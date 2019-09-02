Fascinating photos reveal how Italian mozzarella cheese is really made, including 1-pound mozzarella ‘bombs’ and meat-filled burrata

- source
- Claudia Romeo/Insider
- The process of making mozzarella cheese could be considered a fine art in the cheese-making profession.
- To see first-hand how it’s made, Insider went to Caseificio Andriese cheese factory in Bari, Italy.
- When the cheese is ready, it can take on many different shakes, like braids, knots, and even a pig-like shape called piglets.
- The versatile cheese can also be smoked, seasoned, or filled with other ingredients to make burrata.
- The dairy we visited has a 500-gram “bomb” as its very own specialty item. Take a look at how it’s made.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
The making, stirring, and braiding of mozzarella could be considered a fine art in the cheese-making profession …
- source
- Claudia Romeo/Insider
… and making the cheese is also awesome to watch.
- source
- Claudia Romeo/Insider
We went inside a cheese factory in Bari, Italy, to see how it’s made.
- source
- Claudia Romeo/Insider
The masters of cheese at Caseificio Andriese showed us how it’s done.
- source
- Claudia Romeo/Insider
The first step is to drain a substance called whey from milk to get these blocks of curd called “cagliata.”
- source
- Claudia Romeo/Insider
Two pounds (1 kilogram) of mozzarella requires around 22 pounds (10 kilograms) of curd and 10.5 quarts (10 liters) of milk.
- source
- Claudia Romeo/Insider
Through a process called “filatura” — or “spinning” in English — fresh curd is chopped …
- source
- Claudia Romeo/Insider
… and kneaded together with salt …
- source
- Claudia Romeo/Insider
… and hot water.
- source
- Claudia Romeo/Insider
The kneading continues for around 10 to 15 minutes, or until the curds have come together to form a giant, gooey piece of cheese …
- source
- Claudia Romeo/Insider
… which eventually looks like this.
- source
- Claudia Romeo/Insider
Once the cheese has reached the right consistency, it can be shaped.
- source
- Claudia Romeo/Insider
These professionals work with their bare hands to retain the integrity of the high-quality craftsmanship they are performing.
- source
- Claudia Romeo/Insider
There is a wide range of shapes mozzarella can be folded into.
- source
- Claudia Romeo/Insider
One is called a knot, which comes in two sizes: large …
- source
- Claudia Romeo/Insider
… and small.
- source
- Claudia Romeo/Insider
Another shape is a braid.
- source
- Claudia Romeo/Insider
There’s also something called a “piglet” …
- source
- Claudia Romeo/Insider
… which actually does look like a pig!
- source
- Claudia Romeo/Insider
Then there are a few sizes of the traditional spherical mozzarella ball, like these small ones …
- source
- Claudia Romeo/Insider
… and these slightly bigger ones.
- source
- Claudia Romeo/Insider
At Caseificio Andriese, the local specialty is a one-pound (500-gram) “bomb.”
- source
- Claudia Romeo/Insider
There are also several different ways to diversify the mozzarella. It can be smoked or seasoned …
- source
- Claudia Romeo/Insider
… or filled with other ingredients to make burrata. The Caseificio Andriese burrata starts off with the filling. During our visit, they were using meat.
- source
- Claudia Romeo/Insider
The meat gets mixed with a milky, cheesy substance. Here’s the filling!
- source
- Claudia Romeo/Insider
Then a mozzarella ball gets stretched over a basket …
- source
- Claudia Romeo/Insider
… and filled with the mixture. The cheese handler closes it up like a pouch and it’s finished. Bellissimo!
- source
- Claudia Romeo/Insider
No matter how you take your mozzarella, whether it’s fresh out of the hot milk …
- source
- Claudia Romeo/Insider
… or even breaded and fried into sticks …
- source
- Hollis Johnson
… it’s great to see just how much work goes into it.
- source
- Claudia Romeo/Insider