THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ 17 years later

It’s been almost 17 years since “Cheaper by the Dozen” (2003) hit theaters.

Steve Martin, Bonnie Hunt, and Richard Jenkins are continuing their successful careers as multitalented stars.

Hilary Duff, Tom Welling, Ashton Kutcher, and Alyson Stoner have all continued their careers in the entertainment industry.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“Cheaper by the Dozen,” a remake of the 1950 family comedy, was released in 2003.

The film starred Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt as Tom and Kate Baker, who have 12 children together.

Here’s what the cast of “Cheaper by the Dozen” is up to now, almost 17 years later.

Steve Martin, who starred as Tom Baker, has continued his successful career in the entertainment industry.

caption Steve Martin played Tom Baker in “Cheaper by the Dozen.”

Steve Martin played Tom Baker, a college football coach who has 12 kids with his wife, Kate.

Martin was a well-established entertainer before he took on the role of Tom Baker. He was best known for his work as a comedian and comedic actor on shows like CBS’ “The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour” in the 1970s and in films like “Parenthood” (1989) and “Father of the Bride” (1991).

After the film, he continued to solidify his legacy as a writer, comedian, actor, and musician.

In addition to writing for and hosting various award shows, he continued to be a host and special guest on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.” He also continued to act, starring in films like “Cheaper by the Dozen 2” (2005), “Baby Mama” (2008), the “Pink Panther” (2006), and “It’s Complicated” (2009).

He earned a Kennedy Center Honors – a lifetime achievement award for the performing arts – in 2007.

Martin has also had a successful music and comedy career, earning five Grammy awards for his comedy recordings and bluegrass albums.

In 2016, he was nominated for two Tony awards for his work on the score for the Broadway musical “Bright Star.”

Bonnie Hunt starred as Kate Baker, and she’s still working as an actress, writer, producer, and comedian.

caption Bonnie Hunt played Kate Baker in “Cheaper by the Dozen.”

Bonnie Hunt played Kate Baker, Tom’s wife and the mother to their 12 children.

Like Martin, Hunt was well-established in the entertainment industry prior to her role in “Cheaper by the Dozen.” She starred in films like “Beethoven” (1992) and “Jumanji” (1995), and she voiced characters in films like “A Bug’s Life” (1998) and “Monster’s Inc.” (2001).

She also starred on several TV shows, like CBS’s “Bonnie” from 1995 to 1996 and ABC’s “Life With Bonnie” from 2002 to 2004

In 2005, she returned as Kate in “Cheaper by the Dozen 2.” After the film, she continued her work in Hollywood as a host on her talk show “The Bonnie Hunt Show” from 2008 to 2010.

She also continued voice acting in animated movies such as the “Toy Story” films and shorts (2010 to 2019), the three “Cars” movies (2006 to 2017), “Monsters University” (2013), and “Zootopia” (2016).

She recently starred on the Showtime TV miniseries “Escape at Dannemora” in 2018.

Richard Jenkins, who starred as Shake McGuire, is an award-winning actor.

caption Richard Jenkins played Shake in “Cheaper by the Dozen.”

Richard Jenkins appeared in “Cheaper By the Dozen” as Shake McGuire, a colleague and friend of Tom.

Like Martin and Hunt, Jenkins had a long acting career before the film. He is well-known for his role as Nathaniel Fisher on HBO’s “Six Feet Under” from 2001 to 2005.

Following his role in “Cheaper By the Dozen,” he continued to appear in a variety of hit films, including “Burn After Reading” (2008), “Step Brothers” (2008), “Let Me In” (2010), “Jack Reacher” (2012), and “The Cabin in the Woods” (2012).

He was nominated for an Oscar for his role in “The Visitor” (2007) and won an Emmy for his role on the HBO limited drama series “Olive Kitteridge” (2014). Jenkins was also nominated for an Oscar, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild Award for his supporting role in “The Shape of Water” (2017).

Most recently, Jenkins starred on Epix’s “Berlin Station” from 2016 to 2019 and was in “The Last Shift” (2020).

His next film, “Kajillionaire,” is set to officially premiere later this year.

Piper Perabo starred as Nora, the Baker family’s eldest daughter.

caption Piper Perabo played Nora Baker.

Piper Perabo starred as the oldest Baker, Nora, in “Cheaper by the Dozen.”

Prior to the film, Perabo made a name for herself starring as Violet Sanford in “Coyote Ugly” (2000).

After her role as Nora Baker, the actress went on to appear in a variety of films and on television shows.

Along with starring in “Cheaper by the Dozen 2,” she went on to appear in films such as “The Prestige” (2006), “Because I Said So” (2007), “Beverly Hills Chihuahua” (2008), “Looper” (2012), and “Angel Has Fallen” (2019).

From 2010 to 2014 she also starred on USA Network’s “Covert Affairs.” She is currently set to appear on Showtime’s “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.”

Ashton Kutcher, who is now a successful actor, producer, and activist, starred as Nora’s boyfriend.

caption Ashton Kutcher had a supporting role in the film as Hank.

Ashton Kutcher played Nora’s boyfriend Hank, a self-obsessed actor, in “Cheaper by the Dozen.”

Kutcher became a household name thanks to his roles on Fox’s “That 70’s Show” from 1998 to 2006 and in the film “Dude, Where’s My Car?” (2000).

The same year “Cheaper by the Dozen” was released, Kutcher also started his own production company, Katalyst.

Following his role as Nora’s boyfriend, Kutcher continued to act, starring in films such as “The Butterfly Effect” (2004), “What Happens in Vegas” (2008), “No Strings Attached” (2011), and “Jobs” (2013).

He also worked on shows like CBS’s “Two and a Half Men” from 2011 to 2015 and Netflix’s “The Ranch” from 2016 to 2020.

Kuther is set to appear in the 2021 film “Vengeance.”

Outside of acting, Kutcher has established himself as an entrepreneur by investing in companies like Skype, Foursquare, Airbnb, and Uber. He’s also an activist known for cofounding the human-rights organization Thorn, a non-profit that works to combat child sexual exploitation, in 2009.

Tom Welling continued his career on TV after starring as Charlie Baker.

caption Tom Welling starred as Charlie Baker.

Tom Welling played the second-oldest Baker kid in “Cheaper by the Dozen.”

Welling made it big starring as Clark Kent on The CW’s “Smallville” from 2001 to 2011.

He’s also appeared in a handful of films, including “Cheaper by the Dozen 2,” but the bulk of his career has been on TV.

Welling starred as Marcus Pierce on Fox/Netflix’s “Lucifer” from 2017 to 2018, and he’s currently set to star on the series “The Professionals.”

Hilary Duff expanded her career after starring as Lorraine Baker.

caption Hilary Duff played Lorraine Baker.

Hilary Duff was at a peak moment in her career when she played Lorraine, Baker kid number three.

She got her big break starring on the Disney Channel’s “Lizzie McGuire” from 2001 to 2004. She also appeared in films like “Casper Meets Wendy” (1998), “Cadet Kelly” (2002), and “Agent Cody Banks” (2003).

After appearing in “Cheaper by the Dozen,” Duff went on to star in a variety of popular films, including “A Cinderella Story” (2004), “Raise Your Voice” (2004), “Cheaper by the Dozen 2” (2005), and “Material Girls” (2006).

She also appeared starred on TV Land’s “Younger” from 2015 to 2019.

Over the years, she also made a name for herself in the music industry. She released her first pop album, “Metamorphosis,” in 2003 and released a few more studio albums from 2004 to 2015.

Most recently, she was set to reprise her famous role for the “Lizzie McGuire” reboot, but production was halted when the show’s original creator reportedly stepped down from the project.

Kevin G. Schmidt played Henry Baker, and he’s acted in a few projects since.

caption Kevin G. Schmidt played Henry in “Cheaper by the Dozen.”

Kevin G. Schmidt played Henry, Baker kid number four, in “Cheaper by the Dozen.”

Although Henry is still Schmidt’s most well-known role, which he reprised in “Cheaper by the Dozen 2,” he appeared in a few other films, like “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel” (2009).

He also worked on CBS’s “The Young and the Restless” from 2008 to 2012 and Cartoon Network’s “Unnatural History” in 2010.

Per IMDb, his most recent film credit was “Randy’s Canvas” in 2018.

Alyson Stoner is still dancing and acting. She’s also made a name for herself online.

caption Alyson Stoner starred in “Cheaper by the Dozen” as Sarah Baker.

Child dance star Alyson Stoner played Sarah, Baker kid number five.

She started her career as a dancer for Missy Elliott before starring in “Cheaper by the Dozen.” After the film, Stoner continued to act in film and on television.

She worked on shows like the Disney Channel’s “Mike’s Super Short Show” from 2002 to 2007, “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody” from 2005 to 2007, and “Phineas and Ferb” from 2007 to 2015.

She also starred in both the “Camp Rock” and “Step Up” film franchises.

She continued her dance career by performing with artists like Eminem, Kumbia Kings, Outkast, and Will Smith. Recently, she danced during Missy Elliot’s 2019 MTV Video Music Awards performance.

Stoner has also dabbled with music over the years, recently releasing her own song, “Stripped Bare.”

Stoner is also active on social media, with 1.2 million followers on Instagram and over 645,000 YouTube subscribers. She uses those platforms to promote self-love and share her own dance videos.

Jacob Smith played Jake Baker, but he is no longer is active in the entertainment industry.

caption Jacob Smith in “Cheaper by the Dozen.” source 20th Century Fox

Jacob Smith played Baker kid number six, Jake.

Before the film, Smith played Owen Salinger on Fox’s “Party of Five” from 1998 to 2000.

Following his role in “Cheaper by the Dozen,” Smith only appeared in a handful of projects, including “Troy” (2004) and “Cheaper by the Dozen 2” (2005).

He has had a couple of guest appearances on TV shows like “Miracles” and “Without a Trace.” According to IMDb, he hasn’t acted in anything since 2006.

Morgan York played Kim Baker.

caption Morgan York is trying to get published as a YA author.

Morgan York starred in “Cheaper by the Dozen” as Kim, Baker kid number seven.

After “Cheaper by the Dozen,” York starred in “The Pacifier” (2005) and “Cheaper by the Dozen 2” (2005).

Her last credited acting role was as Sarah on the Disney Channel’s “Hannah Montana” from 2006 to 2010.

Earlier this month, York posted a life update on Instagram that said she is currently working as an editor in the book-publishing industry. She’s also trying to get several of her own books published.

“The publishing world is complicated, so I’m not published or agented yet, but not for lack of trying. So far I’ve written six YA fantasy books,” she wrote in the caption.

She posts samples of her work on her blog Morgan York Writes.

Liliana Mumy continued to act in films and on television after playing Jessica Baker.

caption Liliana Mumu played Jessica Baker.

Liliana Mumy starred as Kim’s twin sister Jessica, Baker kid number eight.

Prior to starring in “Cheaper by the Dozen,” Mumy starred in “The Santa Clause 2” (2002).

After the film, Mumy went on to appear in “Cheaper by the Dozen 2” as well as “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause” (2006).

The bulk of Mumy’s work since “Cheaper by the Dozen” has been in voice acting for animated films, shorts, and series.

She’s voiced roles in “Mulan II” (2004), the “Lilo and Stitch” shows and films, Disney’s “Sofia the First” from 2015 to 2018, Nicktoons’ “Bravest Warriors” from 2012 to 2018, and Nickelodeon’s “The Loud House” from 2016 to 2020.

Forrest Landis played Mark Baker, but he’s no longer in the spotlight.

caption Forrest Landis in “Cheaper by the Dozen.”

Forrest Landis starred as Mark, Baker kid number nine, in “Cheaper by the Dozen.” This was his first professional acting role.

Outside of the “Cheaper by the Dozen” films, Landis’ most well-known role is from the 2005 film “Flightplan.” He also appeared on a handful of television shows including NBC’s “ER,” NBC’s “LAX,” and Showtime’s “Weeds.”

Per IMDb, his last acting credit was in the 2008 film “Spy School.”

Blake Woodruff played Mike Baker, but the actor has laid low in the entertainment industry over the past few years.

caption Blake Woodruff in “Cheaper by the Dozen.”

Blake Woodruff appeared as Mike, Baker kid number 10.

After “Cheaper by the Dozen,” Woodruff also played Noah Newman on “The Young and the Restless,” the same role that his “Cheaper by the Dozen” costar, Schmidt, took over in 2012.

His other film credits include “Cheaper by the Dozen 2,” “Whisper” (2007), and “Victor Crowley” (2017).

Brent and Shane Kinsman played identical twins Nigel and Kyle Baker, but neither of them has acted in years.

caption Brent and Shane Kinsman in “Cheaper by the Dozen.”

Brent and Shane Kinsman rounded out the Baker’s dozen as identical twins Nigel and Kyle.

After the “Cheaper by the Dozen” films, the brothers appeared in the film “Knocked Up” (2007) and played twins on ABC’s “Desperate Housewives” from 2004 to 2011.

Neither Kinsman has acted since 2011, and both appear to have left the entertainment industry.

Read more: