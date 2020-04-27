Some of California’s beaches are closed, but not all of them — and photos of crowds on the open beaches during this weekend’s heat wave show just how problematic that may be

caption Newport Beach during the coronavirus pandemic. source Allen J. Schaben/Getty Images

California’s Newport Beach and Huntington Beach were both packed over the weekend thanks to a heat wave that saw temperatures soaring into the 90s, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Los Angeles County beaches are closed, but many Orange County beaches are open.

Officials have said beachgoers are practicing social distancing, but residents said crowds were unseasonably large.

This weekend, California got its turn in the hot seat.

Florida officials have received criticism for the state’s crowded beaches during the coronavirus pandemic, but photos of a packed Newport Beach in California from this past weekend have now been trending on the internet.

While some beaches remain closed in California, such as those in Los Angeles County, others have stayed open or have begun easing restrictions. That’s the case for many beaches in Orange County, including Newport Beach and Huntington Beach. With more people looking to get outside as the weather turns warmer, the differing policies may spell trouble for the open beaches.

In fact, crowding was already on clear display in some places as this weekend’s heat wave sent many Californians to their shores. While local officials have told various publications that beachgoers seem to be adhering to social distancing rules, residents have told a different story. Many say the crowds are huge for this time of year.

Here’s a look at the juxtaposition along southern California’s coastline, where some beaches are teeming with residents and others look like a ghost town.

On March 19, California issued a statewide stay-at-home order.

caption Los Angeles’ normally packed Venice Beach is almost deserted on March 20, 2020, after a lockdown was enforced.

But while some California beaches — such as those operated by the state — remain closed, others are open and encouraging social distancing.

This weekend, a heat wave with temperatures climbing into the 80s and 90s sent many southern Californians flocking to open beaches.

In Orange County, where many beaches remain open, Newport Beach saw an estimated 40,000 visitors Friday. Similar crowds were expected Saturday. Some residents compared it to Fourth of July crowds.

“We haven’t had too many issues with [social distancing] as lifeguards,” Brian O’Rourke, a lifeguard battalion chief in Newport Beach, told NBC News. “We’ve had very good compliance. People are spreading out.”

Heather Rangel, press information officer for the Newport Beach Police Department, told the Los Angeles Times there were no arrests or citations for violating stay-at-home orders.

But not everyone agrees. “You would think it was summer,” surfer Tom Cozad told Orange County Register. “Everyone has been locked up and they need to get out, but the city should plan for this. People are pulling up to the beach, getting out of Ubers, dropping off friends.”

Huntington Beach, just north of Newport Beach, was also packed over the weekend despite foggy conditions. However, the pier, beach parking lots, and some metered parking were closed.

caption Huntington Beach bike path.

Angie Bennett, spokeswoman for the Huntington Beach Police Department, told the Los Angeles Times that people were social distancing. “It’s been a nice, warm day, and it sounds like people are complying and doing what we are asking of them.”

Again, residents are seeing a different picture. “Unless all these people are in one household, it does look like they are not social distancing,” resident Robin Ford told Orange County Register.

“Our beach is so big, that I feel people can distance themselves – but it’s a lot more crowded today,” Ford said. “They could be spread out more. With the summer approaching, it’s going to be harder for people to comply.”

“I just don’t understand how the city of Huntington Beach is allowing this,” resident Albert Rivera also told OC Register.

These beaches are a sharp contrast to other Orange County cities, including Laguna Beach and Seal Beach, that have kept their beaches closed.

caption Laguna Beach.

Last week, the city of Ventura in Ventura County issued an amended ordinance to closed beaches and parks. It allows residents to access the city’s beaches, pier, promenade, and parks if they socially distance and remain active.

caption Ventura Beach before restrictions were lifted.

People flooded Ventura beaches over the weekend.

Get a clue.

This is ridiculous. At this time our Ventura beaches are only open for exercise as long as you maintain social distancing requirements. Not tanning sessions and spike ball. Respect the regulations. Shocker.. the world doesn’t revolve around you. Come on.. pic.twitter.com/Ig4gAPcnVr — Jordynn (@jordynnstom) April 24, 2020

While people aren’t allowed to linger, Ventura Police Sgt. Mike Anselmo told the LA Times he didn’t enforce the rules. “I’m not going to ask some 50-year-old parents to run around with kids all day,” he said.

However, he did mandate that umbrellas had to come down, hoping the lack of shade would encourage people to not stay.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles county has kept its beaches closed. LA officials also asked residents not to crowd coasts in neighboring counties.

caption An empty Venice Beach over the weekend.

“My compliments to our community for staying away from the beaches in LA,” LA Police Chief Michel Moore tweeted. “From Malibu, Santa Monica, Venice, to Dockweiler — All Clear!!”

My compliments to our community for staying away from the beaches in LA. From Malibu, Santa Monica, Venice, to Dockweiler – All Clear!! Safer at Home will get us there sooner. pic.twitter.com/wZeJ8G8pDR — Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) April 25, 2020

“There is a direct correlation between what you do this weekend and how long this will take and how many lives we will lose,” LA Mayor Eric Garcetti said Friday. “If you stay home this weekend, our case numbers will drop, and we will stop the spread of this virus.”

caption Zuma Beach was deserted over the weekend.

As of April 27, California has the fifth-highest number of coronavirus cases in the US at 43,691.

However, LA residents may not be staying put. Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett said the beaches were inundated with people from LA and San Diego counties.

caption Newport Beach over the weekend.

“When you take a look at the folks that are coming down, they’re not only not adhering to safer-at-home policies in their own communities – they’re not even staying in their own counties,” she said, as reported by the LA Times.

“We knew the beach would be crowded, but I didn’t know it would be at this level,” resident Karissa Collins told the Orange County Register of Huntington Beach.”We’re only one of the few cities open, so everyone is coming to our beach.”

San Diego County is following in the footsteps of other southern beaches and easing its restrictions Monday.

caption San Diego, as seen over the weekend.

It will reopen the ocean to swimming, surfing, kayaking, and paddleboarding, but group activities and boating aren’t allowed, according to the LA Times. People aren’t allowed to sit or lie down on the beach.

State beaches and parking lots will remain closed.

On Tuesday, Newport Beach officials will have a meeting to address the weekend’s crowds. They’ll decide whether they should close the beach for the next three weekends.

“We want our beaches to be there for people to get their exercise and seek their fresh air enjoyment,” said Diane Dixon, Newport Beach councilwoman. “When people don’t respect the governor’s order it becomes something we need to manage in a different way.”

