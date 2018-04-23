A $21 million apartment in one of New York’s most historic buildings has breathtaking 360-degree views of Manhattan — see inside

caption The Woolworth Building’s new residences are gorgeous. source Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider

The Woolworth Building was once the world’s tallest, and is a historic landmark in downtown Manhattan.

Today, 33 condominium residences developed by Alchemy Properties that start on the 29th floor are on the market.

We went inside the 40th floor residence, currently on the market for $21 million; it was the floor F.W. Woolworth himself once occupied.

The Woolworth Building in downtown Manhattan is a historic landmark. Once the tallest building in the world, it was completed in 1913 and has housed famous residents such as Nikola Tesla and the Manhattan Project (the team that helped develop the atomic bombs during World War II).

The builder F.W. Woolworth earned millions from his chain of five-and-dime stores between 1879 and 1913 and used his wealth to pay for the building and all of its flourishes. Woolworth aimed to create the best building ever constructed at that time, and to do so he hired the famous architect Cass Gilbert.

Today, the building has 33 new residential apartments on the 29th through 58th floors. The 40th floor is currently listed at $21.325 million and measure 6,095 square feet. It happens to house the corner of the office that Woolworth himself would sit in, admiring a view of the Statue of Liberty.

Ahead, see inside the historic building’s $21 million listing featuring interior décor and custom art designed by Cheryl Eisen of the design firm, Interior Marketing Group.

The apartment takes up the entire 40th floor, with a private elevator landing entrance. It covers 6,095 square feet.

The 14.5-foot ceilings evoke a loft-like space with an uninterrupted view of uptown Manhattan from the living room area.

Solid oak herringbone floors, which are heated, are found throughout the home.

Large arched windows let in maximum light.

Stunning blue and green polychromatic terra-cotta surrounds the windows, which was part of the original Woolworth design.

caption A view from the master bedroom. source Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider

The living area leads into a formal dining room.

The end of the dining table offers a straight view of uptown and the Empire State Building.

The kitchen is decked out in cabinetry crafted by the Molteni Group. Calacatta caldia marble countertops and backsplashes keep the kitchen light and airy.

A breakfast and dining nook is in the corner.

This guest room is where F.W. Woolworth’s desk was once placed. In 1913, the room had a perfect view of the Statue of Liberty, but developments have since blocked that view.

There are four bedrooms throughout the home.

The master bedroom, which offers plenty of privacy down a long hallway, has stunning views of The Freedom Tower.

It also has its own massive walk-in dressing room.

Other building amenities include the Woolworth Pool, complete with spa features; the Gilbert Lounge, an exclusive entertainment salon; a fitness studio; and a wine cellar and tasting room.