21 photos that compare the original 1969 Woodstock to its disastrous recreation in 1999

The original Woodstock festival in 1969 was honored with a 30th-anniversary music festival in 1999.

The ’69 festival was about music, peace, and love, while the ’99 festival ended in violence and debauchery.

However, both festivals struggled with food supply and traffic.

Fifty years ago, half a million people flocked to upstate New York to celebrate music, peace, and love at the first Woodstock Music and Art Fair. That weekend went down as one of the most important events in cultural history.

Thirty years later, in 1999, festival promoters attempted to honor the original Woodstock with another music festival in upstate New York. But, this time it didn’t turn out as successful. By the end of the weekend, rioters looted, burned, and destroyed the festival in its entirety.

This year will be the 50th anniversary of the original Woodstock and the 20th anniversary since the disastrous Woodstock of 1999.

From location to food prices, here’s how the two music festivals differed.

Between August 15 and 18 in 1969, people flocked to Bethel, New York, for a historic music festival.

caption A crowd in 1969 at Woodstock. source John Dominis/ Getty

The festival was conceived to help fund the building of a recording studio in Woodstock, New York. When the festival producers couldn’t find a location in Woodstock, they decided to hold it in Bethel, New York, which is 50 miles from Woodstock and just over 100 miles from New York City.

In 1999, another musical festival was held to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Woodstock.

caption Stage at Woodstock in 1999. source Scott Gries/ Getty

This music festival was held in Rome, New York, on a former air base during a weekend in July.

In 1969, almost half a million people attended the music festival in New York.

Festival planners expected no more than 200,000 to show up in Bethel. However, when the festival started, thousands flocked to the free-loving festival. The promoters decided to take down the fences and allow everyone to enjoy the concerts for free on the 600-acre farm.

Meanwhile, more than 200,000 attended the 1999 music festival.

caption Woodstock ’99. source Joe Traver/ Getty

Tickets to the festival cost $150.

In 1969, the festival had iconic performances from Jimi Hendrix, Joan Baez, and Sly and the Family Stone.

Jimi Hendrix raked in the most money at Woodstock, earning $18,000, while Janis Joplin earned $7,500, and The Who was paid $6,250.

On the other hand, the 1999 Woodstock festival featured Limp Bizkit.

caption Limp Bizkit at Woodstock ’99. source Frank Micelotta Archive/ Getty

Woodstock ’99 had a very different type of line-up, with Verne Troyer – who played Mini Me in “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me” – as the emcee. In addition to Limp Bizkit, the schedule included Kid Rock, Creed, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Korn.

In 1969, Woodstock concertgoers were able to connect with nature while enjoying the music.

caption Concertgoers at Woodstock ’69. source Ralph Ackerman/ Getty

Many even bathed communally in nearby rivers.

Meanwhile, at the 1999 festival, concertgoers suffered heat exhaustion because it was held on asphalt pavement.

caption Ill concertgoers at Woodstock ’99. source Andrew Lichtenstein / Getty

Woodstock ’99 did not offer the same opportunity to connect with nature. Instead, the later festival was held on a black tarmac, which made the summer’s heat even more unbearable. There was also a 1.5-mile walk between the two main stages, so many suffered from dehydration. In fact, 700 people were medically treated for heat exhaustion.

Organizers struggled to serve the massive crowds at the original Woodstock, but everything stayed pretty civil.

caption Food at Woodstock ’69. source John Dominis/ Getty

Since Woodstock’s organizers drastically under projected the number of attendees, the festival ran out of food rather quickly. Food, water, and supplies had to be airlifted into the area to help feed the hungry concertgoers.

Thirty years later, the organizers again struggled to feed the giant crowd, but concertgoers retaliated.

caption Trash at Woodstock ’99. source Andrew Lichtenstein / Getty

The price of water and food was notoriously high at the 30 year anniversary Woodstock. It cost $4 for a bottle of water and $12 for a personal pizza. This angered many concertgoers, prompting them to throw water bottles at the stage as performers sang.

In 1969, they set up makeshift tents made of fabric.

caption Woodstock ’69. source John Dominis/ Getty

These makeshift tents acted as covers when it rained over the weekend.

Back in 1999, they stayed in tents that were littered with trash.

caption The aftermath of Woodstock ’99. source Andrew Lichtenstein/ Getty

During Limp Bizkit’s performance, a near riot broke out when he told the crowd to “break stuff.” People destroyed water fountains, creating mud pools all over the festival site.

The original Woodstock was a symbol of peace and love.

caption Woodstock ’69. source Michael Ochs Archives/ Getty

The original Woodstock took place during the peak of the hippie movement when peace, love, and harmony were the most prominent themes.

In 1999, however, many didn’t follow the rules nor adhered to the peaceful vibes of its predecessor.

caption As many as 44 people were arrested during Woodstock ’99. source Joe Traver / Getty

In all, 44 people were arrested at Woodstock ’99. Another issue was the multiple accounts of sexual assaults. For example, many reported gang rapes during some of the performances (inside mosh pits, for example).

The original Woodstock wasn’t all smooth sailing, though. Lines of stalled traffic stretched for 17 miles.

caption Road to Woodstock ’69. source Hulton Archive/ Getty

Some concertgoers were delayed over eight hours because of traffic problems.

“The situation is hopeless and getting worse,” a state trooper said at the time.

Similarly, roads were blocked in 1999.

caption Blocked roads at Woodstock ’99. source Joe Traver/ Getty

Traffic snarled during the ’99 festival as well, and some even sat in the road to relax in the summer heat.

The original festival left the farm in Bethel, New York, covered in trash and debris.

caption Cleaning up Woodstock ’69. source Three Lions/ Getty

It cost tens of thousands of dollars and several days to completely clean up after half a million attendees.

But, on the last night of the festival in 1999, people rioted and destroyed everything.

caption Destruction at Woodstock ’99. source Joe Traver / Getty

On the last day of the festival, people started to get rowdy. Insane Clown Posse threw money into the audience to watch the massive crowd fight over it. Likewise, Kid Rock prompted people to throw water bottles at the stage. All of this led to a cataclysmic ending of the weekend.

They even set fire to cars and created bonfires from festival materials.

caption Bonfire at Woodstock ’99. source Andrew Lichtenstein / Getty

In addition to the fires, people broke into ATMs, overturned cars, looted supply trucks, and tore down speaker towers.

The Woodstock of ’69 turned the area into a dump, but it was to be expected at a large music festival.

caption Aftermath of Woodstock ’69. source Bill Eppridge/ Getty

Years later, the area where the original Woodstock took place is now open for outdoor concerts. The festival – not without its faults – went down as a game-changing moment in music history.

The festival in 1999, however, turned into a wasteland.

caption The end of Woodstock ’99. source Andrew Lichtenstein/ Getty

In the end, the ’99 festival was “dubbed the day the music died.”