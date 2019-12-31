Eerie photos capture blood-red skies as bushfires rage across Australia and trap thousands

caption People evacuating on boat in Mallacoota, Victoria, Australia are seen is this still image from a December 31, 2019 social media video. source INSTAGRAM @IDASHOPE4STROKE via REUTERS

The sky glowed red in parts of Australia as bushfires burned across the states of New South Wales and Victoria.

More than 200 fires are burning across New South Wales and Victoria, according to Reuters. They have killed 11 people since October.

In the coastal city of of Mallacoota, Victoria, around 4,000 were sheltering after the fire blocked the main road and left them trapped.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Australia has been ravaged by wildfires for months. Here is a live map showing the situation on December 31, 2019.

caption A map showing recent wildfires in Australia, as recorded by the MyFireWatch service on December 31, 2019. source https://myfirewatch.landgate.wa.gov.au/

The map service, MyFireWatch, is published by academics at Australia’s Edith Cowan University and the Government of Western Australia.

One of the worst-hit areas is the vacation spot of Mallacoota, Victoria, where thousands are trapped.

caption Mallacoota source Google Maps

‘Well it’s absolutely horrific at the moment. not the fireworks we were expecting on New Year’s Eve.’

caption The sky glows red as bushfires continue to rage in Mallacoota, Victoria, Australia, December 31, 2019, in this photo obtained from social media. source Jonty Smith from Melbourne/via REUTERS

A local radio broadcaster Francesca Winterson spoke to ABC’s “News Breakfast” and explained what the conditions were like in the town.

“We have got blustering winds, we are surrounded by red sky, choking dust, choking smoke and embers are falling on the town, and we are completely isolated,” Winterson said.

Francesca Winterson is in a building on the main street of #Mallacoota and describes the wind, darkness and falling embers as fires burn about 500 metres away. She says it's too late to leave and fire crews are on hand to offer as much protection as they can. pic.twitter.com/6Tjfb4nyUR — News Breakfast (@BreakfastNews) December 30, 2019

An image shared on social media showed people getting away from the fires by boat.

caption People evacuating on boat in Mallacoota, Victoria, Australia are seen is this still image from a December 31, 2019 social media video. source INSTAGRAM @IDASHOPE4STROKE via REUTERS

User @idashope4stroke said she and others were waiting to hear when it was safe to make it back to the mainland.

She later posted that she was back on shore, but Mallacoota was still smokey.

caption People evacuating on boat in Mallacoota, Victoria, Australia are seen is this still image from a December 31, 2019 social media video. source INSTAGRAM @IDASHOPE4STROKE via REUTERS

caption The sky glows red as bushfires continue to rage in Mallacoota, Victoria, Australia, December 31, 2019, in this photo obtained from social media. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. source Jonty Smith from Melbourne/via REUTERS

Bushfires also burned across New South Wales.

caption An aerial view of a bushfire in Ellerslie, New South Wales, Australia, on December 30, 2019. source NSW RURAL FIRE SERVICE/via REUTERS

A second image shows the fires from another angle.

source NSW RURAL FIRE SERVICE/via REUTERS

A social media user captured kangaroos affected by smoke in Monaro, New South Wales.

caption A troop of kangaroos hop in a smokey field as bushfires spread in Monaro, New South Wales, Australia, December 30, 2019, in this still image taken from social media video. source Mitchell Lyons/via REUTERS

Helicopters continued to do what they could to fight the flames.

caption A water bomber helicopter flies over as the bushfires continue in Bundoora, Australia December 30, 2019 in this still image obtained from social media video. source Filip Beslic/via REUTERS

The fires leave a charred wasteland in areas they pass.

The fires get close to, and sometimes overwhelm, people’s homes.

Even after the fires are out, there is still a lot of work to do.