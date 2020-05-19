19 photos show how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship has evolved over time

Mikhaila Friel
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex through the years.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex through the years.
Karwai Tang/Getty Images, Samir Hussein/Getty Images, Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry first stepped out together for the Invictus Games Toronto on September 25, 2017. The pair clearly weren’t concerned about hiding their relationship, as Harry was pictured holding Markle’s hand and planting a sweet kiss on her head.

Markle and Harry’s first public appearance together.
Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

They announced their engagement two months later on November 27. Harry was happy to take questions from the press, telling reporters that he knew Markle was the one “the very first time we met.”

The newly engaged couple posed for photos outside Kensington Palace.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

They greeted well-wishers in Nottingham a few days later, on December 1.

Harry and Markle in Nottingham.
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Even though it was Markle’s first royal walkabout, she appeared comfortable breaking away from Harry to chat with fans by herself.

They officially became the Duke and Duchess of Sussex upon their royal wedding at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, on May 19, 2018.

Harry sweetly opened Markle’s car door as they left for their wedding reception that evening.

The couple have never been shy about PDA. The newlyweds shared a kiss at a polo match on July 26, 2018.

This photo was taken just two months after their wedding.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

They shared a romantic moment in the rain during their royal tour of Australia on October 16, 2018.

During the same tour, they attended the Invictus Games in Sydney. Just over a year since they first attended the games together in Toronto, this is a much different image, with no PDA — but a knowing look between the couple.

Harry and Markle attend the Wheelchair Basketball final at the Invictus Games on October 27, 2018 in Sydney, Australia.
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

They wrapped their arms around one another during a walkabout in Birkenhead, England, on January 14, 2019.

The couple appeared to be hugging a small child.
Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first appearance with their new son, Archie, at Windsor Castle on May 8, 2019, two days after his birth.

“I have the two best guys in the world so I’m really happy,” Markle said during the photocall.

They shared a loving look during a visit to Cape Town, South Africa, on September 23, 2019.

Harry and Markle’s visit to Cape Town was their first tour since having a baby.
Samir Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images

Harry appeared to pull the duchess away from the waiting cameras and fans as they walked the streets of Cape Town.

Markle is encouraged away from the press by Harry.
Henk Kruger/AFP/Getty Images

Just a few days later, Harry compared the media treatment of Markle to the treatment of Princess Diana, saying he feared “history repeating itself.”

A fan holds on to the duchess’ hand.
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Image

The couple announced their step back from the royal family on January 18, 2020. They made this visit to Canada House in London just a few days earlier, on January 7.

They held hands during the visit.
Dinendra Haria/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Royal watchers noticed Harry’s body language appeared similar to that of a bodyguard in this photo from the engagement.

They showed a united front with their matching red outfits at the Mountbatten Festival during their farewell tour of London on March 7.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Saturday, March 7.
SIMON DAWSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The duke and duchess held hands during their final appearance in the UK on March 9, 2020.

The duke and duchess attended a Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.
Neil Mockford/GC Images

