PHOTOS: Here’s everything Jay Chou did in Singapore, including eat truffle fries, visit Raffles Hotel, and treat fans to drinks at a famous bar

Jay Chou is in town.

The Mandopop king was in the Republic for two concerts at the National Stadium as part of on his Carnival World Tour, which kicked off in Shanghai last October.

This is his eighth stop, Singapore being the first South-east Asian country Chou will visit.

Here’s what he did on his two-day trip to the Lion City:

On his first afternoon in town, the 40-year old visited PS.Cafe and tucked into the chain’s famous truffle fries, local media reported.

The Taiwanese megastar then headed to the National Stadium to rehearse for the concert on a massive carved piano.

During his performance, Chou donning a vast array of wild outfits, including a futuristic studded suit, as he sang fan favourites like “Half-beast Human” and “Chapter Seven”.

Later on, the Mandopop star rose from beneath the stage seated in an extravagant gold throne.

In an Instagram post after his first concert, Chou wrote that he would buy fans a meal if they happened to spot him in a restaurant here.

However, the elusive singer wasn’t going to go easy on his fans.

On Saturday (Jan 11), Chou took an Instagram Story of his lunch at Lei Gardens restaurant in Chjimes, captioned: “Singapore, we have finished eating and have left. Where are we going next? I’ll tell you later”.

In another post, Chou said he had taken his mother sightseeing here, as he was “very familiar” with the country and did not require a tour guide.

It wasn’t too long after that excited fans managed to locate him outside Burger and Lobster in the recently opened Raffles Hotel.

Of course, the star obliged to take photos.

As it turns out, he was on his way to the nearby Atlas bar in Bugis.

Clad in a leather jacket and sunglasses, the Taiwanese singer coolly paid fans’ bills, much to their shock and joy.

Many of them asked for photos…

…photos…

…and let’s just say they weren’t disappointed.

He also posed for a photo inspired by Leonardo DiCaprio in the 2013 film The Great Gatsby.

He wrote: “I said yesterday that I would treat you if you met me. I just settled the bill for a few tables of fans at this restaurant. I’m true to my word.”

Chou’s post attracted thousands of likes and comments, with Taiwanese magician Will Tsai calling him “a real man” and former 5566 singer Rio Peng commenting that he was “really awesome”.

Makes us wish we had been at Atlas too.