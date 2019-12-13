Boris Johnson won his UK seat flanked by comedy candidates including Elmo and Lord Buckethead in the weirdest image of the 2019 election

caption Conservatives’ British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks next to Independent candidate Bobby “Elmo” Smith after winning his seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip at the counting centre in Britain’s general election in Uxbridge, Britain, December 13, 2019. source REUTERS/Toby Melville

Boris Johnson held his Conservative seat in the constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip, overcoming some unusual candidates.

Lord Buckethead, Count Binface, and a man dressed as Elmo from Sesame Street were all on the ballot paper.

Johnson won a total of 25,351 votes, coming in ahead of 25-year-old Labour candidate Ali Milani who received 18,141 votes.

The overall results of the 2019 general election delivered a decisive win for the Conservative Party.

The candidates are pictured alongside Johnson in one of the weirdest images of the 2019 election below, as Johnson made his winning speech.

caption Conservatives’ British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks after winning his seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip at the counting centre in Britain’s general election in Uxbridge, Britain, December 13, 2019. source REUTERS/Toby Melville

Weird candidates running against the Prime Minister and other party leaders is something of a British tradition.

Lord Buckethead also opposed then-Prime Minister Theresa May in 2017, while Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron had for an opponent a man dressed as a breadcrumb-coast fish stick, known in the UK as a fish finger.

The full breakdown of the votes in Uxbridge and South Ruislip are as follows:

Boris Johnson, the leader of the Conservative party, received 25, 351 votes

Ali Milani, a Labour candidate, received 18, 141 votes

Joanna Humphreys, a Liberal Democrat candidate, received 3,026 votes

Mark Kier, a Green Party candidate, received 1,090 votes

Geoffrey Courtnay, a UKIP candidate, received 283 votes

Lord Buckethead, a candidate of the Monster Raving Loony Party, received 125 votes

Count Binface, an independent candidate, received 69 votes

Norma Burke, an independent candidate, received 22 votes

Bobby “Elmo” Smith, an independent candidate, received 8 votes

caption British Prime Minister Boris Johnson awaits results at the counting centre in Britain’s general election in Uxbridge, Britain, December 13, 2019. source REUTERS/Toby Melville

Johnson acknowledged his rival candidates as he made his winning speech.

“I thank my fellow candidates, in all their glory, Lord Buckethead, and others, Elmo, forgive me if I don’t identify them all,” he said.

Johnson cast his own vote in the constituency of Westminster, becoming the first prime minister since Margaret Thatcher not to cast a vote in their own marginal constituency.

caption Conservatives’ British Prime Minister Boris Johnson awaits results next to Independent candidate Count Binface at the counting centre in Britain’s general election in Uxbridge, Britain, December 13, 2019. source REUTERS/Toby Melville

As of 8 a.m. Friday the Conservatives had won 364 seats, making it the party’s strongest showing since the days of Margaret Thatcher.