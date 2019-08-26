Tense meetings, protesters, and a surprise arrival: 7 photos show just how the first days of the G7 Summit played out

By
Ellen Cranley, Business Insider US
-
From bottom left: French President Emmanuel Macron, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, European Council President Donald Tusk, Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and US President Donald Trump, on August 25, 2019.

caption
From bottom left: French President Emmanuel Macron, Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, European Council President Donald Tusk, Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and US President Donald Trump, on August 25, 2019.
source
PHILIPPE WOJAZER/AFP/Getty Images

  • Leaders gathered in Biarritz, France for the G-7 Summit over the weekend to confront an array of global issues.
  • The three-day summit was expected to be tense as trade policy, nuclear tension, and environmental concerns dominated headlines in the days leading up to the series of meetings.
  • Protesters, leaders’ spouses, and a surprise arrival made headlines while key meetings continued into the week.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

World leaders gathered in Biarritz, France for the G-7 Summit over the weekend to confront an array of global issues.

The annual summit is taking place this year amid an escalating trade war between the US and China, Britain’s planned exit from the European Union, and concern over fires that have devastated the Amazon rainforest in Brazil.

The first two days of the summit were filled with a flurry of reports on leaders’ progress in confronting international affairs.

See some of the highlights from the summit below:

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met Saturday for a one-on-one discussion.

source
Stefan Rousseau – Pool/Getty Images

Johnson and Trudeau discussed Canada’s existing trade deal with the EU and how that would function in the future once Britain officially divorces from Europe.

It was the leaders’ first sit-down meeting since Johnson assumed the role of Britain’s Prime Minister in July.

Source: Global News

French President Emmanuel Macron had lunch with President Donald Trump Saturday, where Trump boasted of his and Macron’s “special relationship.”

source
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

Source: The Washington Post

Sunday’s agenda included a roundtable meeting that was deemed a Working Session on the Global Economy, Foreign Policy, and Security Affairs.

source
Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images

In attendance were:

  • Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte
  • President of the European Council Donald Tusk
  • Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
  • President Donald Trump
  • French President Emmanuel Macron
  • Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson
  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel
  • Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

As the meetings went on, French protesters took to nearby streets to slam Macron and demand more action on the climate emergency.

source
Fabien Pallueau/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Some carried portraits that they had illegally removed from town halls, held upside-down.

Source: The Guardian

On Sunday, world leaders’ spouses were away from international tensions as they enjoyed a cultural tour of the Basque region, enjoying wine, lunch, and traditional performances.

source
THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images

Read more: The wives of G7 world leaders enjoyed the best French wine, peppers, and traditional dances while their husbands were at the tense summit

Sunday afternoon brought a surprise arrival from Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, which appeared to be orchestrated by Macron.

source
GEORGES GOBET/AFP/Getty Images

The Trump administration has objected to Macron’s apparent efforts to force talks between the US and Iran, which Trump has called the “number one terrorist nation.”

Trump told reporters he had “no comment” on Zarif’s arrival.

Source: Washington Post

On Sunday night, the leaders gathered with their spouses and guests for a group photo.

source
Christian Hartmann/Pool via Reuters

Group photos are a tradition at the annual summit, and can sometimes illustrate the dynamics at play among the member leaders.