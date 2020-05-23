Photos from across the US show what the new normal looks like as states reopen — from temperature scanners at the Apple store to marked circles at public parks

caption An aerial view shows people gathered inside painted circles on the grass encouraging social distancing at Dolores Park in San Francisco, California on May 22, 2020 amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. source JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

While states are re-opening, life is not going back to normal just yet.

Pictures from across the country show how people are adapting to living in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many states across the US have begun to lift their lockdowns in efforts to reignited their economies. However, while the stay-at-home orders have been eased, life has not entirely gone back to the way it was prior to the pandemic.

Each state is in a different phase of re-opening. While states like Georgia have allowed for salons, gyms, and theaters to reopen, others like California and Connecticut have deemed them riskier and pushed back the dates when they can re-open.

However, while facilities may be reopening, almost everyone across the country has had to adapt to the threat of the coronavirus, which is highly contagious and can be spread from people who aren’t showing symptoms.

Photos from across the country show the ways in which people are adapting, from wearing masks to temperature scans before entering stores, and even businesses that remained closes despite their states allowing them to re-open.

In San Francisco, the Recreation and Parks Department drew the circles on Wednesday and Thursday in several city parks to make social distancing easier.

caption People sit in social distancing circles at Dolores Park on May 20, 2020 in San Francisco, California. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the circles are 10-feet in diameter are 8-feet apart from each other. They’ve already been drawn in three parks, and a fourth park is expected to be completed on Friday.

“Like signage and masks, they are visual reminders to stay safe through social distancing,” Recreation and Parks Department spokeswoman Tamara Aparton told the Chronicle.

While states have lifted lockdowns, some businesses are still not reopening.

caption A sign on the door of Flannery’s Tavern lets customers know the business is still closed on May 13, 2020 in Chesterton, Indiana. source Scott Olson/Getty Images

For a variety of reasons, some business owners are not re-opening just because their state governments have allowed them to do.

Jamie Booth, the owner of Melange Hair Salon in Atlanta told The Daily Beast that she didn’t feel it was safe for her to re-open when Georgia announced the lifting of its lockdown at the end of February.

“I am mortified and appalled he would open us up in the middle of our coronavirus peak,” the Booth told The Daily Beast.

Many businesses are now installing plexiglass to separate customers from employees in an effort to limit contact and the spread of the virus.

caption A nail technician is protected by a plexiglass barrier while giving a manicure at Nails and Spa on May 20, 2020 in Miramar, Florida. source Johnny Louis/Getty Images

According to CNBC, plexiglass partitions look like they’re here to stay for a while.

“Most of our orders that come in every single day are from your mom and pop business, your medical offices, your retail environments, and some large brand restaurant groups too,” Jim Whitehead, a small business owner in Michigan who shifted production in April to sell plexiglass barriers, told CNBC.

Some stores have started implementing temperature checks before shoppers can enter the store.

caption A security guard checks a customer’s temperature outside the Apple Store on May 13, 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina. source Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Apple has already re-opened a number of stores in the US. A spokesperson previously told Business Insider that there are a number of new procedures that are being carried out to ensure safety.

The company will implement temperature checks at reopened stores, limit the number of people in a store at once, and require face coverings, the spokesperson said.

Temperature checks are not just for shoppers, some employers will begin to check the temperature of their employees before they begin their shifts.

While many stores are still only allowing pick up and take-out, some have opened for dine-in, but must follow a myriad of guidelines.

caption A view of Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar as it reopened for dine-in seating on April 27, 2020 in Decatur, Georgia. source Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

In Georgia, while some restaurants have reopened to allow for dine-in, the must-follow 39 state-mandated guidelines, which include, spacing out seating in dining areas and limiting capacity to only ten diners per 300 square feet, Eater Atlanta reported.

Some restaurants have gotten creative and set up dining areas outside.

caption A man decorates a bistro table outside his restaurant amid the novel coronavirus pandemic in Atlanta, Georgia on April 27, 2020. source CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Cities across America, including Tampa, Cincinnati, and Washington, DC, are exploring the expansion of outdoor dining as a means of expanding restaurant businesses, at a time where dine-in eating has become risky for the spread of coronavirus, Business Insider previously reported.

While some states still have not reopened salons and barbershops, the experience of haircut is a little different for those in states that have reopened these businesses.

Like other businesses, both employees and customers at these establishments may be required to wear face masks during the process.

However, many are still worried that the risk of coronavirus is still high in these establishments. Some like Connecticut governor Ned Lamont have delayed their re-opening over fears that the close proximity between barbers and their customers could be risky.

While some beaches are reopening, officials across the country are encouraging people to wear masks and social distance.

caption A man takes in the sun on the beach in Long Beach, New York, on May 22, 2020, as people get started on the Memorial Day weekend. source . TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

In the greater New York region, while some beaches are opened, in an effort to maintain distance many are limiting who can access them.

Some beaches have reduced parking spaces, closed boardwalks, or required people to buy beaches badges in advance to be able to enter, The New York Times reported.

In other areas, only residents are able to use the beaches.

caption A man sits on a bench among others covered in netting along the boardwalk in Long Beach, New York May 22, 2020, as people get started on the Memorial Day weekend. source TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

According to The Times, in Westchester County, just north of New York City, only county residents are allowed at the beaches. On weekends and holidays, only residents of Groton, Connecticut, are allowed to use Eastern Point Beach.