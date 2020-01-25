Photos comparing last year’s Lunar New Year celebration in China to this year show the dismal impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the festival season

- source
- The novel coronavirus outbreak has affected one of the most important cultural holidays in the Chinese culture: Lunar New Year.
- After unprecedented quarantines were imposed throughout the country, people are prevented from traveling to see their families during the holiday.
- Here are photos comparing last year’s celebration – complete with Chinese lions, historical dances, and family time – to this year.
The novel coronavirus outbreak in China began in tandem with a significant holiday in the Chinese culture: the Lunar New Year.
Parts of China went under unprecedented quarantine in hopes to stem the spread of the deadly disease, known as 2019-nCoV, affecting around 35 million people in the country.
The Lunar New Year celebration traditionally calls for parades, outdoor festivals, and lanterns throughout the city, as people gather with their families to celebrate the annual holiday.
However, in light of the Wuhan coronavirus that has killed 41 and infected nearly 1,300 in China alone, cities around the country are forced to cancel one of the most important cultural events of the year.
Here are photos comparing last year’s celebration – complete with Chinese lions, historical dances, and family time – to this year:
2019: Crowds gather in Ditan Park in Beijing, China.
- Thomas Peter/Reuters
2020: Ditan Park is eerily empty as workers took down the lantern decorations after the Lunar New Year celebration was cancelled.
- Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters
2019: Signs with the Chinese character “Fu,” which means “Good luck,” hang in the Forbidden City.
- Jason Lee/Reuters
2020: Doctors hold up the same sign in the hospital while treating coronavirus patients.
- THE CENTRAL HOSPITAL OF WUHAN VIA WEIBO via Reuters
2019: Folk artists perform a traditional lion dance.
- Reuters
2020: A Chinese tourist wearing a mask is flanked by two lions at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Thailand.
- Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters
2019: Tourists can be seen in the Forbidden City during the Lunar New Year.
- Jason Lee/Reuters
2020: Police wearing masks stand in front of the Tiananmen Gate outside of the Forbidden City.
- Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters
2019: Passengers traveling for the Lunar New Year pack into the Hengyang Railway Station.
- Stringer/Reuters
2020: Passengers are getting screened for the coronavirus at the Hangzhou Railway Station.
- China Daily via Reuters
2019: Performers are seen outside a temple after re-enacting a Chinese New Year Qing Dynasty ceremony.
- Thomas Peter/Reuters
2020: People stand outside the gate of a temple that was closed for safety concerns following the coronavirus outbreak.
- Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters
2019: A woman prays with incense in her hands.
- Jorge Silva/Reuters
2020: Two men, one of whom is wearing a mask, do the same.
- Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Reuters
