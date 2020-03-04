caption An owner with their pet. source William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

Every pet owner knows what it’s like to be licked or kicked in the face.

No matter how much an owner feeds them, their pet will still beg for table scraps.

Pets love to snuggle, but they can also be energetic and keep their owners up all night.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Pets are great companions, but they can also be a handful.

If you have a dog, you know they have no concept of your personal space, and if you have a cat, they’ve surely sat right in the middle of your work … rather than the comfy couch next to you.

From the joys to the pains, here are 20 photos every pet owner can relate to.

Every pet owner understands what it’s like to see their dog or cat grow from a boisterous puppy or kitten to a full-grown (and sometimes cantankerous) animal.

caption A playful kitten chews on the ear of a grumpy cat. source Volodymyr Plysiuk/Shutterstock

Part of the joy of owning a pet is having a companion that changes with you over time.

Owning a dog means taking them for a walk come rain or shine or snow.

caption A man walks with his dog in the snow. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Every owner knows what it’s like to feel tired but still need to take your dog for walk. Sometimes it’s raining, sometimes it’s cold, but often your dog is none the wiser.

But you’d never dream of skipping it. A walk gives your dog exercise, burns off their energy, and helps avoid any accidents indoors.

Sometimes when you go for a walk, your dog has other ideas.

caption Woman struggling with her dog. source Andrew Aitchison/Getty Images

Maybe they saw another passing dog or a nearby squirrel. Maybe they’re just being fussy, but sometimes it feels like a full-body exercise wrestling for control of your dog’s leash.

Giving a dog a bath can be an ordeal in itself … sometimes resulting in you getting one as well.

caption A dog getting shampooed. source NurPhoto/Getty Images

Dogs often hate having baths because they don’t like the loss of control that comes with having water dumped over them. Whereas a dog may happily splash through rain puddles, they might put up a fight when it comes to bath time.

If you’ve ever had to bathe your cat, you probably know this glare all too well.

caption Cat having a bath. source Irina Kozorog/Shutterstock

As they clean themselves, cats don’t actually need baths unless they’ve somehow gotten dirty.

In the rare instance they need one, don’t expect them to love it.

Owning a dog means lots of slobbery kisses …

caption An owner with their dog. source William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

Nothing says your dog loves you more than a face full of their saliva. Dogs are affectionate creatures that enjoy sharing the love with their owners.

… while having a cat means sometimes getting poked in the face.

caption Woman with her cat. source Francesca Yorke/Getty Images

Cats feel with their paws, and that means sometimes using your face as a makeshift scratching post when they’re feeling affectionate or playful.

It can also mean having a constant work companion taking shelter on your desk.

caption A woman with her cat. source Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Cat owners who work from home know what it feels like when their cat mistakes their computer mouse for, well, a mouse.

Cats are agile creatures who love to climb and find themselves in interesting locations.

caption A cat on the top of a door. source e-leet/Shutterstock

This cat has reached the top of a door, although it looks like it might be regretting its decision.

Every owner knows their cat is determined to squeeze into any box, no matter how small.

caption Cat in a box. source Konstantin Aksenov/Shuterstock

If it fits, it sits. There’s a reason some people think cats are liquid. Cats love unconventional lounging choices and squeezing into small spaces.

Every pet owner knows what it feels like to cuddle up with their pet after a long day.

caption A woman with her cat. source Pixel-Shot/Shutterstock

Hugging your pet can relieve stress and help with anxiety and depression. Being close to your pet raises oxytocin levels in your brain, which are responsible for increased positive moods.

But pets can also interrupt intimate moments between couples.

caption A couple and their dog. source Hrecheniuk Oleksii/Shutterstock

Pets like dogs and cats aren’t one for personal boundaries and that includes interfering with romantic moments.

Dogs will also disturb your sleep by pulling the comforter off your bed.

caption A dog pulling a blanket. source Christian Mueller/Shutterstock

Why would you ever think you’re allowed to stop paying them attention?

They’ll also wake you up early in the morning or in the middle of the night.

caption A dog barking. source Bob Chamberlin/Getty Images

Dogs can be vocal creatures. They may be barking for a number of reasons, but every pet owner knows what it feels like to cover their ears with a pillow or try to calm their dog.

Every owner knows what it’s like to put out a bowl of food for their pet and nearly lose a hand.

caption Two cats and a dog enjoy feeding time. source Irina Kozorog/Shutterstock

Pets often have scheduled times when they eat each meal, creating structure around their daily lives.

But that doesn’t stop a pet from begging for food when their owner is eating.

caption A begging dog. source Annette Shaff/Shutterstock

Pets love to beg for human food (even when it’s not good for them) by tugging at their owner’s legs or sniffing around the dinner table.

Every pet owner loves taking selfies with their dog.

caption Woman takes selfie with dog. source BAY ISMOYO/Getty Images

There’s a reason pet Instagram accounts are so popular.

Pet owners also love to dress up their dogs and cats in costumes, whether or not their pet approves.

caption A pug in a pumpkin costume. source Mario Tama/Getty Images

Whether it’s to celebrate a holiday like Halloween or to let their pet’s personality shine, owners will dress their animals in a variety of costumes.

Every owner also knows what it’s like to return to home to a mess and a dog that won’t meet your eye.

caption A dog with a ruined pillow. source SpeedKingz/Shutterstock

Sometimes a pet’s fun leads to ruined sofas and destroyed shoes. This dog looks guilty, caught in the act after destroying a pillow.

Every owner knows that look of shock on their animal’s face when they realize they’ve done something they shouldn’t.

caption A cat in snow. source Astrid Gast/Shutterstock

This cat looks as though it regrets its walk in the snow.

But every pet owner also knows what it feels like to rescue their pet whenever they need help.