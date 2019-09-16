PHOTOS: Despite the haze, ‘sakura’ are blooming all over Singapore

Despite the ongoing haze and an unusually scorching month, Singapore’s in bloom.
Clusters of local flowers – including bougainvillea, trumpet trees and pink mempat – burst into blossom over the weekend, prompting netizens to share their snaps of the ‘sakura’ – so named for their resemblance to Japan’s cherry blossoms.
Singapore’s own ‘sakura’ are in bloom again. after the recent dry spell caused a mass flowering of pink-coloured local fauna.
The flowers are blooming on trumpet trees (pictured) and pink mempat, a tropical variant of the cherry blossom, the National Parks Board said in a Facebook post on Monday (Sept 16).
The fallen flowers form a pink carpet on the ground much like cherry blossoms do, as seen in this snap by Deputy Speaker of Parliament Lim Biow Chuan.
Trumpet trees also bloom white flowers, as seen in this recent photo of East Coast Park.
Other netizens documented the fallen flowers scattered across HDB walkways and roads.
Another plant that bloomed amid the withering weather was bougainvillea, which injected one section of the ECP with a splash of colour.
East Coast Park’s Bougainvillea Garden filled up with pretty blooms.
Thanks to the hot weather, other plants also began flowering, including several Tiger Orchids along Holland Road.
The plant is thought to be the world’s oldest and largest orchid.
On Venus Drive, netizens spotted blooming yellow saraca, which thrives well in arid weather.
The plant, which is native to Malaysia and Indonesia, was also spotted in Marine Cove.
It has tiny orange, yellow and gold flowers with a dark red centre.
The hot weather brought forth cat’s claw ivy – a climbing vine with funnel-shaped yellow flowers – along Sengkang West Way.
The yellow flowers of the bintangor bunut, a native tree, popped up on Upper Bukit Timah and Changi Road.
Netizens managed to capture the critically-endangered tree’s white flowers and sour, purplish black fruits.
Someone also snapped a photo of the sandpaper vine’s purple flowers in Ang Mo Kio.
The short-lived flowers, native to America, leave behind star-shaped violet sepals that gradually turn brown.
