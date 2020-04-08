These 7 photos show brides before and after getting their wedding day hair done

caption There are a lot of steps to go from hair pinned in rollers to a bridal style that’s going to stand the test of the big day. source Megan Dodge

Wedding hair can often be a reflection of the overall vibe couples are trying to achieve for their big day.

From glossy formal up-dos to tousled curls, there’s a lot to consider when it comes to your wedding day hairstyle, especially if you need it to last well into the evening.

Wedding website The Knot recommends coordinating your hair with your outfit, working with the length you’ve got (or getting extensions), and considering if a style will work with head accessories.

Bridal hair and everything that goes with it can be a transformative experience, as these photos of brides before and after getting their wedding hairstyles done show.

Bridal hair is big business and sets the tone of the overall wedding right away.

From soft and beachy waves to a more formal updo, wedding hair is often a reflection of the vibe the couple is trying to create for their big day.

But there’s a lot to consider when picking your wedding hairstyle, particularly if it’s going to be a long celebration and you want it in place for photos later in the evening.

Wedding website The Knot suggests sticking to coordinating your hair to your outfit style. If you’re a boho bride wearing lots of dreamy lace, then loose plaits and romantic twists are probably going to look better than a sleek updo.

It’s also wise to give thought to what you’ll be wearing on your head throughout the ceremony and reception. Would your desired low bun still work without a princess tiara and veil if you took them off to party?

The Knot also recommends working with the length of hair you’ve got, or if your desired ‘do is currently unachievable, hair extensions could be an option as it will give you a wider choice of styles to experiment with.

Whatever ideas you have around hairstyles, always make sure to trial them with jewelry, accessories, and headpieces before the morning of your big day arrives.

With lots of factors to think about, wedding hair and all the trappings that go with it can be a transformative experience, as shown by these seven brides’ before and after photos.

Bride Robyn went for a classic bun updo, but with a tousled knot which was built section by section around a starting twist of hair. This effortless style took a bit more precision than first meets the eye.

Also going for a relaxed and undone style, Zaja had her hair pin-curled and teased into a low romantic updo with flowers and an embellished clip pushed into the side.

source Nisha J

A big bouncy blow-dry was what Darci achieved with large rollers to set her hair for a couple of hours. The final touches were small front sections softly twisted back and pinned with fresh flowers.

source Emma Taylor / Insider and Megan Dodge

Beth’s long hair was swept up into a classic and sophisticated updo with a little bump of height at the crown, and a pretty headband to accessorize.

source Beth George

Another low updo but with a touch more formality, Megan’s hair was put in rollers before the stylist artfully pinned the curls into place. Again, her hair was given a boost of height at the crown, but had a few tendrils falling forward to frame her face.

source Megan Dodge

This hairstyle ticks all the romantic wedding hair boxes. Lots of volume, soft princess curls, a messy plait, and flowers weaved into the finished look.

The “before” shows Ellen’s hair nearer to the done stage, but the added effect of the veil with the hair accessory sitting along the side adds a note of glamour to her beachy waves.

