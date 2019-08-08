Striking photos taken by reporter show children huddling together after their parents were arrested in a ICE raid in Mississippi

Striking photographs following an Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid in Mississippi showed the children of detainees huddling together.

In a pre-planned raid, roughly 600 US immigration officials raided a number of food processing plants throughout the state and arrested 680 mostly Latino employees.

The children were left alone, according to local reports, and people volunteered to take them to a gym to spend the night.

Food and drinks were reportedly donated to the children.

In a statement to INSIDER, a spokesman did not confirm the reports but said the detainees “were advised … to let ICE officers know if they had any children who were at school or childcare and needed to be picked up.”

the detainees “were advised … to let ICE officers know if they had any children who were at school or childcare and needed to be picked up.” The spokesman also said the detainees were allowed to use cellphones to “make arrangements for the care of their children or other dependents.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Striking photographs taken by a local journalist after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid in Mississippi showed the children of detainees huddling together.

In a pre-planned raid, roughly 600 US immigration officials raided a number of food processing plants throughout the state and arrested 680 mostly Latino employees, according to The Associated Press. The owners and employees were reportedly implicated in a federal criminal investigation.

“It was a sad situation inside,” Domingo Candelaria, a worker at one of the plants, said to The Associated Press.

Children of those arrested in Wednesday’s #ICE raids near Forest, MS. are being put up in a local gym tonight by neighbors/strangers. Many are left scared & crying after coming home from school & being locked out without their parents. Donated food & drinks are being provided. pic.twitter.com/d2juMdK1Vj — Alex Love (@AlexLoveWJTV) August 8, 2019

WJTV reporter Alex Love took photos of some of the children and wrote on Twitter that their guardians were taken by immigration officials to a military hangar for processing.

“Many are left scared [and] crying after coming home from school [and] being locked out without their parents,” Love reported.

People reportedly volunteered to take the children to a gym to spend the night, and food and drinks were donated to the children.

ICE acting director Matthew Albence told The Associated Press earlier on Wednesday that the raids were a “long-term operation” and “racially neutral.”

HAPPENING NOW: In Forrest, Mississippi where one of the #ICE raids happened nearby Children of those who were arrested are left alone in the streets crying for help. Strangers and neighbors are taking them to a local gym to be put up for the night. FULL STORY TONIGHT ON @WJTV. pic.twitter.com/s2zuTTRYfM — Alex Love (@AlexLoveWJTV) August 8, 2019

In a statement to INSIDER, a spokesman said he could not confirm the reports because “ICE was not present.”

“What I can say is that every law enforcement agency in the nation arrests persons who may be parents when those persons commit arrestable offenses, and this agency has taken and is continuing to take extensive steps to take special care of situations,” ICE Southern Region Communications director Bryan Cox said in the statement.

Cox said the detainees “were advised … to let ICE officers know if they had any children who were at school or childcare and needed to be picked up.”

The detainees were also allowed to use cellphones to “make arrangements for the care of their children or other dependents,” and that officials were instructed to contact nearby schools to inform them of the operation.