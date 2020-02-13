I spent $400 to sleep in a fake potato Airbnb and it was one of the most stylish places I’ve ever stayed

  • I spent the night in a giant, potato-shaped Airbnb in Idaho.
  • I was surprised by how roomy and stylish it was.
  • The “potato” has enough space to fit a queen-sized bed and cozy lounge area. It also has a spa-like bathroom in a converted silo.
  • The Big Idaho Potato Hotel in Boise, Idaho, is listed on Airbnb for $250 a night (or $150 a night depending on when you book) but my one-night stay ended up costing around $400 including fees.
  Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Idaho is known for potatoes. So much so, that you can spend the night in one.

That’s exactly what I did on a recent trip to Boise, Idaho, staying in the Big Idaho Potato Hotel listed on Airbnb. Because, when in Rome, right?

While she doesn’t look like much from the outside, the Airbnb rental is super chic on the inside. The steel, plaster, and concrete structure is 28 feet long, 12 feet wide, and 11.5 feet tall, with enough space inside for a queen-size bed and cozy lounge area.

The six-ton spud was built in 2012 to celebrate the Idaho Potato Commission’s 75th anniversary, traveling around the country on the back of a semi for seven years before being converted into a stylish place to stay that went viral.

Keep scrolling to see what a night in the quirky room is like.

The Big Idaho Potato Hotel is about 30 minutes south from downtown Boise. There’s no public transportation there, so I took a cab, which cost around $25.

It’s in the middle of nowhere.

To put into perspective just how middle-of-nowhere the potato is, when I booked my stay, I was sent instructions to “drive over the railroad tracks” since the GPS can’t really find it — even though it has a complete address.

I got there after dark, and while everything was nicely lit up by little solar path lights, I realized that I was truly in farm country when a cow made its way towards me, moo-ing loudly.

Her name is Dolly. She basically comes with the Airbnb, which was probably the best part of my stay. Every time she saw me she would moo a friendly greeting and come to the fence for a pet.

From the outside, the Airbnb looks… well, just like a big potato, which is the point I guess, even if it isn’t the most photogenic.

The inside, however, is wholly unexpected.

Despite not having any windows, the inside of the potato is bright and airy, with plenty of room for two.

There’s a full-sized bed …

… two little makeshift nooks that act as nightstands filled with cute tchotchkes …

… and two comfortable armchairs.

The potato is full of thoughtful touches, like cups, coffee, tea, cocoa, and an electric kettle …

… a record player with a few records to choose from …

… as well as Idaho chocolates, little potato pins, and a binder with information on the potato and recommendations for things to do.

There’s also a sink area and tiny fridge with a pitcher full of filtered water.

The geometric wood floor is heated, and features electrical outlets throughout.

The bathroom is about 50 feet from the potato, in a converted silo.

Honestly, the bathroom was the best part, filled with houseplants and stylish touches.

There’s a giant round metal tub with room for two, underneath three stylish basket lamps …

… an array of bath salts with plants showing you what they smell like …

… and even a (faux) fireplace.

The shower is huge, and there’s shampoo, conditioner, and shower gel …

… as well as robes and slippers.

The only issue I had during my stay was that the faucet was somehow connected to the toilet, and I found it difficult to figure out how to turn it on. I washed my hands in the tub for the most part. That said, the toilet was heated.

I slept like a rock in the potato. The bed was comfy and the sheets were soft.

The next morning I woke up, made myself a coffee, and stepped outside to views of the Owyhee Mountains.

One annoying thing was how close the potato was both to a busy road and the railroad tracks, which frequently saw trains barreling by, honking loudly.

However, the owner thoughtfully provides earplugs, a sound machine, and nighttime essential oils to combat the noise.

The other downside — and this may just be because I’m a non-driving New Yorker — was that I was sort of stuck there the next morning as Lyfts and Ubers weren’t available.

After 30 minutes of searching, I finally found a taxi driver who came from Boise to pick me up, but also charged me 50% extra for driving out.

While it’s listed for an average of $250 a night (and $150 some nights, depending on when you book), with fees that added up to $392.94 for my one-night stay.

This Airbnb was clearly designed with love, and the attention to detail is obvious. The way it maximizes its small space is also impressive.

This was great for a quirky night’s stay, but I personally probably wouldn’t make a whole weekend out of it.

