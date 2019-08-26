Tense meetings, protesters, and a surprise arrival: 7 photos show just how the first days of the G7 Summit played out

caption From bottom left: French President Emmanuel Macron, Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, European Council President Donald Tusk, Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and US President Donald Trump, on August 25, 2019. source PHILIPPE WOJAZER/AFP/Getty Images

Leaders gathered in Biarritz, France for the G-7 Summit over the weekend to confront an array of global issues.

The three-day summit was expected to be tense as trade policy, nuclear tension, and environmental concerns dominated headlines in the days leading up to the series of meetings.

Protesters, leaders’ spouses, and a surprise arrival made headlines while key meetings continued into the week.

The annual summit is taking place this year amid an escalating trade war between the US and China, Britain’s planned exit from the European Union, and concern over fires that have devastated the Amazon rainforest in Brazil.

The first two days of the summit were filled with a flurry of reports on leaders’ progress in confronting international affairs.

See some of the highlights from the summit below:

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met Saturday for a one-on-one discussion.

Johnson and Trudeau discussed Canada’s existing trade deal with the EU and how that would function in the future once Britain officially divorces from Europe.

It was the leaders’ first sit-down meeting since Johnson assumed the role of Britain’s Prime Minister in July.

French President Emmanuel Macron had lunch with President Donald Trump Saturday, where Trump boasted of his and Macron’s “special relationship.”

Sunday’s agenda included a roundtable meeting that was deemed a Working Session on the Global Economy, Foreign Policy, and Security Affairs.

In attendance were:

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte

President of the European Council Donald Tusk

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

President Donald Trump

French President Emmanuel Macron

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson

German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

As the meetings went on, French protesters took to nearby streets to slam Macron and demand more action on the climate emergency.

Some carried portraits that they had illegally removed from town halls, held upside-down.

On Sunday, world leaders’ spouses were away from international tensions as they enjoyed a cultural tour of the Basque region, enjoying wine, lunch, and traditional performances.

Sunday afternoon brought a surprise arrival from Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, which appeared to be orchestrated by Macron.

The Trump administration has objected to Macron’s apparent efforts to force talks between the US and Iran, which Trump has called the “number one terrorist nation.”

Trump told reporters he had “no comment” on Zarif’s arrival.

On Sunday night, the leaders gathered with their spouses and guests for a group photo.

Group photos are a tradition at the annual summit, and can sometimes illustrate the dynamics at play among the member leaders.