Conor McGregor hosted his mom’s 60th birthday party at the $1,000-a-night Versace Mansion in Miami

Conor McGregor helped his mother celebrate her 60th birthday in style.

The UFC fighter posted photos of the party, which was held at the opulent Versace Mansion in Miami, to Instagram.

The Mansion, called The Villa Casa Casuarina, is renowned for once being owned by fashion icon Gianni Versace, who was even shot and killed on its steps in 1997.

Now a luxury hotel, a room or dinner at the restaurant don’t come cheap: caviar is $305, wine costs hundreds of dollars a bottle, and a single room can fetch upwards of $1,000.

McGregor shared photos of the celebration with his fans on Instagram.

In one video, he wished his mother Margaret, who he called a fan of “Italian silk,” a happy birthday and called her the “most glamorous woman” he will ever know, adding: “I love you, Ma.”

In a separate post, he published a series of photographs that showed him and his father Tony wearing their signature eccentric suits.

The entire family appeared to be present, including McGregor’s partner Dee Devlin and their son, Conor Jack McGregor Jnr.

The group can be seen at a dining table with bottles of wine, then dancing at what was presumably the end of the night.

McGregor went on to praise his mother for giving birth to him, writing: “Thank you for gifting me this life my mother! I love you with all my soul.”

He then shared a number of photos to his Instagram story – and, unsurprisingly, his Proper Twelve whiskey was being served at the dinner table.

Though McGregor was in party-mode at his mother’s 60th, he has been training regularly ahead of his planned UFC comeback later this year.

McGregor is currently serving a six-month backdated suspension from fighting because of the role he played in the post-fight brawls that marred his UFC 229 loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov last October, but is free to return to the sport from April 6.

He has been linked with a summer fight against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, but Cerrone is reportedly looking at alternative opponents. McGregor, meanwhile, recently expressed interest in a Floyd Mayweather rematch on Twitter.