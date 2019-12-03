[PHOTOS] Here’s everything to do this Christmas in Orchard, Marina Bay and Changi Airport

Fake snow is a popular offering this year. Facebook/Gardens by the Bay

Want to soak in the festive atmosphere in the lead up to Christmas, or enjoy some wintry activities with family and friends? We’ve got you covered.

Business Insider rounded up a list of the various Christmas-themed activities happening in Singapore over the next four weeks.

Here are all the things to do for Christmas 2019:

No Christmas roundup in Singapore can be complete without a mention of the Orchard Road light-up: this year’s theme is Santa Claus and his presents.

caption source Orchard Road Business Association

Orchard and Somerset are dotted with 2D Christmas trees featuring patterns of snowflakes, presents, and Christmas baubles.

caption source Orchard Road Business Association

You can take pictures with fat little mini-Santas hanging from the trees…

caption source Orchard Road Business Association

… or pose inside an enormous pink gift box.

caption source Orchard Road Business Association

Apart from regular Christmas trees in malls everywhere, Ion Orchard has a tree made of mini “fireworks” that look like dandelions.

caption source ION Orchard

Three mini-carnivals are popping up in Orchard between Nov 23 and Dec 26.

They are located at Scape, Shaw House Urban Plaza, and Grange Road carpark.

caption source Orchard Road Business Association

The carnivals at Shaw House and Scape offer street food and family-friendly rides like a carousel and pirate ship. Scape’s set-up also includes live music by local singers.

caption source Orchard Road Business Association

Meanwhile, the carnival at Grange Road carpark will offer 16 thrill rides – including bumper cars and a Nerf Racetrack – as well as nine hands-on activities for children.

caption source Orchard Road Business Association

There’s also a life-size claw machine at the Grange Road carnival, where visitors can try to grab Hasbro toys for themselves.

caption source Orchard Road Business Association

If you plan to visit nearby Plaza Singapura for holiday shopping, there’s a snow house outside the mall for visitors to play in.

You’ll need to show a S$45 receipt to get two tickets into the area.

caption source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Temperatures are really below zero inside, and visitors must wear rented winter coats and boots.

caption source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

If you’re looking for a Christmassy backdrop but want to avoid getting stuck in CBD traffic, then try the 16-metre tall tree at Jewel Changi Airport.

The nightly Rain Vortex light show has also been updated with projections of snowflakes and Christmas trees for the festive season.

caption source Changi Airport Group

There’s bubble foam “snow” released throughout the day around the giant tree, but access to it (and the Rain Vortex) closes daily from 5pm to 11.30pm.

During that time, you’ll need to show a S$50 receipt to get two tickets into the area.

caption source Business Insider/Rachel Chia

A Christmas dance performance around the Rain Vortex will take place at 8pm on weekdays, and 6pm and 8pm on weekends.

caption source Business Insider/Rachel Chia

In Jewel’s Canopy Park (S$5 per entry), there’s a snow walk where visitors can try “skiing” over slippery fake snow.

caption source Changi Airport Group

The neighbouring Petal Garden offers Christmas trees made of poinsettia, and an igloo with scheduled appearances by Santa Claus.

caption source Business Insider/Rachel Chia

There’s also a pop-up market in the public area of Jewel’s Canopy Park: here’s where you can get exclusive flavours of Kit Kat and Playmade bubble tea.

caption source Changi Airport Group

Those with kids can satisfy their Frozen fever at themed photo spots in the airport’s Terminal 2 and 3.

caption source Changi Airport Group

There’ s also a Frozen-themed play area in Terminal 3 where kids can score free merchandise after completing a series of games.

You’ll need to show a S$50 receipt to get a ticket into the area.

caption source Changi Airport Group

If Christmas flowers are more your jam, there’s the annual poinsettia exhibit in the Flower Dome of Gardens by the Bay (S$12 per entry).

The flora and fauna on display have exciting names like Red Glitter, Senecio Angel Wings, and Mars Marble.

caption source Singapore Press Holdings

This year’s Poinsettia Wishes display features Nordic gnomes called Nisse.

caption source Facebook/Gardens by the Bay

The exhibit includes Scandinavian landmarks like Finland’s Santa Claus Village, Iceland’s Hallgrimskirkja church, and Norway’s Vennesla library.

caption source Singapore Press Holdings

The cooled dome also boasts evergreen trees like pine, fir, and blue spruce.

caption source Singapore Press Holdings

Outside the domes, you can take photos with a 21-metre tall sculpture in the Supertree Grove’s Christmas Wonderland (S$10 per entry).

In addition, there will be foam bubble “snow” falling at intervals throughout the night.

caption source Gardens by the Bay

The routes to the Supertree Grove are lit up with colourful arches, and masked performers on stilts will roam around for pictures.

caption source Facebook/Gardens by the Bay

Like last year, choirs will sing Christmas carols at a podium in the centre of the light up.

There are also carnival games, rides (bumper cars, a mini ferris wheel) and street food, including a pop-up stall by Burger and Lobster.

caption source Facebook/Gardens by the Bay

New attractions include a Christmas parade of floats and dancers, starring Santa on his sleigh.

The parade happens at 8pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

caption source Gardens by the Bay

This year, there’s also lineup of theatre performances suitable for various ages.

caption You can check the dates and shows available on the website. source Gardens by the Bay

There are tons more photo opportunities, including a reindeer sleigh, life-sized baubles, and a light tunnel gorgeous enough to rival the winter illumination in Japan.

caption source Gardens by the Bay

Another photo spot is a zone called Santa’s Workshop, which comprises an igloo with snowmen, and a gift assembly line dotted with toy elves and gingerbread men.

caption source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Kids will love riding the toy train from Santa’s Workshop back to the Supertree Grove (S$4 per person).

caption source Gardens by the Bay

Although not connected to Christmas, Gardens by the Bay is also running a Bicentennial exhibition from 7pm to 12am between Dec 15 and Jan 14.

The exhibition is done by Japan’s teamLab, the company behind the famous Future World exhibit in the nearby ArtScience Museum.

caption source Gardens By The Bay

The main attractions in this new exhibit are glowing rainbow eggs on Dragonfly Lake and interactive digital flowers at Bayfront Plaza.

caption source Gardens By The Bay

Speaking of Future World, the museum has also upgraded its Sketch Town installation to include a large Christmas tree and Santa Claus flying in a reindeer sleigh.

caption source teamLab

The neighbouring Marina Bay area boasts 200 real, art, and digital Christmas trees – including augmented reality trees.

caption source Singapore Press Holdings

Open from Dec 20 to Jan 1 in the Bayfront event space is the Great Circus of Europe, a UK circus act coming to Singapore for the first time.

The lineup includes acrobats, contortionists, and gravity-defying motorbike riders. Tickets cost S$70 to S$150.

caption source The Great Circus of Europe

Alongside the circus is a carnival by local operator Uncle Ringo, live music, and food stalls, including one selling White Rabbit bubble tea.

caption source Uncle Ringo

Now go and have yourself a merry little Christmas!

caption source Gardens by the Bay

