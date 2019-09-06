PHOTOS: Free massages, 12 pantries, and bunk beds – here’s what its like inside Shopee’s spanking new millennial office

Please can we work here. Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Popular e-commerce app Shopee has grown so fast in the past four years, it’s upgraded offices thrice.

This time round, the brand – a subsidiary of local unicorn SEA – occupies its own building in Kent Ridge – with an interior practically designed for its millennial workforce of 1,000.

Shopee, which made US$177 million (S$245 million) between April and June this year, said it wanted to create a comfortable office where employees could “feel at home”, given their long working hours.

Business Insider took a peek at the new office at its opening on Tuesday (Sept 3) – and was impressed by the gorgeous space.

Here’s what it was like inside:

Located in Kent Ridge, Shopee’s spanking new office is a 6-storey building along Science Park Drive.

caption The eco-friendly building, which can house 3,000 employees, has a BCA Green Mark Platinum Award. source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

The huge lobby had a set of wooden ledges where staff and visitors could chat and relax.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

There was a fountain on the first floor, which made it feel a bit like a fancy shopping mall.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Actually, here’s where most employees sit.

caption Bit of a disappointment after seeing the lobby. source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

However, they’re allowed to work anywhere in the building (just like in Google!)

caption source Shopee

Dotted all over the office were seating areas and tables anyone could use.

caption source Shopee

Cafe-style plants and lights hung over some areas, such as this sofa configuration…

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

… and this area with more formal desks and chairs.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Every floor had two pantries, stocked with drinks and snacks.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Snacks on offer included childhood favourites like Pocky, Hello Panda, Mamee, Twisties and Prawn Crackers.

caption source Shopee

The drinks selection looked quite healthy: Mostly fruit juice, milk, tea, and a lone section of Coke Zero.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Meeting rooms were absolutely everywhere.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

The rooms’ all-glass walls represented transparency, Shopee said.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Some rooms had quirky design features, like a greenery wall.

caption source Shopee

Others had shophouse windows.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

One-person phone booths were also available – and popular.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Staff eat free breakfasts and catered dinners in the company’s cafeteria.

caption A staff member said breakfast usually meant Chinese-style dishes like bee hoon. source Shopee

When we visited, a cleaner had put up punny safety cones on the floor.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Tired? There were bunk beds with privacy curtains on every floor for employees to nap in.

caption The sheets are changed daily. source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

To the envy of visitors, there was also a massage room, with two masseuses on duty.

caption This service is so popular among employees, slots are often booked up weeks in advance. source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

On the first floor was a decent-sized gym stocked with 20 treadmills.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Beside it were two play areas. One offered pool, darts and table tennis.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

The other had air hockey and foosball tables.

caption source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

Office too cold? Staff also had the option of working outdoors in the garden.

caption There’s even a swing! source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

A Shopee rep said the company was also mulling a barbecue party in the outdoor area.

caption Can we come? source Rachel Chia/Business Insider

