29 photos of Disney during the holidays that prove it’s the most magical time to visit

caption Disney around Christmas. source Courtesy of Walt Disney World.News

Disney around the holidays is even more amazing than it is year-round.

From the rides that get a spooky makeover during Halloween to “Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party,” Disney goes all out with its holiday celebrations.

Keep scrolling to see the magical makeovers Disney gets between Halloween and New Year’s Eve.

Disney gets a complete makeover for the holidays.

caption Mickey and Minnie get dressed up for the holidays. source Matt Stroshane/Walt Disney World

The first “Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party” didn’t take place until 1995.

They have incredible Halloween, Christmas, and New Year’s celebrations.

caption Fireworks during Christmas are part of the fun. source Courtesy of Disney

“Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party” began in 1983, and was the first big holiday that Disney World celebrated.

During Halloween, the entire park is transformed at night.

caption The park gets spook-ified for Halloween. source David Roark/Walt Disney World

The whole park gets covered in pumpkins, spooky projections and festive lights.

Shows filled with scary Disney villains are part of “Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.”

caption The “Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular” at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. source David Roark/Walt Disney World

There are certain Disney characters that you’ll only see at parks around Halloween, like Ursula, Jafar, and the Headless Horseman.

The rides get scary makeovers, like the Haunted Mansion.

caption The Haunted Mansion gets a festive twist during Halloween. source Inside the Magic/YouTube

The Haunted Mansion gets filled with creepy Jack O’ Lanterns, Space Mountain gets a terrifying new soundtrack, and the Mad Tea Party gets new special effects.

Kids and adults can go trick-or-treating around the park.

caption Who doesn’t want to go trick-or-treating at Disney World? source Kent Phillips/Walt Disney World

If you get a ticket, you can go trick-or-treating on nighttime trails around the park.

And everyone is encouraged to dress up.

caption Donald and Daisy Duck have their costumes, do you? source Kent Phillips/Walt Disney World

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party has a wide variety of shows and festivities to participate in.

The best part? The Halloween parades.

caption Mickey’s “Boo To You!” Halloween parade at Disney World in Orlando. source David Roark/Walt Disney World

Your favorite Disney characters follow behind the cast of the Haunted Mansion in this spooky parade.

Right after Halloween, Disney sets up for Christmas.

caption It feels like Christmas starting in November at Disney parks. source Courtesy Disney

Dinosaur Gertie in Echo Lake even gets into the holiday spirit.

No one is left out of the festivities.

caption Toy Story Land gets dressed up, too. source Courtesy of Disney

Toy Story Land may be new, but they’re just as big a part of the Christmas celebration as everybody else.

Disney resorts are filled with holiday cheer.

caption This giant gingerbread house sits in the Floridian Resort’s lobby. source Courtesy of Disney

Disney doesn’t take their holiday decorations lightly. This gingerbread house at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort is 16 feet tall and entirely edible – all it takes is 1,050 pounds of honey, 600 pounds of powdered sugar, 140 pints of egg whites, and 180 pounds of apricot glaze.

Disney Springs, the hub for shopping at the Walt Disney World resort, turns into a winter wonderland.

caption The Christmas tree trail has decorations from all of your favorite Disney characters. source Courtesy Disney

The Christmas Tree trail is one of the best parts of the Disney Springs holiday makeover. It has over 25 trees decorated with Disney-inspired themes, from “The Little Mermaid” to “Star Wars.”

Even Disney’s Hollywood Studios makes it feel like Christmastime.

caption Christmas overlays are placed on the sign for Hollywood Studios. source Courtesy of Disney

Hollywood Studios has tons of festivities to attend during Christmastime, including a holiday dessert party. And there are plenty of holiday-themed laser lights.

One of the most exciting parts about Christmas at Disney is “Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.”

caption “Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.” source Courtesy Disney

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is a night of activities and shows held in Magic Kingdom at Disney World in Florida.

The main event is the “Once Upon a Christmastime” parade.

caption The “Once Upon a Christmastime” parade. source Courtesy Disney

Elves and gingerbread men lead this parade alongside beloved Disney characters all decked out in their best holiday garb.

Jack Skellington from “The Nightmare Before Christmas” even pops in for a visit to the party.

caption Jack Skellington from “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” source Courtesy of Disney

And there are lots of opportunities to see Saint Nick.

caption Santa shows up in the “Once Upon a Christmastime Parade.” source Courtesy Disney

You can even meet Santa at the Disney Springs marketplace, which has a room decked out just for the occasion called Santa’s Chalet.

Hollywood Studios’ Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM, is a must-see.

caption Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. source Courtesy Disney

Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM is a nightly event that runs throughout the holiday season.

You can also experience what Christmas is like in different countries at Epcot.

caption Epcot is the perfect place to experience Christmas across the globe. source Courtesy Disney

Epcot’s International Festival of the Holidays is a big part of the Christmas celebration at Disney World, showcasing the holiday traditions of 11 different countries.

Like the “Feliz Navidad” celebration at the Mexico Pavilion.

caption Feliz Navidad at the Mexico Pavilion at Epcot. source Courtesy Disney

Feliz Navidad is celebrated six times a day during the International Festival of the Holidays at Epcot.

Or the Chinese Lion Dance for the Lunar New Year and Lantern Festival at the China Pavilion.

caption The Chinese Lion Dance is said to bring good luck. source Courtesy Disney

You can also try seasonal foods and beverages from each country.

The “Joyful!” vocal ensemble celebrates Christmas and Kwanzaa with gospel and R&B.

caption “Joyful!” at the Future World Fountain Stage in Epcot at Disney World. source Courtesy of Disney

And there’s a beautiful Candlelight Processional featuring a choir and orchestra to retell the story of Christmas.

caption The Candlelight Processional is held in Epcot at Disney World. source Courtesy Disney

The processional is often narrated by celebrity guests.

caption Neil Patrick Harris narrated the Candlelight Processional in 2015. source Courtesy Disney

Holiday-themed projections on Cinderella’s Castle in Magic Kingdom bring extra holiday cheer.

caption Cinderella’s Castle in Magic Kingdom. source Courtesy Disney

The projections keep alternating.

Once New Year’s rolls around, there are fireworks and light shows galore.

caption Fireworks above Epcot’s World Showcase Lagoon. source Courtesy Disney

Disney even has a New Year’s celebration dedicated solely to Pixar, called the “Pixar Party,” at the Contemporary Resort.

It’s quite the spectacle.

caption The New Year’s Eve “Fantasy In The Sky” fireworks show at Disney World. source WDW Details/YouTube

There are fireworks shows across the Disney parks during New Year’s, along with festivities and parties.

From the lights to the parades and other holiday events, seeing Disney during the holidays is a magical experience.

caption New Year’s Eve at Disney. source Courtesy Disney

Every Disney park celebrates the holidays a little differently.

The castle all lit up is hard to beat.

caption Magic Kingdom lit up for Christmas. source Courtesy Disney

