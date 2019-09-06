PHOTOS: Free massages, 12 pantries, and bunk beds – here’s what its like inside Shopee’s spanking new millennial office

- Rachel Chia/Business Insider
Popular e-commerce app Shopee has grown so fast in the past four years, it’s upgraded offices thrice.
This time round, the brand – a subsidiary of local unicorn SEA – occupies its own building in Kent Ridge – with an interior practically designed for its millennial workforce of 1,000.
Shopee, which made US$177 million (S$245 million) between April and June this year, said it wanted to create a comfortable office where employees could “feel at home”, given their long working hours.
Business Insider took a peek at the new office at its opening on Tuesday (Sept 3) – and was impressed by the gorgeous space.
Here’s what it was like inside:
Located in Kent Ridge, Shopee’s spanking new office is a 6-storey building along Science Park Drive.
The huge lobby had a set of wooden ledges where staff and visitors could chat and relax.
There was a fountain on the first floor, which made it feel a bit like a fancy shopping mall.
Actually, here’s where most employees sit.
However, they’re allowed to work anywhere in the building (just like in Google!)
Dotted all over the office were seating areas and tables anyone could use.
Cafe-style plants and lights hung over some areas, such as this sofa configuration…
… and this area with more formal desks and chairs.
Every floor had two pantries, stocked with drinks and snacks.
Snacks on offer included childhood favourites like Pocky, Hello Panda, Mamee, Twisties and Prawn Crackers.
The drinks selection looked quite healthy: Mostly fruit juice, milk, tea, and a lone section of Coke Zero.
Meeting rooms were absolutely everywhere.
The rooms’ all-glass walls represented transparency, Shopee said.
Some rooms had quirky design features, like a greenery wall.
Others had shophouse windows.
One-person phone booths were also available – and popular.
Staff eat free breakfasts and catered dinners in the company’s cafeteria.
When we visited, a cleaner had put up punny safety cones on the floor.
Tired? There were bunk beds with privacy curtains on every floor for employees to nap in.
To the envy of visitors, there was also a massage room, with two masseuses on duty.
On the first floor was a decent-sized gym stocked with 20 treadmills.
Beside it were two play areas. One offered pool, darts and table tennis.
The other had air hockey and foosball tables.
Office too cold? Staff also had the option of working outdoors in the garden.
A Shopee rep said the company was also mulling a barbecue party in the outdoor area.
