PHOTOS: Here’s how PM Lee and Ho Ching spent 48hrs in Seoul, including eating Korean-made bak kwa and doing a new couple pose

PM Lee and Ho Ching took a unique holiday snap in front of South Korea’s Ewha Woman’s University. Facebook/Lee Hsien Loong

PM Lee Hsien Loong and wife Ho Ching are at it again with the fun holiday snaps.

Half a year after doing the Glico Man pose in Osaka’s Dotonbori, the couple were again photographed in an unconventional couple pose in front of South Korea’s Ewha Woman’s University.

Lee and other ASEAN political leaders are in Busan this week for the ASEAN-ROK Commemorative Summit, which is taking place from Nov 25 to 26.

Prior to the summit, the PM took a short trip to Seoul to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-In in the Blue House. He also went sightseeing in the capital.

Had some time to explore Seoul before going to Busan for the ASEAN-ROK Summit.Visited Gyeongui Line Forest Park,… Posted by Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday, 24 November 2019

Here’s where he went and what he did:

First on the PM’s itinerary was a walk in Gyeongui Line Forest Park to enjoy the remaining autumn foliage.

The park, which is built on an old train track, reminded PM Lee of Singapore’s Rail Corridor, he said on Facebook.

At the end of the forest park was Gyeongui Line Book Street, a peaceful path featuring bookshops housed in containers resembling train carriages.

Couples were reading books on their phones amid book-themed sculptures, the PM said.

At night, the PM visited Hongdae – a popular neighbourhood filled with shops, cafes, and buskers – where he had Korean fried chicken and beer for dinner.

He described the place as “crowded with locals and tourists”.

Along the way, he snapped a photo of a balloon sculpture artist who “had a creative way of lighting his act”.

The PM said he got stopped by many Singaporeans for photos. Some were studying in Korea, while others were on holiday or visiting friends.

“Met many Singaporeans during my # jalanjalan — all enjoying the brisk weather and beautiful sights of late autumn,” he wrote.

For dessert, the PM visited Dessert Merlion Singapore Cafe, a cafe selling Singapore-style toast and kopi run by a Singaporean and his Korean wife.

“As someone who’s been away from home for almost two weeks, I was happy to get a bite of comfort food!” Lee said.

The following morning, the PM visited the Hydrangea Observatory in Seoullo 7017, a building repurposed from the the old Seoul Station overpass. Lee compared it to New York’s railroad park, The High Line.

The PM also took pictures of pitcher plants.

“I often see them in the Singapore Botanic Gardens, and was surprised to find them in the cooler and drier climate of Seoul too,” he said.

Lee also snapped a photo of the old Seoul Station – now a cultural centre – amid plants wrapped in straw to help them survive the cold winter.

The PM wore a red and black windbreaker, and teal and black sports shoes for his day in Seoul.

After sightseeing, he went to a Bee Cheng Hiang outlet with wife Ho Ching to taste bakkwa made of meat from Korea.

After lunch, the PM visited a toy train museum.

“This child was mesmerised by the realistic miniature models, as I used to be!” he wrote.

Last, the couple visited Ewha Womans University and posed for a photo in front of its main staircase – which Lee compared to Paris’ famous Champs-Élysées.

“Maybe we’re forming our own Arc de Triomphe,” he joked.

Last, the PM then boarded a train to Busan, where he saw the Gwangandaegyo (Diamond) suspension bridge, Korea’s second longest bridge.

You can watch a video from PM Lee’s Seoul holiday here:

#jalanjalan in Seoul 2019 Had a fruitful time in Seoul meeting President Moon Jae-in but also got to explore parts of the city that I have never been to before. I have posted quite a few photos, in my previous post and also on my Instagram account, but this video offers another take of the places I saw and the people I met during my #jalanjalan. – LHL (PMO Video by Chiez How) Posted by Lee Hsien Loong on Monday, 25 November 2019

