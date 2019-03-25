23 images that show how much we’ve reshaped planet Earth over the last century

caption An active logging site near Groveland, California. source Robert Galbraith/Reuters

Human activity has drastically changed the planet, particularly since the Industrial Revolution.

Deforestation and logging, human-driven climate change, and pollution are just some of the ways our species has transformed planet Earth.

The consequences of those impacts are becoming increasingly clear. Ice in Greenland and Antarctica is melting rapidly, oceans are warmer than ever before, and four of the last five years were the hottest on record.

Animals’ natural habitats are also shrinking. In 50 years, 1,700 species of amphibians, birds, and mammals will face a higher risk of extinction than they do today.

These photos reveal how much humans have reshaped our planet.

There are around 7.7 billion people on Earth today. By the year 2100, there could be around 11.2 billion.

Already, the impact we’ve had on Earth is becoming clearer and clearer.

On April 22, the world will celebrate the 49th annual Earth Day, a global event that more than a billion people participate in across 192 countries. Earth Day organizers strive to increase worldwide awareness about how humans are changing the planet.

Nowhere is that transformation more apparent then in before-and-after comparisons of pictures taken in the same spot. Such photos show dying coral reefs, melting glaciers, and retreating forests in ways both striking and damning.

We’ve juxtaposed some of these images below. In some cases, the two photos were taken as much as 50 years apart; in other cases, only a decade or so passed in between.

Melting glaciers are some of the most visually dramatic effects of a warming planet. Here’s Alaska’s Muir Glacier as pictured in August 1941 (left) and August 2004 (right).

source NASA

You can toggle back and forth to see how much Muir Glacier has melted over the past 120 years.

This pair of images shows the retreat of Alaska’s Pedersen Glacier from 1917 (left) to 2005 (right).

source NASA

Even glaciers that aren’t in the Arctic are retreating. Here’s Peru’s Qori Kalis Glacier in 1978 (left) and again in 2011 (right).

source NASA

These aerial images document melting ice in Ecuador, from March 1986 (left) to February 2007 (right).

source NASA

Even in the last decade, the changes have been striking. The top photo shows the Rhone Glacier in Switzerland now, while the bottom shows how much more ice there was in 2009. Glaciologists think that half of Switzerland’s small glaciers — and the streams they feed — will be gone within the next 25 years.

source Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Warming temperatures have decreased snow and ice cover in other places, too. Matterhorn Mountain in Switzerland saw a marked drop in snowpack between August 1960 (left) and August 2005 (right).

source NASA

Deforestation, often from logging or to clear room for agriculture, is another highly visible human-driven change. Starting in the 1970s, NASA began using satellite images to document deforestation in national parks around the world. Here’s Mount Elgon National Park in Uganda in 1973 (left), compared with the park in 2005 (right).

source NASA

Every year, more than 18 million acres of forest disappear worldwide. That’s about 27 soccer fields’ worth every minute. More deforestation is visible in Kenya’s Mau Forest in these photos from January 1973 (left) and December 2009 (right).

source NASA

This pair of images shows how Mabira Forest in Uganda changed between 2001 (left) and just 5 years later (right).

source NASA

A similar story is visible in Kenya’s Lake Nakuru National Park, shown here in 1973 (left) and 2000 (right).

source NASA

The Baban Rafi Forest in Niger also shrank from 1976 (left) to 2007 (right).

source NASA

Deforestation is also a major issue in South America. The Atlantic Forest in Paraguay, seen here, shrank significantly between 1973 (left) and 2008 (right).

source NASA

This area of Rondonia, Brazil was heavily deforested between 1975 (left) and 2009 (right).

source NASA

The loss of Argentina’s Salta Forest is starkly visible in this pair of photos from 1972 (left) and 2009 (right).

source NASA

In the 1980s, NASA also started documented shrinking bodies of water and rivers across the globe. This photo of Great Sand Dunes National Park in Colorado shows how much of the lakes disappeared between 1987 (left) and 2011 (right).

source NASA

The same goes for the Elephant Butte Reservoir in New Mexico. Here it is in 1994 (left) and again in 2013 (right).

source NASA

The Aral Sea in Central Asia shrunk drastically between 2000 (left) and 2014 (right).

source NASA

Argentina’s Mar Chiquita Lake has also shrunk significantly. The image on the left is from 1998, and the lake is shown in 2011 on the right.

source NASA

Iran’s shrinking Lake Urmia is pictured below in July 2000 (left) and again in the same month in 2013 (right).

source NASA

Some rivers have been shrinking as well — these images compare waterways in Arizona and Utah in March 1999 (left) and May 2014 (right).

source NASA

The effects of human impacts aren’t limited to the land. Ocean environments and coral reefs have been negatively affected, too.

Higher ocean temperatures cause corals to expel the algae living in their tissues and turn white — what’s known as coral bleaching. Essentially, this causes the coral reef and the marine ecosystem it supports to die. Swipe back and forth here to see it for yourself.