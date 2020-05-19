19 photos show how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship has evolved over time

- source
- Karwai Tang/Getty Images, Samir Hussein/Getty Images, Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images
- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are celebrating two years of marriage on May 19.
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot at St George’s Chapel in Windsor in 2018, after meeting in the summer of 2016.
- The couple have never been shy to show PDA during royal engagements, however, Harry appeared even more protective towards Markle in the lead up to their step back in January.
- This could have been due to the media treatment Markle was subjected to throughout her time as a working royal.
- The duke has even said he fears “history repeating itself,” comparing his wife’s treatment to his late mother’s.
- Here are 19 photos that show how the couple’s relationship has evolved.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry first stepped out together for the Invictus Games Toronto on September 25, 2017. The pair clearly weren’t concerned about hiding their relationship, as Harry was pictured holding Markle’s hand and planting a sweet kiss on her head.
- Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images
They announced their engagement two months later on November 27. Harry was happy to take questions from the press, telling reporters that he knew Markle was the one “the very first time we met.”
- Chris Jackson/Getty Images
They greeted well-wishers in Nottingham a few days later, on December 1.
- Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Even though it was Markle’s first royal walkabout, she appeared comfortable breaking away from Harry to chat with fans by herself.
They officially became the Duke and Duchess of Sussex upon their royal wedding at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, on May 19, 2018.
Harry sweetly opened Markle’s car door as they left for their wedding reception that evening.
The couple have never been shy about PDA. The newlyweds shared a kiss at a polo match on July 26, 2018.
- Chris Jackson/Getty Images
They shared a romantic moment in the rain during their royal tour of Australia on October 16, 2018.
During the same tour, they attended the Invictus Games in Sydney. Just over a year since they first attended the games together in Toronto, this is a much different image, with no PDA — but a knowing look between the couple.
- Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
They wrapped their arms around one another during a walkabout in Birkenhead, England, on January 14, 2019.
- Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first appearance with their new son, Archie, at Windsor Castle on May 8, 2019, two days after his birth.
“I have the two best guys in the world so I’m really happy,” Markle said during the photocall.
They shared a loving look during a visit to Cape Town, South Africa, on September 23, 2019.
- Samir Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images
Harry appeared to pull the duchess away from the waiting cameras and fans as they walked the streets of Cape Town.
- Henk Kruger/AFP/Getty Images
Just a few days later, Harry compared the media treatment of Markle to the treatment of Princess Diana, saying he feared “history repeating itself.”
- Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Image
The couple announced their step back from the royal family on January 18, 2020. They made this visit to Canada House in London just a few days earlier, on January 7.
- Dinendra Haria/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Royal watchers noticed Harry’s body language appeared similar to that of a bodyguard in this photo from the engagement.
They showed a united front with their matching red outfits at the Mountbatten Festival during their farewell tour of London on March 7.
- SIMON DAWSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
The duke and duchess held hands during their final appearance in the UK on March 9, 2020.
- Neil Mockford/GC Images
