Striking photos show how this weekend’s Hong Kong protests escalated into violence with makeshift weapons, water cannons, and tear gas

caption Demonstrators are surrounded by tear gas during a protest in Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, on August 25, 2019. source Reuters

Hong Kong protests became violent over the weekend, nearly three months after protests originally started.

In a march in Kwun Tong on Saturday over surveillance concerns, Hong Kong police used tear gas, breaking a 10-day peaceful streak.

On Sunday, Hong Kong police deployed water cannons for the first time in a march to Tsuen Wan.

While most protesters were peaceful, some groups wielded makeshift weapons and street barricades.

Hong Kong pro-democracy protests have escalated into violence on their 12th weekend.

What was planned to be a peaceful march over surveillance concerns on Saturday turned into chaos. Hong Kong police used tear gas for the first time in 10 days, while protestors wielded makeshift weapons, reported Business Insider’s Ellen Cranley.

On Sunday, another clash ensued in which police deployed water cannons for the first time and protestors threw petrol bombs and bricks.

These marches are the latest of several large-scale marches protestors have organized in the past three months, when the movement began to push off an extradition bill that has since been suspended. Protesters have since continued their efforts in an attempt to uphold democracy. Efforts have alternated between being peaceful and violent.

Below, see how this weekend’s most recent Hong Kong developments descended into violence.

In June, Hong Kong residents began protesting a now-suspended bill that would have allowed courts to extradite them to mainland China. Bill critics argued Hong Kong residents would be subjected to unfair trials and worse legal protections in the mainland.

source Getty Images

Source: Business Insider, Business Insider

The protests then grew into a fight over democracy in the semi-autonomous region, addressing free elections and independent investigations into alleged police brutality.

Source: Business Insider, Insider

For the past 12 weeks, hundreds of thousands of protesters have organized several large-scale marches, the storming of government buildings, widespread strikes around the city, and the shutting down of an airport. Some have been peaceful, others violent.

Source: Business Insider

In recent weeks, China has toughened its crackdown on those it deems supportive of the unrest. Experts say it’s part of China’s strategy to intimidate and spread disinformation in response to the pro-democracy protests, which show no sign of slowing.

Source: Business Insider

The protests were had a peaceful streak for the past two weeks, but they escalated into violence on their 12th consecutive weekend.

caption Protesters standoff with police during a clash at an anti-government rally in Tsuen Wan. source Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

A peaceful march was planned for Saturday to protest against government-installed “smart lampposts,” which the Hong Kong government said only collect data on traffic, weather, and air quality. However, the lampposts sparked concerns among residents over state surveillance.

Source: AP

“Hong Kong people’s private information is already being extradited to China,” organizer Ventus Lau told the Associated Press ahead of the procession. “We have to be very concerned.”

Source: AP

The march occurred in Kwun Tong at 1 p.m. Around 2:30 p.m., a group of protesters constructed makeshift street barricades and weapons. Police reportedly formed a defense line and urged protestors to disperse.

caption Riot police charge toward protesters during a clearing at an anti-government rally in Kowloon Bay district. source Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Source: Hong Kong Free Press

The policemen in riot gear and protesters who set up the makeshift street barricades ended up clashing outside a police station and near a shopping mall.

source Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images

Source: AP

Protesters reportedly dismantled some poles with saws and ropes, shutting down streets and wielding slingshots, poles, iron bars, and bricks in a fight with police.

caption Protesters stand off against riot police during the anti-government rally in Kowloon Bay. source Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

Police fired pepper spray and tear gas, breaking a 10-day streak of no tear gas and adding to the 1,800 canisters police said they have fired in the clashes since the movement’s actions first emerged in June.

caption A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister as they clash with riot police during a protest in Hong Kong, China, August 24, 2019. source Tyrone Siu/Reuters

Source: Business Insider

Most protesters had dispersed by early evening, but clashes rose in other neighborhoods.

caption A protester is detained by riot police during an anti-government rally in Kowloon Bay district. source Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Source: AP

The weekend’s violence continued on Sunday. Protesters began marching on a rainy day around 2:30 p.m. at Kwai Chung Sports Ground to Tsuen Wan Park, where more clashes began.

caption Protesters march on August 25, 2019, in Hong Kong. source Reuters

Source: Hong Kong Free Press

Protesters reportedly chanted: “The five core demands, we won’t accept anything less” and “corrupt cops, give us the eye back.” The latter referred to an incident on August 11, when a woman was reportedly shot in the eye with a beanbag round.

source Reuters

Source: Hong Kong Free Press, Business Insider

Protesters encountered police as they neared the endpoint, marked by makeshift roadblocks. Democratic Party legislator Andrew Wan reportedly tried to mediate and ask the police to wait for protesters to leave, but was unsuccessful.

caption Protesters in Hong Kong on August 25, 2019. source Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images

Source: Hong Kong Free Press

Protesters threw at least six petrol bombs, sprayed detergent on roads to make them slippery for police, and threw bricks.

caption Hong Kong protesters sling bricks. source Reuters

Source: Reuters

Police deployed tear gas. They also used water cannons for the first time, directing them towards barricades and open space without targeting protesters.

caption Riot police use water cannon on demonstrator during a protest in Tsuen Wan in Hong Kong. source Reuters

Source: Reuters, Business Insider

The police force had reportedly purchased three Mercedes Benz trucks worth HK$27 million (roughly $34 million). After months of preparation, they deployed two of them.

caption Riot police use water cannon on demonstrator during a protest in Tsuen Wan in Hong Kong. source KAI PFAFFENBACH/Reuters

Source: Hong Kong Free Press

A few Tsuen Wan marchers told the Hong Kong Free Press they hoped protests would continue into September, when there’s a planned class boycott among students.

caption Demonstrators are surrounded by tear gas during a protest in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong. source Reuters

Source: Hong Kong Free Press