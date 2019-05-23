7 photos show the destruction caused by a devastating tornado in Missouri

Three people are dead and at least 20 injured after a tornado swept through Missouri on Wednesday night.

A devastating slate of tornadoes have wrecked havoc on the central part of the US, with three people dead and at least 20 injured after a tornado ripped through Missouri on Wednesday night.

The tornado hit the state’s capital, Jefferson City, as well as Golden City, more than 150 miles away and where the fatalities occurred.

At a morning press briefing on Wednesday, Gov. Mike Parson described “a lot of devastation throughout the state.”

“We were very fortunate last night that we didn’t have more injuries than what we had, and we didn’t have more fatalities across the state,” Parson said. “But three is too many.”

More than 170 tornadoes have been reported in the region since Friday, according to the National Weather Service, with at least 29 reported in the past 24 hours, mostly in Missouri and Oklahoma.

Check out photos of the damage caused by last night’s storm.

The National Weather Service confirmed around 11:40 p.m. local time that Jefferson City was hit by a “violent tornado” and urged residents to “shelter now!”

National Weather Service

Multiple buildings in Jefferson City, including schools, apartment complexes and state buildings, experienced damage. The Red Cross established shelters for residents.

KMIZ

Gov. Mike Parson

The tornado sent debris as high as 13,000 feet into the air, according to the National Weather Service.

CNN

Jefferson City Police Lt. David Williams said that most of the damage occurred in a three-square-mile radius.

The Washington Post

A local reporter who spoke with Matt Lindewirth, chief of Cole County EMS, tweeted on Wednesday night that local hospitals “have entered disaster mode, and are calling their staff back in.”

Barry Mangold

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) sent a task force to assist the city with search and rescue efforts following the tornado. Gas leaks and 13,000 power outages were reported in the area.

KOMU

Extreme weather may be on the horizon on Thursday, with CNN meteorologist Haley Brink reporting possible tornado threats “from Lubbock, Texas, to Kansas City and from Columbus, Ohio, to Philadelphia.”

CNN