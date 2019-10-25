30 beautiful photos show the fall foliage this autumn

caption Autumn leaves on a visitor terrace are whirled through the air with a leaf blower. source Roland Weihrauch/picture alliance via Getty

It’s autumn, the season of falling leaves.

In the Northern Hemisphere, fall began on September 23, and lasts until December 21.

Visit Insider.com for more stories.

Fall is in full sway.

It’s the season of melancholy, cooling temperatures, and falling leaves. In the Northern Hemisphere, it began on September 23 and will go until December 21.

Halloween, pumpkin lattes, crunching through leaves. It’s a good time.

Here’s what the season looks like across the Northern Hemisphere.

In Tacoma, Washington, pedestrians walk under trees changing colors, as autumn takes a firm hold.

Leaves usually appear green because of the chlorophyll inside them. But in the fall, that compound breaks down, revealing the yellow and orange carotenoids within before the leaves tumble to the ground.

Source: Popular Science

Following a period of rain earlier in the week, the sun came out for a full display of fall colors.

On a rainy day in New York, a flaming red leaf lies on the windshield of a car. Red leaves get their hue from the compounds known as anthocyanins.

caption An autumnally colored leaf lays on the windscreen covered in raindrops in New York, United States on October 21, 2019. source Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty

Source: Popular Science

In Philadelphia, one can make out the Benjamin Franklin Bridge through changing foliage. The peak time to see fall colors in the northern US this year is early- to mid- October.

caption Benjamin Franklin Bridge spanning the Delaware River seen from the Race Street Pier, in Philadelphia, PA, on October 23, 2019. source Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty

Source: Smoky Mountains National Park’s Fall Foliage Map

Elsewhere in the city, Pumpkins decorate the streets — Halloween approaches.

caption Pumpkins and hay decorations are found at the Race Street Pier, in Philadelphia, PA, on October 23, 2019. source Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty

A hiker, framed by flaming leaves, walks in the Zillertal Alps in Austria.

caption A hiker walks in the Zillertal Alps during an autumn day near the village of Ginzling, Austria, October 15, 2019. source Lisi Niesner / Reuters

Two women pose in a park under a tree in Prague. The woman’s red dress almost matches the leaves above them.

caption Women pose in a park during an autumn day in Prague, Czech Republic, October 20, 2019. source David W Cerny / Reuters

A fisherman rows his boat in the Sylvenstein barrier lake, in Germany. The shore is covered in trees changing colors.

caption A fisherman rows his boat along autumnal trees during a sunny day at the Sylvenstein barrier lake, Germany October 15, 2019. source Michael Dalder / Reuters

In Berlin, the edge of Tiergarten park is lined with ombre trees.

caption Autumnal trees of the Tiergarten park are pictured in front of the television tower in Berlin, Germany, October 15, 2019. source Fabrizio Bensch / Reuters

Pedestrians can barely be seen through thick yellow leaves, as they cross a bridge over the Spree river.

caption Autumnal trees are pictured at the embankment of the Spree river in Berlin, Germany, October 15, 2019. source Fabrizio Bensch / Reuters

A woman walks under trees over leaves earlier this month in Moscow.

caption A woman walks under the trees with autumn coloured leaves in Moscow, Russia October 8, 2019. source Maxim Shemetov / Reuters

Another woman is caught in a tree that’s almost as bright as her umbrella.

caption A woman is seen among the trees covered with yellowish and orangish leaves during autumn at the Kolomenskoye historical and nature reserve museum in Moscow, Russia on October 05, 2019. source Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty

A worker cleans a path through thick leaves for walkers in Moscow.

caption Municipal worker cleans a path from autumn leaves in Moscow, Russia October 8, 2019. source Maxim Shemetov / Reuters

In Saint Petersburg, the trees look more yellow than red.

caption People walk under the trees with autumn coloured leaves in Tsarskoe Selo outside Saint Petersburg, Russia October 8, 2019. source Anton Vaganov / Reuters

Fallen leaves float in a park outside St. Petersburg.

caption People walk under the trees with autumn coloured leaves in Tsarskoe Selo outside Saint Petersburg, Russia October 8, 2019. source Anton Vaganov / Reuters

So many leaves fell that a man had to wipe them from his windshield.

caption A man removes autumn leaves from a car in Saint Petersburg, Russia October 21, 2019. source Anton Vaganov / Reuters

People took in the view of a colorful forest from cable cars at the Rosa Khutor Ski Resort.

caption Cable cars against an autumn forest background at the Rosa Khutor Ski Resort on October 3, 2019. source Dmitry Feoktistov / TASS via Getty

In northern France, maple leaves color the countryside.

caption Red and golden maple leaves colour the autumn countryside in Cantin village, northern France, October 13, 2019. source Pascal Rossignol / Reuters

The red maple leaves are striking in front of green trees.

caption Red maple leaves color the autumn countryside in Cantin village, northern France, October 13, 2019. source Pascal Rossignol / Reuters

A cow enjoys the view of changing leaves in a valley in Switzerland.

caption A cow grazes in a field on a sunny autumn day in the Valley de Joux near Le Chenit, Switzerland, October 23, 2019. source Denis Balibouse / Reuters

In Warsaw, Poland, fog gives the autumn trees a gloomy feel.

caption A woman walks during a foggy autumn day in a park in Warsaw, Poland October 23, 2019. source Kacper Pempel / Reuters

Similarly, in Sarajevo, a man walks along a path between trees, over fallen leaves.

caption A man walks on path covered with fallen leaves amid trees at Vrelo Bosne (Spring of the Bosna river) on an autumn day in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina on September 29, 2019. source Mustafa Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty

In Stuttgart, a squirrel climbs along a branch laden with yellow leaves.

caption 25 October 2019, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Stuttgart: A squirrel climbs on a tree with autumnally discolored leaves. source Tom Weller / Picture Alliance / Getty

In Germany, a deer squats in fallen leaves.

caption 24 October 2019, North Rhine-Westphalia, Essen: A Damreh squats in the autumn leaves of Gruga Park. The deer belongs to a group of approximately 20 animals, whose leader is the white Damhirsch “Schnuffi. source Roland Weihrauch/picture alliance via Getty

A chestnut lies in the sunshine in Bavaria.

caption 16 October 2019, Bavaria, Marktoberdorf: A chestnut with three fruits lies under a chestnut tree in the sunshine. source Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/picture alliance via Getty

In Turkey’s Kutayha province, the road weaves through a forest slowly changing color. Forests cover more than half of the province.

caption A drone photo shows an aerial view of a road running through forest of Domanic Mountains with the fall colors during autumn season in Kutahya, Turkey on October 02, 2019. Forests cover 53 percent of Kutahya province in inner Aegean region. source Serdar Yigit/Anadolu Agency via Getty

Elsewhere in Turkey, an area locals call the “heart of the nature” turns yellow.

caption Trees covered with green, yellow and orange colors are seen during autumn at the forests in Salordek district, also called as ‘the heart of the nature’ by locals and located between Pulumur and Nazimiye districts, of Tunceli on October 24, 2019. ( source Huseyin Yildiz / Anadolu Agency / Getty

In Belarus, yellowing leaves turn a spotty red before they fall from branches.

caption Autumn colours are seen on foliage on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus October 22, 2019. source Vasily Fedosenko / Reuters

A single leaf falls in Belarus. Autumn continues until mid-December.