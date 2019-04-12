Cristiano Ronaldo bought an ultra-rare Rolls Royce worth $360,000 — take a look

Cristiano Ronaldo has bought a new Rolls Royce Cullinan that’s reportedly worth $360,000.

For Ronaldo this is pocket change as the Juventus FC reportedly earned $108 million in 2018 alone, according to Forbes.

The Rolls Royce SUV has been added to his collection of luxurious cars that also includes a Bentley, a Porsche, and a Ferrari.

A five-time Ballon d’Or champion and five-time UEFA Champions League winner, Ronaldo is one of the most famous faces in all sport and was the third best-paid athlete on the planet according to Forbes.

It was estimated that Ronaldo banked $61 million from his playing career in 2018, and earned a further $47 million through endorsements from blue-chip companies like Tag Heuer, Herbalife, and Nike.

Its’ clear Ronaldo makes a lot of money, but he also spends it, as this Business Insider list shows that he likes to buy expensive suits, $20,200 Tag Heuer watches, and incredible properties around the world. He’s also renowned for his fleet of cars that includes a Bentley, a Porsche, and a Ferrari.

Now, there’s another car to be added to his bulging garage – a rare Rolls Royce SUV called the Cullinan in bright white.

Ronaldo posted a photograph of the Rolls to his Instagram account alongside the caption “Trabalho feito,” which means “work done” in Portuguese.

The 4×4 vehicle weighs 2.7 tonnes, according to MSN, but can be driven on or off the road as it is an “all-terrain” car.

It has “lavish trim and equipment,” fancy gullwing doors, and a beautiful-looking cockpit. It also has a top speed of 250 kilometers per hour (kph), and in five seconds can accelerate from 0-96 kph.

Here’s an exterior view of the model:

And here’s the cockpit:

Juventus FC striker Ronaldo is currently playing a crucial role for the Italian team as he pulled the club from the brink of an aggregate UEFA Champions League defeat against Atletico Madrid earlier in the year, only to send it through in style with an incredible second leg hat-trick last month.

Earlier this week, he maintained that hot form in Europe with a goal at Ajax.

But his coach Massimiliano Allegri said on Friday that the player will not feature in the team’s upcoming Serie A match against SPAL, as “risking [him] tomorrow makes no sense,” Goal.com reported.

Instead, he will be saved so he is as fit and as fresh for the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Ajax. Juve drew with Ajax 1-1 in Amsterdam, and takes a critical away goal advantage to Turin on Tuesday.

Only time will tell if Ronaldo turns up at the match in his new Rolls Royce.