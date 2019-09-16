PHOTOS: Despite the haze, ‘sakura’ are blooming all over Singapore

Trumpet trees in bloom along Lorong Chuan. Chan Chung Leong via Facebook/NParks

Despite the ongoing haze and an unusually scorching month, Singapore’s in bloom.

Clusters of local flowers – including bougainvillea, trumpet trees and pink mempat – burst into blossom over the weekend, prompting netizens to share their snaps of the ‘sakura’ – so named for their resemblance to Japan’s cherry blossoms.

Business Insider rounded up some of the photo highlights:

Singapore’s own ‘sakura’ are in bloom again. after the recent dry spell caused a mass flowering of pink-coloured local fauna.

caption source Kin Joo Ling via Facebook/NParks

The flowers are blooming on trumpet trees (pictured) and pink mempat, a tropical variant of the cherry blossom, the National Parks Board said in a Facebook post on Monday (Sept 16).

The fallen flowers form a pink carpet on the ground much like cherry blossoms do, as seen in this snap by Deputy Speaker of Parliament Lim Biow Chuan.

caption “So pretty,” he described the sight at an estate in Dakota on Sep 14. source Facebook/Lim Biow Chuan

Trumpet trees also bloom white flowers, as seen in this recent photo of East Coast Park.

caption source Terence Chia via Facebook/NParks

Other netizens documented the fallen flowers scattered across HDB walkways and roads.

Another plant that bloomed amid the withering weather was bougainvillea, which injected one section of the ECP with a splash of colour.

caption source Chan Chung Leong via Facebook/NParks

East Coast Park’s Bougainvillea Garden filled up with pretty blooms.

caption source Terence Chia via Facebook/NParks

Thanks to the hot weather, other plants also began flowering, including several Tiger Orchids along Holland Road.

The plant is thought to be the world’s oldest and largest orchid.

On Venus Drive, netizens spotted blooming yellow saraca, which thrives well in arid weather.

caption source Shahrizal Sihab via Facebook/NParks

The plant, which is native to Malaysia and Indonesia, was also spotted in Marine Cove.

caption source The Straits Times

It has tiny orange, yellow and gold flowers with a dark red centre.

caption source The Straits Times

The hot weather brought forth cat’s claw ivy – a climbing vine with funnel-shaped yellow flowers – along Sengkang West Way.

caption source Chung Li Shu via Facebook/NParks

The yellow flowers of the bintangor bunut, a native tree, popped up on Upper Bukit Timah and Changi Road.

Netizens managed to capture the critically-endangered tree’s white flowers and sour, purplish black fruits.

Someone also snapped a photo of the sandpaper vine’s purple flowers in Ang Mo Kio.

The short-lived flowers, native to America, leave behind star-shaped violet sepals that gradually turn brown.

caption source Siti Zaharah Raman via Facebook/NParks

Read also: