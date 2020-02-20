25 photos that show why Copenhagen is the best city in the world for European expats

caption Nyhavn is one of Copenhagen’s most popular areas. source Frederic Soltan / Corbis via Getty Images

Copenhagen is a pretty good place for European expats to live – at least according to the latest annual Location Ratings Report from ECA International. The Danish capital came out on top of the rankings of 490 cities around the world, with health services, housing and utilities, access to a social network and leisure facilities, infrastructure, climate, personal safety, political tensions, and air quality all taken into account.

It’s the second year in a row Copenhagen has won the title of the most liveable city – this time in joint first place with Bern, Switzerland.

The win adds to accolades such as US News and World Report naming Denmark as the best country to be a woman in, the World Happiness Report ranking Denmark as the second happiest country in the world, and Lonely Planet naming Copenhagen the best city to visit last year.

Here are 25 incredible images that show why Copenhagen is such a fantastic place to live.

caption Nikita Fedotov of Russia dives from the roof of the Opera House during the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series on August 24, 2018, in Copenhagen. source Romina Amato / Red Bull via Getty Images

Lonely Planet also named Copenhagen the top city in the world to visit last year.

caption Nyhavn Canal in Copenhagen. source Hermes Images / AGF / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Copenhagen is in Denmark, which has been ranked as the best country in the world to be a woman.

caption Players celebrate in Copenhagen in August 2017 after the Danish women’s soccer team finished second at the UEFA Women’s European Championships. source Martin Sylvest / AFP via Getty Images

Copenhagen is also a very clean city — one of the cleanest in Europe, in fact.

caption A large bed of crocuses in front of Rosenborg Castle in Copenhagen. source Mads Claus Rasmussen / AFP via Getty Images

Human rights are highly respected in Copenhagen. The city has a large annual Pride parade that draws tens of thousands of participants.

caption Participants at the 2018 edition of the Copenhagen Pride Parade. source Ole Jensen – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Being the capital as well as the largest city in Denmark, there’s no shortage of things to do. The former port area of Nyhavn is especially known for its restaurants, cafes, and bars by the water.

caption Colorful houses along a canal in Nyhavn in August 2019. source Ole Jensen / Getty Images

Copenhagen has a rich food scene, with lots of cute streetside cafes and restaurants.

caption People relax at a restaurant in the Grabrodretorv area of Copenhagen. source Education Images / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Copenhagen is also the home of Noma, ranked as the best restaurant in the world four times in the past decade, and famed for using foraged ingredients.

caption Chefs at Noma use ingredients found locally to make their dishes. source Reuters / Fabian Bimmer

Copenhagen has an active nightlife. There are bars and clubs for many tastes, such as live music venue Rust, which plays rock, pop, hip hop, and electronica.

caption Electronica musician Karl Bartos behind his keyboards at a live concert at Rust. source PYMCA / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Copenhagen’s public transit network is extensive. Tickets for buses, trains, the metro, and even boats can all be integrated on a mobile app.

caption A train at Copenhagen Central Station. source Oscar Gonzalez / NurPhoto via Getty Images

If you like to ride bikes, you’re in luck as about 40% of residents commute to work or school on a bike every day.

caption People ride their bikes in May 2018 in a bike lane in Copenhagen. source Alexander Demianchuk / TASS via Getty Images

Nature lovers are in luck, too — there are lots of parks and gardens, including the University of Copenhagen Botanical Garden near the city center.

caption Visitors relax at the Botanical Garden. source Hermes Images / AGF / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

You can also enjoy nature indoors at the botanical garden.

caption An indoor greenhouse at the University of Copenhagen Botanical Garden. source John van Hasselt / Sygma via Getty Images

If you like to hit the beach, Copenhagen has plenty of options, like Amager Beach Park and its soft white sand.

caption Sunbathers and swimmers relax on a sunny day at Amager Beach Park. source Francis Dean / Corbis via Getty Images

Copenhagen was also named the best city in the world for swimming by CNN Travel last year, who called it “a joy for swimmers, especially as midsummer looms and winter becomes a distant memory.”

caption Islands Brygge Harbour Bath in Copenhagen. source De Simone Lorenzo / AGF / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Denmark’s royal family lives in Copenhagen. Margarethe II has been queen for nearly 50 years, and her home at Amalienborg Palace is open for visits.

caption Queen Margarethe II, second from right, and her family at Amalienborg Palace in 2018. source Ole Jensen / Getty Images

There are plenty of cultural events to enjoy. In July, you might spot the World Santa Claus Congress at Bakken, the world’s oldest amusement park.

caption Delegates at the 2016 edition of the World Santa Claus Congress. source Ole Jensen / Corbis via Getty Images

You can attend regular events including plays, concerts, and performances, at venues like the Royal Danish Theatre.

caption Outside the Royal Danish Theatre. source Heilke Heller / ullstein bild via Getty Images

Scandinavia’s style is world-famous. Copenhagen Fashion Week, held in January and August, is a great time to check out the latest trends.

caption Guests seen outside Blanche during Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 on August 6, 2019. source Christian Vierig / Getty Images

For kids, and kids at heart, there’s Tivoli, one of the world’s oldest amusement parks and among Copenhagen’s most famous attractions.

caption The Moorish Palace at Tivoli Gardens. source Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Sports fans can check out soccer matches at Telia Parken, where you also might get to play with beach toys while cheering on your team.

caption Fans of FC Copenhagen during a match against FC Nordsjalland at Telia Parken on May 12, 2019. source Lars Ronbog / FrontZoneSport via Getty Images

On the more relaxed side of things, you can stop by the Royal Library, which has more than 35 million items.

caption Inside the Royal Danish Library. source myLoupe / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Art lovers can enjoy a visit to the National Gallery of Denmark, the country’s largest art museum, which contains historical and modern art.

caption The National Gallery of Denmark is in Copenhagen. source View Pictures / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

You can also visit The Little Mermaid statue, one of Copenhagen’s most famous symbols inspired by the fairy tale of the same name.

caption The Little Mermaid statue is a popular sight in Copenhagen. source DeAgostini / Getty Images

If you’re still not convinced to move to Copenhagen, consider this: Denmark is the second happiest country in the world, behind only Finland.

caption Participants at the Copenhagen Color Run. source PYMCA / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

