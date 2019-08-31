‘I’ve never seen anything like this’: As Hurricane Dorian approaches Florida, residents empty store shelves and make other preparations

- source
- Florida is bracing for impact as Category 4 storm Hurricane Dorian prepares to slam into the US coast.
- Dorian has already hit Puerto Rico, St. Lucia, and Barbados with high winds and heavy rainfall.
- The storm is projected to reach Florida by Monday, but a recent forecast shows it no longer making landfall in the state. It’s now expected to hit the Georgia and South Carolina coasts more heavily.
- Still, a state of emergency has been declared in Florida as winds reaching 145 mph near the US coast, causing a shortage in supplies as people hurriedly stock up on sandbags, groceries, and gas.
- Here’s how Floridians are bracing for impact.
Hurricane Dorian is now a Category 4 storm as it approaches the US coast.
The path of the hurricane has been especially hard to predict, thanks to various weather patterns over Caribbean waters.
Dorian is no longer expected to make landfall in Florida, but the state’s governor Ron DeSantis said in a briefing Saturday that “there’s a pretty high degree of certainty that this is going to be a major hurricane, Category 4, potentially even Category 4-plus.”
The governor declared a state of emergency on Wednesday, when the hurricane was expected to make landfall in Florida, and advised residents to stockpile food, water, and medicine.
“Every Florida resident should have seven days of supplies, including food, water, and medicine, and should have a plan in case of disaster,” DeSantis said in the briefing.
Residents have clamored to local Costco, Publix, and other chain stores to stock up on supplies.
As a result, stores in Florida are running out of water, and shelves sit empty as reported by local news channel CBS4 Miami.
“I’ve never seen anything like this,” one shopper told CBS4 Miami.
Another shopper told the AP that a store employee didn’t know if or when a restock would be happening before the hurricane’s arrival.
Local gas stations are also seeing long lines as residents take to their cars ahead of the storm’s arrival.
There’s now a gas shortage, and the governor said in a briefing Saturday that a plan is in place to divert supplies from neighboring states to Florida to compensate.
The governor also said the Florida Highway Patrol is escorting the fuel trucks being sent to resupply gas stations to help with the crowds.
Residents are also collecting sandbags to prevent as much water damage in their homes and businesses as possible.
Local prisoners were even enlisted to help package bags of sand for residents.
And local businesses are boarding up windows to protect against heavy winds.
Some businesses look altogether closed ahead of the storm’s arrival.
Others are catering to shoppers in need of hurricane supplies.
Some Florida businesses are operating as usual, like the Beacon Light Barber and Salon in Pompano Beach, Florida.
And surfers were even spotted taking advantage of the rough waters as they wait for the storm to hit.
