Stunning photos reveal the fragility and resilience of the Earth and its animals

caption A colony of cape fur seals (Arctocephalus pusillus) on Namibia’s Skeleton Coast. source Mateo Willis/National Geographic

June 5th is World Environment Day – an annual celebration of our environment meant to encourage people to protect it.

Human activities like carbon emissions and deforestation are threatening Earth’s flora and fauna in unprecedented ways. Many species are resilient – but only to a point.

June 5 marks the 35th annual World Environment Day – a global event spearheaded by the United Nations that aims to increase worldwide action to protect our environment.

Every year, the UN campaigns to raise awareness about environmental issues like marine pollution, increasing carbon emissions, and overpopulation. In 2019, the focus is addressing air pollution.

Air pollution causes some 8.8 million deaths annually worldwide. Currently, 91% of the world’s population lives in places where the air quality does not meet the standards for safety set by the World Health Organization.

Humans pollute the air, land, and sea by burning fossil fuels, overusing chemicals and pesticides, and creating sewage run-off.

The human health consequences of pollution aside, the degradation of our natural environment is forcing hundreds, if not thousands, of species down a path to extinction.

As news on the environmental front gets more dire – oceans are warming, Arctic and Antarctic ice melt is increasing, 5 trillion pounds of plastic have entered the seas – it’s all the more important to remember that our planet is filled with species and habitats worth protecting.

In honor of World Environment Day, we’ve compiled some of the most beautiful – and heartbreaking – images of our planet and its flora and fauna.

Here are 30 images that illustrate our planet and its species’ fragility and resilience.

Increasing carbon emissions — which come from burning fossil fuels like coal, oil, and natural gas — are trapping more heat on the planet, leading to global warming.

caption Steam and other emissions are seen coming from a power station in Wollongong, Australia. source Thomson Reuters

Earth’s temperatures are rising: 2018 was the fourth-warmest year ever in terms of surface temperature.

Factories and gas-powered vehicles produce other air pollutants like nitrogen oxide, sulfur dioxide, and hydrocarbons. These chemicals can react with sunlight to create smog.

Unprecedented levels of smog have choked densely populated cities in recent years, especially those in China and India.

caption Smog in Beijing. source REUTERS/China Daily

In some cities, the smog can get so thick that people can’t see the sun and have to wear masks.

Illegal dumping in waterways can also pose a major health hazard. This river was polluted with red dye from a chemical plant in Luoyang, China.

caption A journalist takes a sample of the red polluted water in the Jianhe River in Luoyang, Henan province December 13, 2011. source REUTERS/China Daily

The water in some regions of the world is so full of agricultural and chemical runoff that it creates explosions of algae, which can harm marine species and ecosystems.

caption Oil floats on the surface of the Gulf of Mexico around a work boat at the site of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico June 2, 2010. source REUTERS/Sean Gardner/Files

The green algae pulled from Chaohu lake in Eastern China in 2009 almost looked like acrylic paint.

caption A fisherman fills his cupped palms with water from the algae-filled Chaohu Lake in Hefei, Anhui province, June 16, 2009. source REUTERS/Stringer

That algae bloom completely choked the lake at the time.

caption A fisherman wades in Chaohu Lake, covered in blue-green algae, in Chaohu city, Anhui province, July 19, 2013. source REUTERS/China Daily

In 2007, scores of fish died in this lake in Wuhan, China due to excess run-off and sweltering temperatures.

caption A worker cleans away dead fish at a lake in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei province July 11, 2007. source REUTERS/China Daily

Humans have been dumping an unprecedented amount of plastic into the ocean, too. On average, 8.8 million tons of plastic enters the ocean every year.

caption A boy in the Philippines collects plastic materials near a polluted coastline to sell in Manila source Cheryl Ravelo/Reuters

Plastic in the ocean threatens marine life — animals sometimes confuse the items for food and consume them. This can cause them to change their behavior, suffer strangulation, and die.

There is a total of 5.25 trillion tons of plastic currently swirling in Earth’s oceans.

Climate change is already contributing to longer, more frequent droughts. Even if carbon-emission rates drop, droughts in Mediterranean countries, most of Africa, west and southern Asia, and Central America are projected to happen five to 10 times more frequently.

caption A crowded well. source Amit Dave/Reuters

One of the worst droughts in Brazil’s history caused this lake bed by the Itumbiara hydroelectric dam to dry up in 2013, leaving these prone clam shells behind.

caption Clam shells in a dried-up lake bed. source Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters

Last year was hottest on record for Earth’s oceans.

caption On the flat sand in Nancite, Costa Rica, this tiny turtle makes a dash for the sea, but out in the open she is exposed to predators. source Kevin Flay/National Geographic

Warming surface and ocean temperatures are causing Greenland’s ice sheet to melt faster than scientists thought. In a couple of decades, the ice could become a major contributor to sea-level rise.

If all of Greenland’s ice were to melt, it would raise sea levels 23 feet, submerging some coastal cities and low-lying Pacific islands.

caption looding at Alton Road and 10th Street is seen in Miami Beach, Florida on November 5, 2013. source Zachary Fagenson/Reuters

In February, Australia’s Bramble cay melomys, a tiny rodent, was the first species to go extinct due to climate change. Its low-lying island habitat sat just 10 feet above sea level and was inundated by ocean water during high tides and storms.

caption Australia’s Bramble cay melomys. source nmulconray/Getty Images

For many endangered animals, it is becoming even more difficult to survive as the Earth heats up and weather gets more erratic.

caption A habituated Ocelot filmed in Peru. source National Geographic

More than 26,500 of the world’s species are threatened with extinction.

caption Ema Elsa, a nine-year-old Black Rhino, is nuzzled by her newborn calf in their enclosure at Chester Zoo in Chester, northern England October 5, 2012. source Phil Noble/Reuters

A 2017 study found that animal species around the world are experiencing a “biological annihilation,” in part due to human actions that destroy and degrade the environment.

caption Animal skulls. source Shutterstock/Photosite

The number of threatened and endangered animals is expected to keep going up as humans continue to log forests and emit heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere.

caption Two bull hippos fight for space in Katavi National Park in Tanzania. source Tom Greenhalgh/National Geographic

In roughly 50 years, 1,700 species of amphibians, birds, and mammals will face a higher risk of extinction because their natural habitats are shrinking.

caption A snow leopard at a regular scent-marking site within its range in the Himalayas. source National Geographic

Many species, like polar bears, have been forced to extreme ends. This bear resorted to cannibalism.

caption A polar bear that resorted to cannibalism. source Iain Williams/Reuters

To capture the day-to-day lives of animals in increasingly challenging environmental conditions, the National Geographic team behind the new docu-series “Hostile Planet” visited all seven continents.

caption Chicks creche, waiting for their parents to return with food at the Cape Washington Emperor Penguin colony. source Tanja Bayer/National Geographic

Wildlife adventurer Bear Grylls, who hosted “Hostile Planet,” said some of Earth’s animals — predators and prey — are adapting to their new reality.

caption Elephant herd in Amboseli National Park, Kenya. source National Geographic/Tom Greenhalgh

The show reveals “what life is like for the animals at the front line, struggling to survive in such a rapidly changing world,” Grylls said, adding, “I’m awestruck by these animals’ spirits.”

caption A male polar bear waits patiently for the sea ice on Hudson bay to freeze. source National Geographic

But some species are more vulnerable than others.

caption A group of meerkats (Suricata suricatta) sunbathing in the cool of the morning. source Holly Harrison/National Geographic

Eventually, many animals won’t be able to continue adapting to the changes humans are causing.

caption Upside down panda. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“Even the most resilient animals are battling to adapt to their ever-changing habitats when it comes to hunting and foraging, competition, shelter, finding water, and protecting their young,” Grylls said.

caption An emperor penguin chick soaks up the warming rays of spring sunshine. source National Geographic

Preserving and protecting natural habitats and ecosystems is essential to maintaining its diversity of species.

caption Hamadryas baboons watch on as a storm breaks across the plains in Awash, Ethiopia. source National Geographic

The most effective way to avoid the worst consequences of climate change is to start curbing our carbon emissions and reducing air pollution levels immediately.