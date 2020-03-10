Photos from a YouTube and TikTok convention show that Gen Z fashion is wilder, more colorful, and more creative than ever

- source
- Kat Tenbarge/Insider
- More than 13,000 Gen Z-ers gathered at the YouTube and TikTok convention Playlist Live in Orlando, Florida at the end of February to meet their favorite influencers, hang out with friends, and make content.
- Not unlike their favorite featured creators, many Playlist Live attendees took the opportunity to show off their style, transforming the Marriott resort into an Instagram runway.
- The biggest fashion trends at Playlist Live were the color neon green, colored hair, statement jewelry, ripped clothes, e-girl and e-boy aesthetics, and acrylic nails.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
There’s almost no better place to view the wide range of wild Gen Z fashion trends than Playlist Live, a YouTube (and now TikTok) convention in Orlando, Florida that drew more than 13,000 influencer-obsessed fans.
At Playlist, the featured YouTube and TikTok creators pulled out their most eye-catching looks to do panels, meet fans, and attend exclusive after-parties. But their fans were there to impress, too. You couldn’t walk five feet without running into someone’s TikTok frame, and the styles worn by the Playlist attendees reflected the aesthetics that go viral on TikTok, thanks to this generation’s internet celebrities.
Many Playlist attendees are looking to maximize their own social media career potential, and most of them had TikTok pages, Instagram accounts, YouTube channels, and more. Here’s a taste of how they dressed to impress.
Many of the looks at Playlist Live reflected the e-girl and e-boy trends on TikTok, which for non Gen-Zers is reminiscent of a gothic, old school Hot Topic wardrobe.
- source
- Kat Tenbarge/Insider
But e-culture puts a modern twist on the 2000s alternative scene, thanks to its prominence on platforms like TikTok.
- source
- Kat Tenbarge/Insider
TikTokers were everywhere at the Marriott where Playlist is held, from huge TikTok stars to mid-sized creators, and most of them dressed in bright, eye-catching colors.
- source
- Kat Tenbarge/Insider
Some of the most prominent trends included intricate eye makeup, tiny sunglasses, and clear plastic outerwear.
- source
- Kat Tenbarge/Insider
E-girl inspired hair trends like colorful dye jobs and 90s child-like hair accessories ran rampant.
- source
- Kat Tenbarge/Insider
Couples and groups of friends wore coordinating outfits and colors that drew all eyes toward them as they walked through the convention.
- source
- Kat Tenbarge/Insider
Even if you didn’t have a brand to promote, a lot of regular Playlist attendees pulled striking looks out of their wardrobes for the occasion.
- source
- Kat Tenbarge/Insider
And not everyone required a human body to show off their fashion sense.
- source
- Kat Tenbarge/Insider
Dresses and graphic t-shirts layered over long sleeves, along with retro references, statement jewelry, and exposed midriffs ruled the Playlist fashion scene.
- source
- Kat Tenbarge/Insider
Many of today’s youth fashion trends are echoed by Gen Z celebrity fashion icons like Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X.
- source
- Kat Tenbarge/Insider
Back in the creator lounges at Playlist, creators executed outfits that could have easily transitioned to a runway.
- source
- Kat Tenbarge/Insider
And attendees took it upon themselves to do DIY work, like the socks worn by influencer twins Alexa and Alicia Montes De Oca.
- source
- Kat Tenbarge/Insider
For practically every girl or feminine-presenting person at Playlist, acrylic nails were a must-have – the more elaborate, the better.
- source
- Kat Tenbarge/Insider
And people had fun with their looks, even if they went a costume store to pick them up.
- source
- Kat Tenbarge/Insider
Ripped jeans are a style mainstay, especially when they’re paired with crop tops, colorful hair, tattoos, and sneakers.
- source
- Kat Tenbarge/Insider
Having the right hair can make or break a Gen Z style look, especially since colorful dreads, braids, and all-over dyes are so popular.
- source
- Kat Tenbarge/Insider
The most prominent color of the weekend had to be green, especially in lime and neon varieties.
- source
- Kat Tenbarge/Insider
Holographic patterns and textures are still popular too, even if they’re just saved for accessories like shoes and fanny packs.
- source
- Kat Tenbarge/Insider
Tattoos and piercings complemented plenty of looks, too.
- source
- Kat Tenbarge/Insider
Playlist Live draws a diverse crowd of ages, genders, and backgrounds, which is reflected in the styles worn by attendees.
- source
- Kat Tenbarge/Insider
High-end brands didn’t seem to be that important to Playlist attendees, but clothing sponsor Boohoo gave away enough merch that it became a visible presence.
- source
- Kat Tenbarge/Insider
And when in doubt of what to wear at a YouTube convention, YouTuber merchandise is never a bad bet.
- source
- Kat Tenbarge/Insider