From strip clubs to church confessionals, 14 photos show how places around the world are getting creative with drive-thru experiences

caption A disco shifted to a drive-in model in Germany. source Hauke-Christian Dittrich/picture alliance/Getty Images

Without ever stepping out of their car, people can still dance, sing, and laugh with the help of a drive-in.

Organizations around the world have shifted to a drive-in or drive-thru model.

From strip clubs to drive-thru concerts, here are the creative ways people are keeping experiences alive while social distancing.

People around the world are enjoying the same experiences they did before coronavirus lockdowns. Strip clubs, church services, and disco parties are still happening, just from the confines of a car.

As countries begin to ease lockdown restrictions, businesses and governments are considering ways to stay socially distant. One solution has been resurrecting the drive-in experience.

In the United States, drive-in movie theaters reached their peak business in the 1950s and 1960s with over 4,000 theaters. Today, just a few hundred remain.

But a drive-in or drive-thru experience allows people to remain socially isolated while enjoying everything from a comedy to a confessional. Experts are predicting that drive-in business models will see a resurgence around the world.

These photos show how places and people have already adapted their businesses to drive-thrus.

A “strip-thru” was launched in Portland, Oregon.

caption The drive-thru model has helped the women gain back their source of income at this club. source REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

The Lucky Devil Lounge now offers takeout with a show. When ordering food, customers have the option of driving through the strip club for $30.

Residents in Lithuania can head to the Vilnius Airport, which now functions as a drive-in movie theater.

caption Cars with two people can visit the airport to watch a movie viewing. source PETRAS MALUKAS/Getty Images

In partnership with the Vilnius International Film Festival and Vilnius Aiport, “Aerocinema – The Journey Begins” was launched on the tarmac. Movie theaters in Lithuania are closed through May, so the airport plans to show films until the theaters can reopen.

Zoos, like the San Antonio Zoo, have pivoted to a drive-thru experience.

caption The San Antonio Zoo has launched a drive-thru experience throughout May so visitors can see the animals while socially distancing. source San Antonio Zoo

Without ever stepping out of their car, visitors at the San Antonio Zoo can check in on the bears, birds, leopards, lions, reptiles, and monkeys. Zoos have experienced a massive decline in revenue, so many have searched for creative ways to connect with visitors and raise funds.

Germans can turn on the radio and drive up to a comedy show in Hannover.

caption Comedian Oliver Pocher and his wife Amira Pocher chat while cars listen in. source picture alliance/Getty Images

In need of a laugh, the Schützenplatz converted its cinema into a live performance drive-in. Comedians and musicians will perform for visitors who are listening through the radio.

A town in Germany still hosted a “Dult,” or folk festive.

caption Called a “drive-in dult,” Landshut, Germany, still hosted its fair. source Armin Weigel/picture alliance/Getty Images

Cars lined up so they could order festival food and drink.

Discos and dancing were done from cars at this discotheque in Schüttorf, Germany.

caption The parking lot can hold 250 cars or about 500 people. source Hauke-Christian Dittrich/picture alliance/Getty Images

The Index disco hosted a drive-in disco night where lights and music entertained guests.

Car seats have become the new pews in Maine.

caption During the Mother’s Day service, flowers were also handed out to all the mothers attending. source Portland Press Herald/Getty Images

The Parish of St. Anthony of Padua in Maine held its service on the streets. Cars slowly drove through the parking lot as the Deacon blessed them.

And Catholic churches still hold confessions.

caption Two Catholic priests hold a banner with information about drive-thru confessions. source PASCAL LACHENAUD/Getty Images

Drive-thru confessions were advertised at Sainte Jeanne d’Arc church in Limoges, France.

An Iranian group performed a Ramadan presentation to a group of cars.

caption Although large gatherings have been temporarily banned, some celebrations were moved to cars and parking lots. source STR/Getty Images

Worshippers still participated in Ramadan through drive-in experiences.

There’s no more pushing and shoving at concerts in Denmark now that they’re all drive-ins.

caption Mads Langer, a Danish singer, performs at a sold-out drive-in show. source MIKKEL BERG PEDERSEN/Getty Images

Music lovers can park at the stage in Aarhus, Denmark, and enjoy the show. The stage also plans to host lectures, comedy shows, and other live performances to spread positive energy as lockdown restrictions ease.

Food banks have also shifted to drive-thrus.

caption Miami-Dade Animal Services hosted a pet food bank. source Miami Herald/Getty Images

The coronavirus has created an increased need for food banks, so organizations have shifted their operations to a drive-thru model. Cars can line up and receive bags of grocery items and necessities, like at this pet food bank in Miami, Florida.

May Day celebrations were moved to cars and parking lots.

caption Two people sit in a car at the May Day Drive-in rally in Horsens, Denmark. source ERNST VAN NORDE/Getty Images

Many May Day rallies and celebrations were canceled, but some were adapted to a drive-in or drive-thru experience.

Around the world, weddings are being adapted into a drive-in experience.

caption Bride Janine Scholz drives away from her wedding ceremony at a drive-in movie theater. source Fabian Strauch/picture alliance/Getty Images

In Duesseldorf, Germany, a wedding was held at a drive-in movie theater. While weddings typically have guests in close quarters, many couples have switched their venues to parking lots and fields where guests can remain in their car.

And so are graduations.

caption A graduate from the medical and nursing school of Faseh University receives her diploma. source Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

In Vespasiano, Brazil, medical and nursing students celebrated graduation from their cars. Many schools and universities have shifted their ceremonies to drive-thrus.