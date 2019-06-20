Inside El Colacho, the wild 400-year-old Spanish festival where men dress as devils and hurdle over babies to drive away evil

caption The “Colacho” (representing the “devil”) jumps over babies during “El salto del Colacho,” the baby jumping festival in the village of Castrillo de Murcia, June 3, 2018. source Getty

Every June men in the Spanish town of Castrillo de Murcia dress as devils and hurdle over newborn babies to drive away evil – part of the the festival of El Salto del Colacho.

Meaning “the devil’s jump,” it happens in the northern Spain, near the city of Burgos, and has been going on since 1620.

Catholics believe the devils drive away evil from the babies by using whips and castanets as they hurdle over the children.

Here’s what it looks like.

Every June 23, men in the northern Spanish town of Castrillo de Murcia don devil outfits and hurtle down the streets vaulting over newborn babies.

The Catholic celebration of El Salto del Colacho, which translates as “The devil’s jump,” has been going on in Castrillo every year since 1620.

The baby-jumper represents the devil who is removing evil from the babies, who are all under one year old.

Carrying whips and castanets to drive off spirits, the devil will hurdle over 100 babies before chasing older children in the town square.

Here’s what it’s like to be there.

El Colacho takes place every year on a Sunday in late June to celebrate the Catholic feast of Corpus Christi. This year it will be held on June 23.

caption The ‘Colacho’ (man representing the devil) jumps over babies during ‘El salto del Colacho’, the baby jumping festival in the village of Castrillo de Murcia, June 3, 2018 source Getty

Men dressed in traditional costume meant to make them look like devils charge down from the town’s old church and jump over small mattresses with babies on as onlookers watch.

caption A man dressed as the devil jumps over babies at El Colacho. source Getty

It has happened in Castrillo de Murcia every year since 1620.

caption The small town of Castrillo De Murcia. source YouTube/Fearless & Far

The running starts as the clock strikes 6:00 p.m.

caption A devil jumps over babies at El Salto del Colacho. source Getty

The devils hold horsehair whips and castanets as they jump, which they use to drive away evil.

caption Baby jumping (El Colacho) source Getty

The locals believe the evil spirits stick to the devils as they jump over the babies.

caption El Salto del Colacho (the devil’s jump) or simply El Colacho. source Getty

Residents also hang white sheets from balconies which symbolize purity — which they hope will banish the devil.

caption Women hang white sheets at El Colacho. source Getty

The babies lie comfortably on rose petal covered mattresses, and are blissfully unaware of the festivities.

caption Babies lie on a mattress in the street during ‘El salto del Colacho’, the baby jumping festival in the village of Castrillo de Murcia, near Burgos on June 3, 2018. source Getty

At the end of the course, young boys and girls also taunt the devils, until they chase them with the whips and castanets.

caption A man dressed up as the devil chases children during ‘El Colacho’, the ‘baby jumping festival.’ source Getty

The celebration is organized by abbots from the local Brotherhood of Santísimo Sacramento de Minerva, who bless the babies. The devil is a member of the brotherhood.

caption A priest blesses children during ‘El Colacho’, the ‘baby jumping festival’ on June 2, 2013 source Getty

The devils usually jump over around 100 newborns, while 3,000 people watch from the sidelines.

caption A man dressed up as the devil jumps over babies lying on a mattress in the street during ‘El Colacho’, the ‘baby jumping festival’ on June 10, 2012. source Getty

Source: Burgos Conecta

The babies must have born in Castrillo or nearby, and be less than one-year-old.

caption The devils also chance boys an girls down the streets to chase away bad spirits. source YouTube/Fearless & Far

And locals say none of the babies have ever been injured in the competition’s 398-year history.