30 celebrities who look totally different with glasses

While most vision-impaired celebrities seemingly opt for contacts, some stylish stars are proving that glasses can be a trendy accessory.

Some celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Jay-Z opt for large frames with thick rims, while others like Prince William and Hugh Jackman opt for thin, rectangular frames. Some like Oprah Winfrey even get their unique eyewear from luxurious high-end boutiques.

Whether they’re wearing them on the red carpet or while running errands, these 30 celebrities look totally different with glasses.

Kim Kardashian sported a pair of the chic glasses while shopping in Los Angeles in January 2012.

caption Kim was spotted in some trendy eyewear. source Dimitrios Kambouris/JB Lacroix/Getty Images

Kardashian West said that her husband Kanye West once told her to stop wearing big sunglasses in favor of the tiny sunglasses trend. No word of his opinions on prescription glasses, though.

Gigi Hadid sometimes wears glasses when she’s not hitting the runway.

The Victoria’s Secret model has a line of glasses with Vogue Eyewear.

Jennifer Aniston wore a pair of glasses while on the Spanish TV show “El Hormiguero” in February 2011.

The actress wore a pair of frames by Ralph Lauren.

Prince William manages to give glasses the royal treatment.

caption William wore his while attending the The Cheltenham Festival in March 2013. source Chris Jackson/Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

William wears rectangular glasses with thin black frames every now and then.

Jennifer Lopez rocked a pair of Max Mara glasses in October 2015.

She paired the chic specs with a Max Mara houndstooth coat.

Lupita Nyong’o wore thick, round frames while posing backstage at a performance of the play “The Color Purple.”

The actress also often wears glasses while presenting at awards shows.

Justin Timberlake sometimes accessorizes his suit and tie with a pair of glasses.

Timberlake hardly ever performs with his glasses but has been spotted wearing them on the red carpet.

Anne Hathaway wore glasses with large square frames to the “Rio” premiere in April 2011.

She paired the frames with a purple Gucci fringe dress.

Jay-Z has been spotted wearing a pair of oversized square frames in recent years.

The rapper recently tied with Kylie Jenner at number five on Forbes’ annual list of richest celebrities.

Janelle Monae sometimes accessorizes her fashion-forward outfits with a pair of glasses.

The singer and actress is known for debuting instantly iconic looks on the red carpet.

Emma Watson channeled her inner bookworm in this sleek pair of frames.

The actress kept it casual while visiting BBC Radio One in September 2012.

Julia Roberts slipped her glasses on during the InStyle Awards in October 2018.

She wore a pair of oversized square frames on the red carpet.

Kit Harington sometimes wears glasses when he’s not filming “Game of Thrones.”

caption Kit Harington wore these oversized frames in January 2015. source Tim P. Whitby/Barry King/Getty Images

He may have been named the worst-dressed man of 2017, but he definitely knows how to rock a pair of glasses.

Rihanna wears glasses with an edgy twist.

She was spotted in a bold pair of black frames while arriving at LAX in December 2012.

The singer also loves to wear sunglasses, from tiny frames to oversized ones that resemble ski goggles.

Kaley Cuoco channeled her “Big Bang Theory” love interest in this geek-chic pair of frames.

Cuoco opted for large rectangular frames while visiting the Corey Helford Gallery in September 2012.

Jennifer Garner often wears glasses while out and about.

The actress recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Madonna was spotted in glasses while directing the movie “W.E.” in September 2010.

The pop star also has a line of sunglasses by Dolce & Gabbana sold at Nordstrom.

Andy Samberg has been spotted in glasses several times on the red carpet.

The actor recently wore his spectacles while hosting the 2019 Emmy Awards alongside Sanda Oh.

Oprah Winfrey has an impressive collection of fashionable glasses.

She revealed in O Magazine that she gets the majority of her frames from the high-end boutique Luxuriator by Franco.

Brad Pitt has been spotted in glasses on the red carpet.

The movie star often wears glasses with a slightly dark tint.

Rashida Jones opts for frames with bold, thick rims.

The actress is sometimes spotted in the Lemtosh frames by Mascot.

Kanye West gives these oversized specs the Yeezy seal of approval.

The rapper’s style went viral when he wore a pair of sandals that appeared to be too small while attending the wedding of 2 Chainz and Kesha Ward in August 2018.

Hugh Jackman was spotted in a rare pair of glasses in January 2002.

The star went with a subtle half-rim design.

Joe Jonas is another celebrity who prefers large, square frames.

The singer recently announced his engagement to “Game of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner.

Zendaya rocked her glasses on the red carpet in October 2015.

The “Spider-Man: Homecoming” star is known for her influential red-carpet looks.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus wore glasses while attending the premiere of “Fed Up” in May 2014.

caption Julia Louis-Dreyfus also brought her glasses to the red carpet. source JB Lacroix/Jason LaVeris/Getty Images

The “Veep” actress sometimes also sports her eyewear on her Instagram page.

Karlie Kloss walked the red carpet with and without glasses during the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in November 2012.

The model recently tied the knot with Joshua Kushner in October 2018.

Mindy Kaling wore a pair of oversized frames on her show, “The Mindy Project.”

caption Mindy Kaling wore glasses as her character in “The Mindy Project.” source Jeff Spicer/Universal Television/Getty Images

The actress wore glasses several times while portraying the titular character, Mindy Lahiri.

Demi Lovato wore bold black frames in March 2016.

Lovato made a return to Instagram in November 2018 and has been keeping her fans updated ever since.

Zoe Saldana wore sleek oval frames to the premiere of “The Ropes” in March 2012.

caption Zoe Saldana opts for more circular frames. source Jason LaVeris/Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

She also paired her glasses with a bold red lip color.

