Germany is reopening with one of the lowest fatality rates among countries heavily affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s a look at its approach.

Melissa Wiley, Business Insider US
An actor walks across a parking lot on stilts during a car disco in Schüttorf on April 30, 2020.

An actor walks across a parking lot on stilts during a car disco in Schüttorf on April 30, 2020.
Hauke-Christian Dittrich/Getty Images
  • Germany has started reopening on a state-by-state basis after enacting coronavirus lockdown measures beginning March 22.
  • Germany is among the 10 countries most affected by the coronavirus worldwide, but has the lowest fatality rate, according to data from John Hopkins University.
  • The fatality rate is a calculation that divides the number of coronavirus deaths by the number of infections.
  • Merkel has urged leaders of Germany’s 16 federal states to lift restrictions gradually; however, thousands of Germans gathered in cities the past two weeks to protest measures still in place.
  • Photos of drive-through beer festivals, glass houses placed over restaurant tables, and sparsely populated soccer stadiums show how Germany’s reopening slowly, but surely.

Germany, one of the countries most impacted by the coronavirus based on number of deaths, has started lifting coronavirus restrictions following a lockdown that began in mid-March.

A customer accepts a pack of beer and serving of pork knuckle at a drive-in Bavarian beerfest on May 17, 2020, in Erding, Germany.
Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Source: Business Insider, Johns Hopkins University

The country is among the 10 countries most affected by the virus, but it has the lowest fatality rate, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

May 19, 2020: The bars in the chart above show the number of deaths per 100 confirmed cases (observed case-fatality ratio) for the 10 countries most affected by COVID-19 worldwide. Countries at the top of this figure have the most deaths proportionally to their COVID-19 cases.
Johns Hopkin University Coronavirus Resource Center

Source: Business Insider, Johns Hopkins University

Germany went into lockdown beginning March 22, banning public gatherings of more than two people, closing schools and non-essential businesses, and urging residents to stay five feet away from each other.

The area near Brandenburg Gate in Berlin is devoid of foot traffic on March 25, 2020.
Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

Source: New York Times

The number of new daily infections peaked one week into the lockdown, then began to fall off.

Source: Our World in Data

Germany’s success in managing the spread of the virus has been attributed to early lockdown measures, widespread testing, a well-funded healthcare system, and clear messaging from the government, Business Insider’s Bill Bostock previously reported.

Medical volunteers walk to a medical practice after collecting blood and mucus samples in Berlin, Germany, on March 27, 2020.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

Following a drop in the daily rate of new coronavirus cases, Chancellor Angela Merkel met with the governors of Germany’s 16 federal states on April 15 to discuss a plan for reopening.

Source: Reuters

Soon after, Germany made plans to reopen on a state-by-state basis, beginning with in-person classes for graduating high school students in late April.

Pupils wearing face masks sit in a gymnasium converted into a classroom in Thuringia on April 27, 2020.
Bodo Schackow/Picture Alliance/Getty Images

Source: Business Insider, The Local

Shops, restaurants, museums, and houses of worship have also been able to reopen as long as they observe social distancing.

An employee wearing a face shield chats with a customer at his cafe in Berlin on May 15, 2020.
Kyodo News/Getty Images

Restaurants have come up with particularly creative distancing solutions. This brasserie in Hagen has set up outdoor dining ‘greenhouses’ so that the restaurants can safely serve customers outside regardless of weather.

caption
source
Source: The Local, Business Insider

In Laatzen, a hotel is placing realistic-looking plastic dolls at tables to signal that they are off-limits and make restaurants feel less empty.

caption
source
Source: The Local, Business Insider

The Gutenberg Museum in Mainz, one of the oldest museums in the world dedicated to printing, made complimentary face masks for visitor use.

caption
source
Source: The Local, Business Insider, Museums of the World

This church in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania moved service outside in order to keep devotees physically apart.

caption
source
Source: The Local, Business Insider

During a broadcast on May 12, Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the ingredients for a successful reopening are “social distancing, face masks, and respect.”

Source: Business Insider, DW Politics

Last weekend, Bundesliga, Germany’s soccer league, resumed operations and became the first major league in the world to do so. Mike booms and a ban on handshakes have kept games and interviews social-distancing compliant.

caption
source
Source: Insider, Business Insider

Though the country is reopening, thousands of Germans gathered in large cities, from Stuttgart to Berlin, over the past two weekends to protest lockdown measures still in place.

caption
source
Source: NPR

Merkel has cautioned against reopening too quickly, saying last month that Germany must pursue a “smart and careful” reopening strategy to prevent a wave of new infections.

caption
source
Source: New York Times

For now, across all states, large gatherings are banned until August 31. That hasn’t stopped Germans from finding workarounds, like drive-in concerts.

caption
source
Source: The Local

In Altenburg, people have been able to drive into ‘car discos’ and party to house music until 1 a.m.

In Landshut, hosts of an annual folk fair made festivities drive-in friendly instead of calling off the event.

Guests wait in their cars to pick up food and drink during a drive-in folk festival in Landshut on May 5, 2020.
Armin Weigel/Getty Images