THEN AND NOW: How the world’s biggest sports stars have changed over the decade

The best athletes in the world have aged over the course of the decade.

With the 2010s coming to a close, we took a look back at how some of the best competitors in sports have changed from 2010 to now.

A lot can change in ten years, not the least of which are athletes themselves.

Many athletes have aged gracefully, some have simply changed up their looks, while others, frankly, don’t appear to have aged at all over the years.

Take a look below at the world’s best athletes in 2010 vs. 2019.

Tom Brady in 2010 (33).

Tom Brady now (42).

LeBron James in 2010 (25).

LeBron James now (34).

Serena Williams in 2010 (29).

Serena Williams now (38).

Lionel Messi in 2010 (23).

Lionel Messi now (32).

Michael Phelps in 2010 (25)

Michael Phelps now (34).

Roger Federer in 2010 (29)

Roger Federer now (38).

source TPN/Getty Images

Tiger Woods in 2010 (34).

Tiger Woods now (43).

Cristiano Ronaldo in 2010 (25).

Cristiano Ronaldo now (34).

Megan Rapinoe in 2010 (25)

Megan Rapinoe now (34).

source FRANCK FIFE / Getty Images

Clayton Kershaw in 2010 (22).

Clayton Kershaw now (31).

Stephen Curry in 2010 (22).

Stephen Curry now (31).

Alex Ovechkin in 2010 (25).

Alex Ovechkin now (34).

Diana Taurasi in 2010 (28).

Diana Taurasi now (37).

Floyd Mayweather in 2010 (33).

Floyd Mayweather now (42).

Aaron Rodgers in 2010 (27).

Aaron Rodgers now (36).

Maria Sharapova in 2010 (23).

Maria Sharapova now (32).

Bryce Harper in 2010 (18).

Bryce Harper now (27).

Rafael Nadal in 2010 (24).

Rafael Nadal now (33).

James Harden in 2010 (21).

James Harden now (30).

Lindsey Vonn in 2010 (26).

Lindsey Vonn now (35).

Sidney Crosby in 2010 (23).

Sidney Crosby now (32).

Carli Lloyd in 2010 (28).

Carli Lloyd now (37).

Novak Djokovic in 2010 (23).

Novak Djokovic now (32).

Shaun White in 2010 (24).

Shaun White now (33).

Justin Verlander in 2010 (25).

Justin Verlander now (36).

