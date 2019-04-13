PHOTOS: Every British royal baby that’s been born in the last 100 years

caption Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip with baby Prince Edward in 1964. source Fox Photos/ Hulton Archive/ Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting a baby in April.

The couple announced on Thursday that they aren’t planning on sharing photos of the baby until a few days after the birth.

Fear not – we’ve rounded up photos of every British royal baby born in the last 100 years to keep you going until then.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting a baby in April, and fans around the world can’t wait to get a first glimpse.

However, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday that the couple plan to keep the birth “private.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will host a photo call with their new baby at Windsor Castle, but it won’t be until a few days after the birth.

Despite popular belief, it’s not unusual for royal parents to divert from tradition.

From Princess Diana making history by showing baby William off to the press in front of St Mary’s Hospital to Queen Elizabeth II posing with Prince Andrew before his name was even revealed, there certainly have been many different ways of approaching the birth of a royal baby.

As a tribute to Baby Sussex, we’ve rounded up the best photos from every British royal baby born over the past 100 years.

1900: On August 4, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon — the future Queen Mother — arrived, marking 100 years of royal births.

source Popperfoto/ Getty Images

1926: The future Queen Elizabeth II — born Princess Elizabeth — arrived on April 21.

source Speaight/ Hulton Archive/ Getty Images

1930: On August 21, Queen Elizabeth II’s younger sister, Princess Margaret, was born. Here she is with the Queen Mother shortly after the birth.

source Popperfoto/ Getty Images

1942: Prince George — the fourth son of Kind George V — had three children with Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark. Here are the couple with Princess Alexandra (1963), Prince Edward (1961) and Prince Michael, at Michael’s christening in 1942.

source Topical Press Agency/ Getty Images

1948: On November 14, Prince Charles was born. This photo shows him at his christening in December of the same year.

source AFP/ Getty Images

1950: Princess Anne was born on August 15. Here she is with the future Queen Elizabeth II in July 1951.

source Marcus Adams/ Paul Popper/ Popperfoto/ Getty Images

1960: Prince Andrew arrived on February 19. This photo of Queen Elizabeth II and Andrew was taken in March, before his name was officially announced to the public.

source AFP/ Getty Images

1964: On March 10, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip welcomed their youngest son, Prince Edward. Here they are at the Trooping the Colour ceremony just three months later.

source Fox Photos/ Hulton Archive/ Getty Images

1977: Princess Anne’s son, Peter Phillips, was born on November 15. In this photo, she leaves the hospital two days after giving birth.

1981: Her daughter, Zara Tindall, was born on May 15. This photo was taken outside St Mary’s hospital.

source Bill Kennedy/ Daily Mirror/ Mirrorpix/ Getty Images

1982: Prince William was born on June 21, becoming the first direct heir to be born in a hospital. Here, Princess Diana and Prince Charles marked the beginning of the famous Lindo Wing photo-op.

source David Levenson/ Getty Images

1984: Prince Harry was born on September 15. In this photo, Princess Diana holds him for photographs on the steps outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital.

source John Shelley Collection/ Avalon/ Getty Images

1988: Princess Beatrice — the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson — was born on August 8. Here she is with Prince Andrew in 1990…

source Georges De Keerle/ Getty Images

… and here they are at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in 2018.

source Max Mumby/ Getty Images

1990: Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie, was born on March 23. Here she is with her mother, just a week after her birth…

source Tim Graham/ Getty Images

… and here she is in 2018, during her royal wedding to Jack Brooksbank.

source Pool/ Max Mumby/ Getty Images

2003: Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Sophie, Countess of Wessex welcomed their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, on November 8. Here she is with both her parents and Princess Eugenie at the Trooping the Colour Ceremony in 2011.

source Anwar Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images

2007: The couple welcomed their son, James, Viscount Severn, on December 17.

source Tim Graham/ Getty Images

2010: Savannah Phillips was born on December 29. She is the eldest daughter of Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly, and granddaughter to Princess Anne. Here she is with Prince George at the Beaufort Polo Club in Gloucester in June 2018.

source Max Mumby/ Indigo/ Getty Images

2012: Savannah’s sister, Isla Phillips, was born on March 29. This 2013 photo shows her with Kelly in 2013.

source Anwar Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images

2013: Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest son, Prince George, was born on July 22. George is third in line to the throne, after Prince Charles and Prince William.

source Anwar Hussein/ Getty Images

2014: Princess Anne’s eldest granddaughter, Mia Tindall, was born just a year later, on January 17.

source Max Mumby/ Indigo/ Getty Images

2015: Princess Charlotte was born on May 2. She may be one of the youngest royals, but at just 3 years old, she’s already mastered the regal wave.

source Max Mumby/ Getty Images

The young princess made history as the first female royal to retain her claim to the throne regardless of if her younger siblings are male or female, thanks to the Succession to the Crown Act 2013.

Without this act in place, Princess Charlotte would have been behind Prince Louis in the line of succession.

2018: Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed their youngest son, Prince Louis, on April 23. Louis was delivered in the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital — the same exclusive maternity ward where Middleton had all three of her children.

caption Prince William and Kate Middleton pose for photos after the birth of Prince Louis outside the Lindo Wing. source Chris Jackson/ Getty Images

2018: The Queen’s youngest grandchild, Lena Tindall, was born on June 18 to parents Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall. Here they are with their newborn and eldest daughter, Mia, on a family outing in September.

source Max Mumby/ Indigo/ Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted at Lena’s christening in March, amid reports that Harry had been named godfather to the newborn.

Lena’s mother, Zara Phillips, is the daughter of Prince Charles’ younger sister, Princess Anne – making Harry and Phillips first cousins.