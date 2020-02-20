25 photos that show why Copenhagen is the best city in the world for European expats

- Copenhagen has been ranked the best city in the world for European expats to live in, according to ECA International’s annual Location Ratings Report.
- It’s the second year in a row the Danish capital has won – this time in joint first place with Bern, Switzerland.
- Denmark was also named the best country to be a woman in and the second happiest country in the world, while Lonely Planet named Copenhagen the best city to visit last year.
- These stunning photos show why Copenhagen is such a great city to live in.
Copenhagen is a pretty good place for European expats to live – at least according to the latest annual Location Ratings Report from ECA International. The Danish capital came out on top of the rankings of 490 cities around the world, with health services, housing and utilities, access to a social network and leisure facilities, infrastructure, climate, personal safety, political tensions, and air quality all taken into account.
It’s the second year in a row Copenhagen has won the title of the most liveable city – this time in joint first place with Bern, Switzerland.
The win adds to accolades such as US News and World Report naming Denmark as the best country to be a woman in, the World Happiness Report ranking Denmark as the second happiest country in the world, and Lonely Planet naming Copenhagen the best city to visit last year.
Here are 25 incredible images that show why Copenhagen is such a fantastic place to live.
Copenhagen has been ranked as the best city in the world for European expats to live in for the second year in a row.
Source: ECA International Location Ratings Report
Lonely Planet also named Copenhagen the top city in the world to visit last year.
Source: Lonely Planet
Copenhagen is in Denmark, which has been ranked as the best country in the world to be a woman.
Source: US News and World Report
Copenhagen is also a very clean city — one of the cleanest in Europe, in fact.
Source: The Local Denmark
Human rights are highly respected in Copenhagen. The city has a large annual Pride parade that draws tens of thousands of participants.
Source: Copenhagen Pride
Being the capital as well as the largest city in Denmark, there’s no shortage of things to do. The former port area of Nyhavn is especially known for its restaurants, cafes, and bars by the water.
Sources: Visit Copenhagen and nyhavn.com
Copenhagen has a rich food scene, with lots of cute streetside cafes and restaurants.
Source: Visit Copenhagen
Copenhagen is also the home of Noma, ranked as the best restaurant in the world four times in the past decade, and famed for using foraged ingredients.
Source: World’s 50 Best
Copenhagen has an active nightlife. There are bars and clubs for many tastes, such as live music venue Rust, which plays rock, pop, hip hop, and electronica.
Source: Visit Copenhagen and Rust
Copenhagen’s public transit network is extensive. Tickets for buses, trains, the metro, and even boats can all be integrated on a mobile app.
Source: Visit Copenhagen
If you like to ride bikes, you’re in luck as about 40% of residents commute to work or school on a bike every day.
Source: Visit Copenhagen
Nature lovers are in luck, too — there are lots of parks and gardens, including the University of Copenhagen Botanical Garden near the city center.
Source: University of Copenhagen Botanical Garden
You can also enjoy nature indoors at the botanical garden.
Source: University of Copenhagen Botanical Garden
If you like to hit the beach, Copenhagen has plenty of options, like Amager Beach Park and its soft white sand.
Source: Visit Copenhagen
Copenhagen was also named the best city in the world for swimming by CNN Travel last year, who called it “a joy for swimmers, especially as midsummer looms and winter becomes a distant memory.”
Source: CNN Travel
Denmark’s royal family lives in Copenhagen. Margarethe II has been queen for nearly 50 years, and her home at Amalienborg Palace is open for visits.
Source: The Royal Danish House
There are plenty of cultural events to enjoy. In July, you might spot the World Santa Claus Congress at Bakken, the world’s oldest amusement park.
Source: Bakken
You can attend regular events including plays, concerts, and performances, at venues like the Royal Danish Theatre.
Source: Royal Danish Theatre
Scandinavia’s style is world-famous. Copenhagen Fashion Week, held in January and August, is a great time to check out the latest trends.
Source: Copenhagen Fashion Week
For kids, and kids at heart, there’s Tivoli, one of the world’s oldest amusement parks and among Copenhagen’s most famous attractions.
Source: Tivoli
Sports fans can check out soccer matches at Telia Parken, where you also might get to play with beach toys while cheering on your team.
Source: Sky Sports
On the more relaxed side of things, you can stop by the Royal Library, which has more than 35 million items.
Source: Visit Copenhagen
Art lovers can enjoy a visit to the National Gallery of Denmark, the country’s largest art museum, which contains historical and modern art.
Source: National Gallery of Denmark
You can also visit The Little Mermaid statue, one of Copenhagen’s most famous symbols inspired by the fairy tale of the same name.
Source: Visit Copenhagen
If you’re still not convinced to move to Copenhagen, consider this: Denmark is the second happiest country in the world, behind only Finland.
Source: World Happiness Report 2019
