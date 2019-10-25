30 beautiful photos show the fall foliage this autumn

- caption
- Autumn leaves on a visitor terrace are whirled through the air with a leaf blower.
- Roland Weihrauch/picture alliance via Getty
Fall is in full sway.
It’s the season of melancholy, cooling temperatures, and falling leaves. In the Northern Hemisphere, it began on September 23 and will go until December 21.
Halloween, pumpkin lattes, crunching through leaves. It’s a good time.
Here’s what the season looks like across the Northern Hemisphere.
In Tacoma, Washington, pedestrians walk under trees changing colors, as autumn takes a firm hold.
Leaves usually appear green because of the chlorophyll inside them. But in the fall, that compound breaks down, revealing the yellow and orange carotenoids within before the leaves tumble to the ground.
Source: Popular Science
Following a period of rain earlier in the week, the sun came out for a full display of fall colors.
On a rainy day in New York, a flaming red leaf lies on the windshield of a car. Red leaves get their hue from the compounds known as anthocyanins.
- An autumnally colored leaf lays on the windscreen covered in raindrops in New York, United States on October 21, 2019.
- Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty
Source: Popular Science
In Philadelphia, one can make out the Benjamin Franklin Bridge through changing foliage. The peak time to see fall colors in the northern US this year is early- to mid- October.
- Benjamin Franklin Bridge spanning the Delaware River seen from the Race Street Pier, in Philadelphia, PA, on October 23, 2019.
- Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty
Source: Smoky Mountains National Park’s Fall Foliage Map
Elsewhere in the city, Pumpkins decorate the streets — Halloween approaches.
- Pumpkins and hay decorations are found at the Race Street Pier, in Philadelphia, PA, on October 23, 2019.
- Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty
A hiker, framed by flaming leaves, walks in the Zillertal Alps in Austria.
- A hiker walks in the Zillertal Alps during an autumn day near the village of Ginzling, Austria, October 15, 2019.
- Lisi Niesner / Reuters
Two women pose in a park under a tree in Prague. The woman’s red dress almost matches the leaves above them.
- Women pose in a park during an autumn day in Prague, Czech Republic, October 20, 2019.
- David W Cerny / Reuters
A fisherman rows his boat in the Sylvenstein barrier lake, in Germany. The shore is covered in trees changing colors.
- A fisherman rows his boat along autumnal trees during a sunny day at the Sylvenstein barrier lake, Germany October 15, 2019.
- Michael Dalder / Reuters
In Berlin, the edge of Tiergarten park is lined with ombre trees.
- Autumnal trees of the Tiergarten park are pictured in front of the television tower in Berlin, Germany, October 15, 2019.
- Fabrizio Bensch / Reuters
Pedestrians can barely be seen through thick yellow leaves, as they cross a bridge over the Spree river.
- Autumnal trees are pictured at the embankment of the Spree river in Berlin, Germany, October 15, 2019.
- Fabrizio Bensch / Reuters
A woman walks under trees over leaves earlier this month in Moscow.
- A woman walks under the trees with autumn coloured leaves in Moscow, Russia October 8, 2019.
- Maxim Shemetov / Reuters
Another woman is caught in a tree that’s almost as bright as her umbrella.
- A woman is seen among the trees covered with yellowish and orangish leaves during autumn at the Kolomenskoye historical and nature reserve museum in Moscow, Russia on October 05, 2019.
- Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty
A worker cleans a path through thick leaves for walkers in Moscow.
- Municipal worker cleans a path from autumn leaves in Moscow, Russia October 8, 2019.
- Maxim Shemetov / Reuters
In Saint Petersburg, the trees look more yellow than red.
- People walk under the trees with autumn coloured leaves in Tsarskoe Selo outside Saint Petersburg, Russia October 8, 2019.
- Anton Vaganov / Reuters
Fallen leaves float in a park outside St. Petersburg.
- People walk under the trees with autumn coloured leaves in Tsarskoe Selo outside Saint Petersburg, Russia October 8, 2019.
- Anton Vaganov / Reuters
So many leaves fell that a man had to wipe them from his windshield.
- A man removes autumn leaves from a car in Saint Petersburg, Russia October 21, 2019.
- Anton Vaganov / Reuters
People took in the view of a colorful forest from cable cars at the Rosa Khutor Ski Resort.
- Cable cars against an autumn forest background at the Rosa Khutor Ski Resort on October 3, 2019.
- Dmitry Feoktistov / TASS via Getty
In northern France, maple leaves color the countryside.
- Red and golden maple leaves colour the autumn countryside in Cantin village, northern France, October 13, 2019.
- Pascal Rossignol / Reuters
The red maple leaves are striking in front of green trees.
- Red maple leaves color the autumn countryside in Cantin village, northern France, October 13, 2019.
- Pascal Rossignol / Reuters
A cow enjoys the view of changing leaves in a valley in Switzerland.
- A cow grazes in a field on a sunny autumn day in the Valley de Joux near Le Chenit, Switzerland, October 23, 2019.
- Denis Balibouse / Reuters
In Warsaw, Poland, fog gives the autumn trees a gloomy feel.
- A woman walks during a foggy autumn day in a park in Warsaw, Poland October 23, 2019.
- Kacper Pempel / Reuters
Similarly, in Sarajevo, a man walks along a path between trees, over fallen leaves.
- A man walks on path covered with fallen leaves amid trees at Vrelo Bosne (Spring of the Bosna river) on an autumn day in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina on September 29, 2019.
- Mustafa Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty
In Stuttgart, a squirrel climbs along a branch laden with yellow leaves.
- 25 October 2019, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Stuttgart: A squirrel climbs on a tree with autumnally discolored leaves.
- Tom Weller / Picture Alliance / Getty
In Germany, a deer squats in fallen leaves.
- 24 October 2019, North Rhine-Westphalia, Essen: A Damreh squats in the autumn leaves of Gruga Park. The deer belongs to a group of approximately 20 animals, whose leader is the white Damhirsch “Schnuffi.
- Roland Weihrauch/picture alliance via Getty
A chestnut lies in the sunshine in Bavaria.
- 16 October 2019, Bavaria, Marktoberdorf: A chestnut with three fruits lies under a chestnut tree in the sunshine.
- Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/picture alliance via Getty
In Turkey’s Kutayha province, the road weaves through a forest slowly changing color. Forests cover more than half of the province.
- A drone photo shows an aerial view of a road running through forest of Domanic Mountains with the fall colors during autumn season in Kutahya, Turkey on October 02, 2019. Forests cover 53 percent of Kutahya province in inner Aegean region.
- Serdar Yigit/Anadolu Agency via Getty
Elsewhere in Turkey, an area locals call the “heart of the nature” turns yellow.
- Trees covered with green, yellow and orange colors are seen during autumn at the forests in Salordek district, also called as ‘the heart of the nature’ by locals and located between Pulumur and Nazimiye districts, of Tunceli on October 24, 2019. (
- Huseyin Yildiz / Anadolu Agency / Getty
In Belarus, yellowing leaves turn a spotty red before they fall from branches.
- Autumn colours are seen on foliage on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus October 22, 2019.
- Vasily Fedosenko / Reuters
A single leaf falls in Belarus. Autumn continues until mid-December.
- Autumn colours are seen on foliage in Minsk, Belarus October 15, 2019.
- Vasily Fedosenko / Reuters