[PHOTOS] Here’s what Apple CEO Tim Cook did in Singapore, including eat carrot cake, hang out with celebrities, and take selfies with fans in Orchard Road

Apple fans, heads up – Tim Cook is in town.

The CEO of the American tech giant announced his arrival here on Wednesday (Dec 11) with a tweet: “Hello Singapore!”

Here’s what he’s done here so far:

Apple CEO Tim Cook turned up in Singapore on Wednesday (Dec 11).

Cook donned a navy polo tee, tan pants and black sneakers on his first day here, starting with breakfast at Tiong Bahru Market alongside iPhone photographers Darren Soh and Chia Aik Beng.

The trio had carrot cake, chwee kueh, sugarcane juice and soya bean milk – which the millionaire described as “ amazing”.

Th meeting left both photographers – who have thousands of followers on Instagram – starry-eyed.

“For someone who has been a Mac user for the last twenty years, and an iPhone user since the 3GS, this was a real honour and privilege for me,” Soh said.

Added Chia: “Never (saw) this day coming, but it did… I shared with Tim my mobile phone photography journey, starting with the original iPhone 2G.”

Soh, who is known for his geometric shots of HDB flats, said the rain ruined his plans to show Cook pre and post-war homes in the Tiong Bahru estate.

“We resorted to crouching down in order to get a better view of the newer HDB blocks behind,” he said.

Next, the Apple head visited – where else? – the Apple store on Orchard Road, where he helped children learn about ocean conservation through AR tools.

“ If we can visualize a greener future, we can make it real,” Cook tweeted.

The session was led by MeshMinds, a local tech firm partnered with UN Environment.

Founder Kay Vasey said it was “a n absolute honour and pleasure” to meet Cook, adding that she told him about the firm’s work with local artists using iPads and Macs.

Cook also met radio DJs Justin Ang and Vernon Anthonisz in the store. They asked for his favourite local drink and Christmas wish this year.

The pair reported that Cook “couldn’t have been any nicer and more accommodating.”

Muttons meet Tim Cook in Singapore So excited to chat with Apple CEO Tim Cook while he's here in Singapore! We talked about his love for Singapore and the amazing history we share with Apple, his fave local drink, and even his Christmas wish for 2019. He couldn't have been any nicer and more accomodating. Thanks Tim! Posted by Muttons In The Morning on Wednesday, 11 December 2019

Obviously, the CEO was also mobbed by fans asking for photos…

…photos…

… and more photos.

Cook later switched into a shirt and blazer to meet PM Lee Hsien Loong, who posted a photo collage featuring the pair four years ago at Apple HQ.

“Apple has long ties with Singapore… printed circuit boards for the Apple IIe were made here, as were the candy-coloured iMacs (I wonder how many people still remember these!)” Lee wrote on Facebook.

“We had a lively exchange on how the tech scene has changed since.”

Next, he jetted off to meet secondary school students from the Singapore School of Science and Technology, who had coded AR and productivity apps for the App Store.

“I am so impressed,” he tweeted. “Nice work!”

The last stop on Cook’s tour for the day was PIXEL Studios in Commonwealth, where he met the founders of local game developers Battle Brew, Tendays Studio and The Gentlebros Games, whose games are on Apple Arcade.

The next morning (Dec 12), Cook observed p aralympian swimmer Theresa Goh using her Apple Watch to train.

“When you bring everything you are to everything you do, it’s amazing what’s possible.” he wrote.

Cook also met local blogger Lee Kin Mun (aka Mr Brown), who said the the trio chatted about “ creativity, accessibility, and parenting in a fast-changing technological world”.

“It was an honour and blessing to meet two extraordinary people in one morning,” Lee tweeted.

Cook then visited the Zendyll Productions office in Whampoa with The Sam Willows’ Jonathan Chua .

He also hung out with Singapore Idol winner and Apple Music artiste Sezairi Sezali, and listened to a preview of the singer’s new track, She Moves.

“You’re going to love it!” he assured his followers.

Last, Cook visited the Apple office in Singapore and took a picture amid cheering staff .

“ Our growing teams in Singapore power so much of what we do all around the world,” he tweeted. “ Great to be with you today!”

Of course, Malaysians got jealous, with many appealing for an Apple Store of their own.

Hey Tim! Come to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia for a visit! We have amazing food down here 😉 Hope to meet you someday 🤞🏻 — Syafiq Azmi (@syafiqdesign) December 12, 2019

Do come to Malaysia 🇲🇾 Tim. We dont have any Apple Store here yet. ;( — Ali (@alibasyeer) December 11, 2019

you don’t know what’s amazing food until you come down here in 🇲🇾Malaysia. — Erwin Karim (@erwinkarim81) December 11, 2019

Hi @tim_cook since you’re in the neighbourhood, cross the border to Malaysia and we will delight you with the smorgasbord of food, culture, and heritage here 😉🇲🇾 💓 🍎 https://t.co/t3VK7VBGVz — Ryan YN Chan (@ynchan78) December 11, 2019

