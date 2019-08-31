‘I’ve never seen anything like this’: As Hurricane Dorian approaches Florida, residents empty store shelves and make other preparations

caption A Florida Costco shopper on August 30, 2019. source Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Hurricane Dorian is now a Category 4 storm as it approaches the US coast.

caption A satellite handout image of Hurricane Dorian on August 31, 2019. source NOAA via Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

The path of the hurricane has been especially hard to predict, thanks to various weather patterns over Caribbean waters.

Read more: A cocktail of weird Caribbean weather is making Hurricane Dorian’s path especially hard to predict

Dorian is no longer expected to make landfall in Florida, but the state’s governor Ron DeSantis said in a briefing Saturday that “there’s a pretty high degree of certainty that this is going to be a major hurricane, Category 4, potentially even Category 4-plus.”

caption DeSantis gives a briefing regarding Hurricane Dorian on August 29, 2019. source Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images

Source: USA Today

The governor declared a state of emergency on Wednesday, when the hurricane was expected to make landfall in Florida, and advised residents to stockpile food, water, and medicine.

caption Shoppers wait in line for a Sam’s Club Kissimmee, Florida, U.S. August 30, 2019. source Gregg Newton/Reuters

Read more: Stores in Florida are running out of water and dealing with massive lines as locals stockpile ahead of Hurricane Dorian

“Every Florida resident should have seven days of supplies, including food, water, and medicine, and should have a plan in case of disaster,” DeSantis said in the briefing.

caption A Florida Costco shopper on August 30, 2019. source Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

Residents have clamored to local Costco, Publix, and other chain stores to stock up on supplies.

caption Shoppers on August 30, 2019 in Florida. source Charles Trainor Jr./Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Source: CBS4 Miami

As a result, stores in Florida are running out of water, and shelves sit empty as reported by local news channel CBS4 Miami.

caption A Florida Costco employee on August 30, 2019. source Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Source: CBS4 Miami

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” one shopper told CBS4 Miami.

caption A shopper in a Walmart store on August 30, 2019 in Boynton Beach, Florida. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Source: CBS4 Miami

Another shopper told the AP that a store employee didn’t know if or when a restock would be happening before the hurricane’s arrival.

caption Residents at a Wal-Mart on August 29, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. source Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Source: AP

Local gas stations are also seeing long lines as residents take to their cars ahead of the storm’s arrival.

caption People line up to fill up their car with gas at a Shell station in West Miami on August 30, 2019. source EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP/Getty Images

Source: USA Today

There’s now a gas shortage, and the governor said in a briefing Saturday that a plan is in place to divert supplies from neighboring states to Florida to compensate.

caption A ‘No Gas’ sign is seen on a gas pump at a station after it ran out of gas as people get fuel before the arrival of Hurricane Dorian on August 30, 2019 in West Palm Beach, Florida. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Source: USA Today

The governor also said the Florida Highway Patrol is escorting the fuel trucks being sent to resupply gas stations to help with the crowds.

caption Residents wait in line to get gas in preparation for Hurricane Dorian on August 29, 2019 in Winter Springs, Florida. source Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Source: USA Today

Residents are also collecting sandbags to prevent as much water damage in their homes and businesses as possible.

caption Two women carry sandbags into a car in West Miami on August 30, 2019. source EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP/Getty Images

Local prisoners were even enlisted to help package bags of sand for residents.

And local businesses are boarding up windows to protect against heavy winds.

Read more: Hurricane Dorian could hit Florida as a Category 4 storm. Here are the 14 most important ways to prepare for a hurricane.

Some businesses look altogether closed ahead of the storm’s arrival.

Others are catering to shoppers in need of hurricane supplies.

caption A surf shop on August 30, 2019 in Cocoa Beach, Florida. source Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Some Florida businesses are operating as usual, like the Beacon Light Barber and Salon in Pompano Beach, Florida.

caption Customers at the Beacon Light Barber and Salon on August 31, 2019. source ADAM DELGIUDICE/AFP/Getty Images

And surfers were even spotted taking advantage of the rough waters as they wait for the storm to hit.