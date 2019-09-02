Fascinating photos reveal how Italian mozzarella cheese is really made, including 1-pound mozzarella ‘bombs’ and meat-filled burrata

By
Rachel Askinasi, Claudia Romeo
-
Mozzarella gets ripped and shaped by hand.

Mozzarella gets ripped and shaped by hand.
The making, stirring, and braiding of mozzarella could be considered a fine art in the cheese-making profession …

… and making the cheese is also awesome to watch.

We went inside a cheese factory in Bari, Italy, to see how it’s made.

The masters of cheese at Caseificio Andriese showed us how it’s done.

The first step is to drain a substance called whey from milk to get these blocks of curd called “cagliata.”

Two pounds (1 kilogram) of mozzarella requires around 22 pounds (10 kilograms) of curd and 10.5 quarts (10 liters) of milk.

Through a process called “filatura” — or “spinning” in English — fresh curd is chopped …

… and kneaded together with salt …

… and hot water.

The kneading continues for around 10 to 15 minutes, or until the curds have come together to form a giant, gooey piece of cheese …

… which eventually looks like this.

Once the cheese has reached the right consistency, it can be shaped.

These professionals work with their bare hands to retain the integrity of the high-quality craftsmanship they are performing.

There is a wide range of shapes mozzarella can be folded into.

One is called a knot, which comes in two sizes: large …

… and small.

Another shape is a braid.

There’s also something called a “piglet” …

… which actually does look like a pig!

Then there are a few sizes of the traditional spherical mozzarella ball, like these small ones …

… and these slightly bigger ones.

At Caseificio Andriese, the local specialty is a one-pound (500-gram) “bomb.”

There are also several different ways to diversify the mozzarella. It can be smoked or seasoned …

… or filled with other ingredients to make burrata. The Caseificio Andriese burrata starts off with the filling. During our visit, they were using meat.

The meat gets mixed with a milky, cheesy substance. Here’s the filling!

Then a mozzarella ball gets stretched over a basket …

… and filled with the mixture. The cheese handler closes it up like a pouch and it’s finished. Bellissimo!

No matter how you take your mozzarella, whether it’s fresh out of the hot milk …

… or even breaded and fried into sticks …

… it’s great to see just how much work goes into it.

