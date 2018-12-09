Yellow vest protesters took to the streets across France on Saturday, in what quickly devolved into violent clashes with police.

The demonstrators began by protesting a planned fuel tax hike weeks ago, but participants have continued even after the French government canceled the increase.

The protesters continue to be outraged over French President Emmanuel Macron, economic inequality, and worsening living standards.

For the fourth weekend in a row, yellow vest protesters took to the streets across France to demonstrate against President Emmanuel Macron, high taxes, and economic inequality.

The weekly protests have steadily grown more violent, and French officials said by the end of Saturday, dozens were injured and hundreds arrested.

Thousands of police officers were deployed to control the riots, eventually firing tear gas and rubber bullets, and repelling demonstrators with water cannons.

Here’s how the clashes unfolded:

The so-called “Yellow Vest” movement was first sparked weeks ago, when protestors began demonstrating against a planned fuel tax increase.

Many of the demonstrators are working-class or impoverished residents of France.

In response to the growing outrage and violence, Macron eventually backed down and canceled the fuel tax increase on Wednesday.

Source: The New York Times

Nevertheless, the protests have evolved into riots about more than just a tax hike — they are protesting against Macron himself, France’s worsening living standards, and economic inequality.

Though much of the action took place in Paris on Saturday, violence also erupted in the French cities of Bordeaux, Marseille, and Toulouse.

Source: Associated Press

Roughly 125,000 people nationwide are estimated to have attended the protests, with 10,000 of them in Paris.

Source: Associated Press

Interior Minister Christophe Castener told media that 135 people were injured in the demonstrations, including 17 police officers, and 1,385 were taken in for questioning.

Source: CNN

At one point, protesters even allegedly smashed the glass store-front of a Starbucks café and served themselves beverages.

VIDEO: A Starbucks coffee shop in central Paris is attacked as riot police clash with "yellow vest" demonstrators in the latest demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron pic.twitter.com/fhADq2mQqD — AFP news agency (@AFP) December 8, 2018

Sources: Agence France-Presse, Associated Press

US President Donald Trump has seized on the protests to attack the Paris Climate Agreement, from which he withdrew the US last year.

Source: Business Insider

“The Paris Agreement isn’t working out so well for Paris. Protests and riots all over France,” Trump tweeted. “People do not want to pay large sums of money, much to third world countries (that are questionably run), in order to maybe protect the environment. Chanting ‘We Want Trump!’ Love France.” Despite Trump’s claim, there is no evidence the French protestors were chanting “we want trump.”