decorated home is also located in a very walkable area with many restaurants, cafés, and bakeries no more than a 5-minute walk away.

caption The kitchen inside the guesthouse. source Courtesy of Airbnb

“This is the cutest, most stylish Airbnb I’ve visited! The attention to detail is adorable, and it provided a welcome respite during a week-long trip to visit family. The air conditioning was great, I love the bathtub, and we were free to come and go as we pleased with easy access,” says one review.

caption In the outdoor area, guests can relax on the two swing chairs. source Courtesy of Airbnb

Moving right along to Louisville, Kentucky, this rental truly captures the fun, out-of-the-box style and energy the city is known for. The apartment accommodates two guests and has received an incredible average rating of 5/5 stars.

caption The kitchen inside the “Historic Parsonage in the Heart of NuLu Action” listing. source Courtesy of Airbnb

Guests can stay in the heart of Louisville’s “NuLu” neighborhood and Market Street for an average of $72 per night, which is quite the steal. Within walking distance are downtown museums, Slugger Field, plenty of shopping, and incredible restaurants.

source Courtesy of Airbnb

One Airbnb reviewer, who stayed in the rental one month ago, left the following five-star review: “Great place! No wonder it had so many 5 star reviews. You can’t beat the location… [it’s] close to everything in downtown Louisville. The design was very cute and I absolutely loved the record player…Very nice overall and would stay there again.”

caption The mudroom of the “Historic Parsonage in the Heart of NuLu Action” listing. source Courtesy of Airbnb

This 1920s-style home is located in the South End of Burlington, Vermont, just steps away from Oakledge Park and City Market South End. The house is also just a short drive from Burlington’s thriving downtown.

caption The dining room of the South End Gem. source Courtesy of Airbnb

The home is decorated with comfortable and stylish furnishings. Pets are also allowed to stay in this eclectic and inviting townhouse.

caption Visitors can lounge on the comfortable chairs and furnishings. source Courtesy of Airbnb

The home has two queen beds and one and a half bathrooms, allowing up to four guests to comfortably enjoy their stay in Burlington. The entire townhouse can be rented for just $95 on average per night.

caption The South End Gem has two cozy and comfortable bedrooms. source Courtesy of Airbnb

Airstreams are extremely popular for vacationers, and this renovated one from 1965 is simply stunning. If you’re looking for a unique, vintage-inspired getaway, this Airbnb rental in Columbus, Ohio may be just what you’re looking for.

caption The exterior of the Modern Renovated 1965 Airstream. source Courtesy of Airbnb

The airstream comes equipped with a mini-fridge, hot plate, microwave, coffee maker, and outdoor fire pit. If you’re wondering, yes, there is a shower — this is glamping, after all.

caption The kitchen of the 1965 airstream is adorable and functional. source Courtesy of Airbnb

The queen-sized bed sleeps two guests, while a couch can accommodate one other person. Despite being a smaller space than many are used to, this unique, retro rental makes for a one-of-a-kind getaway — and for only $89 per night, you can’t really go wrong.

caption The airstream has a queen bed for comfortable sleeping. source Courtesy of Airbnb

For an average price of $53 per night, this quaint and cozy home in Nashville, Tennessee makes the perfect weekend getaway. Kick back and relax by the pool, or take in everything that Nashville has to offer in the way of incredible food and a bustling music scene.

caption The condo has stylish furnishings that will make you feel at home in Nashville. source Courtesy of Airbnb

Minutes from downtown Nashville, the studio is also walking distance to shopping and dining destination 12South and Melrose.

source Courtesy of Airbnb

The space is small but mighty — this one-bedroom, one-bathroom Airbnb accommodates only two guests, but the price is simply unbeatable.

source Courtesy of Airbnb

Stay in the heart of San Diego in this small but cozy guesthouse. Modeled after the main house, the studio has a full kitchen, one bathroom, and a queen-sized bed. This modern and stylish guesthouse can be rented for as low as $89/night.

caption The outdoor area of the studio. source Courtesy of Airbnb

Pets are also allowed to stay in this gorgeous abode. Located in the heart of the Normal Heights neighborhood, the cottage is close to a number of restaurants, coffee shops, bars, and local boutiques.

caption The studio comes equipped with a full kitchen. source Courtesy of Airbnb

The rental has received extremely positive reviews and has an average of 4.98 stars out of 5 from 79 reviews. One review reads, “The place is lovely and quaint. Super location. The style of the house is gorgeous. Brad was super kind and thoughtful, lending us a beach towel when we forgot one. Highly recommend and would love to stay again!”

caption The comfortable bed sleeps two — though the space is small, it’s perfect for one guest or a couple. source Courtesy of Airbnb

This cute and cozy beach cottage is perfect for a family vacation to Long Beach, and the price is simply unbeatable. Guests can spend the night here for only $82, which makes for a very affordable stay. Plus, with a 4.94-star rating, visitors can rest assured that the cottage will live up to their expectations.

caption The exterior of the Long Beach cottage. source Courtesy of Airbnb

The home is beautifully decorated, from the stylish mustard couch to the bright and inviting emerald green dining room chairs. An outdoor seating area tops it all off, making this small but inviting space the perfect choice for a getaway.

source Courtesy of Airbnb

The cottage includes one queen-sized bed in the bedroom and a pull-down double bed in the living room. Host Greta says, “Tucked away behind the bustle of a lively hip area, this sweet home is the perfect place to unwind.”

caption The pull-down bed is located in the living room. source Courtesy of Airbnb

